Bridges of Hope ride | PHOTOS

Bridges of Hope ride Riders participating in the Bridges of Hope charity ride cross Prettyboy Dam about 45-miles into their 62-mile ride covering some of the same hilly course as Sunday’s Maryland Cycling Classic. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBridges of Hope ride Riders participating in the Bridges of Hope charity ride roll from the start at Kelly Benefits headquarters in Sparks Saturday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRay Lewis Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis sticks out his tongue as he crosses Prettyboy Dam 45-miles into the 62-mile ride Bridges of Hope charity ride to benefit the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBridges of Hope ride Riders participating in the Bridges of Hope charity ride cross climb a steep hill on Yeoho Road, one of many on their 62-mile ride covering some of the same hilly course as Sunday’s Maryland Cycling Classic. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBridges of Hope ride Four-time US National Road Race Champion Fred Rodriguez takes a selfie with Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis before the start of the Bridges of Hope charity ride Saturday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBridges of Hope ride Cycling ambassadors Bobby Julich, (from left) a podium finisher of the Tour de France, Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and Four-time US National Road Race Champion Fred Rodriguez talk before the start of the Bridges of Hope charity ride Saturday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRay Lewis Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis weaves through the crowd at a rest stop during the Bridges of Hope charity ride to benefit the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation. The 62-mile ride travelled part of the hilly course for Sunday’s Maryland Cycling Classic. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRay Lewis Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis (center) sports the number 52 during the Bridges of Hope charity ride Saturday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBridges of Hope ride Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is greeted by Kelly Benefits’ John Kelly and former pro and Olympic cyclists before the start of the Bridges of Hope charity ride Saturday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementRay Lewis Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis rides a hilly 62-mile course during the Bridges of Hope charity ride Saturday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementBridges of Hope ride Riders participating in the Bridges of Hope charity ride roll through a turn on Corbett Road Saturday morning. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)