Dulaney High senior Sammy White is repeat winner of Towson Times Female Athlete of the Year award

“Me and Emily Mowbray really tried to step up and be those leaders for the younger girls,” White said.” It’s kind of like that internal drive and it’s like wanting to be better even if you are the best one on the field, it’s wanting to be better than you were yesterday, so it’s putting in the extra work and making sure like, ‘Oh, I didn’t make that shot last time, I’m going to make sure I think next time and I’m going to make that shot.’”