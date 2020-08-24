Private school lacrosse players made impact on Under Armour squads

“Having played in the first All-America Game back in 2006, I understand the disappointment these seniors must feel being unable to take the field in a setting that many of them have challenged themselves and set goals to play in for years. I’m incredibly sympathetic to these 88 seniors who had yet another event taken from them this year; but I’m thrilled that Under Armour and CSE moved forward in tasking us to pick these teams, allowing us to honor these outstanding student-athletes.”