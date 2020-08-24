Private school lacrosse players made impact on Under Armour squads

Eight lacrosse players from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association were selected to the 2020 Under Armour Senior All-America South Team, and like the varsity lacrosse season, the game was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to close on March 15 and spring sports to be halted.
Traditionally, the 2020 graduates would play a feature game against the North, but because of COVID-19 restrictions a game was not played this summer.
The game for the 2020 Under Armour senior girls was also cancelled.
Selections for the team were made by Corrigan Sports, in conjunction with Inside Lacrosse, to honor the country’s top players from the class of 2020.
“The Under Armour All-America Game is always one of the highlights of my summer; I love watching the girls and boys compete alongside their future college teammates and rivals, alike,” said Inside Lacrosse Women’s Director Halley Griggs in a press release.
“Having played in the first All-America Game back in 2006, I understand the disappointment these seniors must feel being unable to take the field in a setting that many of them have challenged themselves and set goals to play in for years. I’m incredibly sympathetic to these 88 seniors who had yet another event taken from them this year; but I’m thrilled that Under Armour and CSE moved forward in tasking us to pick these teams, allowing us to honor these outstanding student-athletes.”
"Ultimately, this game often offers a glimpse into the incredible stars of tomorrow’s college game — and that certainly does not change with this cancelation. We can’t wait to watch these student-athletes, and all of their 2020 classmates, take the next level by storm. We can’t wait to tell their stories.”
Among those selected to Boys South team were Calvert Hall graduates Daniel Kelly and Cole Herbert.
Kelly, an All-Metro attackman, who Inside Lacrosse rated the No. 11 national prospect in the 2020 class, signed to play at the University of Maryland after originally committing to North Carolina.
“I’m super excited to get to College Park,” Kelly said. “It was a different route than what I kind of knew my whole high school career, but the way I’ve been raised I believe God has a plan for me and his plan was having me go to College Park and make an impact there.”
Herbert, a midfielder, will play at North Carolina.
McDonogh’s Dane Swanson (midfield) and Jackson Bonitz (defense), who will both play at Navy, were also selected to the 2020 squad.
Gilman’s Sam King (attack) and Jack Stutzin (defense), Loyola Blakefield’s Jack Koras (midfield) and Boys’ Latin’s Brendan Grimes (attack) also made the prestigious 2020 boys team.
Stutzin and Koras will play at Maryland, King at Harvard and Grimes at Johns Hopkins in 2021.
The girls 2020 Under Armour team featured Catonsville High’s Sophi Wrisk (Maryland), McDonogh’s Kayla Abernathy (Penn State) and Roland Park’s Shannon Smith (North Carolina) on the South team and McDonogh goalies Olivia Geoghan (Stanford) and Julie Hammerschlag (Florida) on the North squad.
Local players shine in competition
While there was no game played by the 2020 Under Armour senior boys and girls All-America teams, there were games played in a super-regional format in the underclass tournament, which is also operated by Corrigan Sports.
Several players with Towson area connections played for the Baltimore Girls Command team, selected from a pool of rising freshmen and sophomores.
St. Paul’s midfielder Natalie Shurtleff (5 goals, 2 assists) and St. Paul’s attacker Lauren Steer (4 goals, 4 assists) led the Command to a 5-0 record and 14-7 triumph over the South Girls in the championship game.
Notre Dame Prep’s Elle White and Bryn Mawr’s Reese Woodworth each had six goals and Bryn Mawr’s Julia Suriano added three goals in the tournament.
St. Paul’s rising sophomore Lauren Steer had four goals and four assists and rising St. Paul’s freshman Kira Balis added a goal.
Lutherville resident Paige Johnston (McDonogh) had two goals and Phoenix resident Wynne Boggan had a goal, along with NDP’s Elizabeth Kane and Maryvale Prep’s Samantha Paradise.
Rising Bryn Mawr freshman Lexi Reber and rising Maryvale sophomore Kayla Wehberg also played for champions.
The Baltimore Girls Highlight team, featuring rising juniors or seniors, captured a championship with a 5-0 record that included a 14-7 victory over South Girls in the final.
Rising St. Paul’s senior midfielder Christina Gagnon scored eight goals and added two assists for the champions. Her classmate, defender Paris Colgain, added a goal.
Maryvale Prep’s Payton Rowley (2 goals, 5 assists) and Bryn Mawr’s Adair Martin (2 goals) and Shayna Brodman (1 goal) also scored.
Dulaney High’s Sammy White, who will play collegiately at Northwestern University in 2022, was the lone Baltimore County player to make the Girls Highlight squad.
The Baltimore Command Boys squad, including rising freshmen and sophomores, went 3-3 and lost to Washington D.C., 7-6, in the championship game.
They included Calvert Hall’s Wyatt Hottle, Ian Johns, Joshua Kelly, Bradley Johnson and Joshua Nagy.
Kelly (6 goals, 3 assists) and Hottle (5 goals, 4 assists) were the tournament scoring leaders.
Loyola’s Owen Dixon, Brendan Bateman and Thomas Lala, Gilman’s Sean Collins and Stephen Fulchino and St. Paul’s Michael Smyth also played for the squad.
The Baltimore Highlight squad featured Calvert Hall’s Truitt Sunderland (tournament-high 10 goals, 4 assists) and his Cardinal teammate Brian King.
Loyola’s Liam Crouse, AJ Larkin, Hayden Miller and Jack Webb, McDonogh’s Hugh Brown and Jack Dudas, Gilman’s Charlie Pope and Boys’ Latin’s MacKenzie Moreland also represented the finalists from the MIAA.
Glenn Graham contributed to this story