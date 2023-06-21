Dulaney’s Ty Dailey, standout in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, is named Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dulaney's Ty Dailey was named 2023 Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year. He follows the lead of his brother, Drew, who won the award in 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney senior Ty Dailey isn’t afraid to be behind in a race, because his confidence usually results in a late kick and victory.

That was never more evident at the Class 4A state indoor track championships when he rallied from behind to beat Severna Park’s Alex Lecouras at the wire in the 800-meter race.

Advertisement

“I was really confident stepping on that line and I was ready to kind of just put everything I had out there to get to the line. And I could no doubt smell blood in the water when I came around the last turn and I just gave it everything I had,” said Dailey, whose time of 1:58.47 was .19 better than Lecouras. “That was no doubt one of the hardest times I had to work to get to the line for sure.”

Emily Kachik coached the Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year in outdoor and indoor track and cross country, and felt the tension during that 800 at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in late February.

Advertisement

“That was a scary close moment which Ty likes to do from time to time because he trusts a lot, as he should, on his kick and his finish,” Kachik said. “So nine times out of 10 his race strategy is not taking out from the gun. When he’s going out to win it’s kind of hanging back and sitting on the competitors that he knows he needs to stay in contact with and pretty much knowing that nobody is going to out-kick him, which is sometimes scary at the line.”

Ty Dailey of Dulaney High, was named Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year after being named All-Metro Indoor Track Athlete of the the Year by the Baltimore Sun. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Dailey also won the 800 in the Baltimore County and regional championships and the 1,600 at the counties, regionals and states. It was his second straight individual title in the regionals and states in the 800.

His comeback strategy rarely wavers.

“I show up to every race with the same mentality, no matter what it is and just the commitment I have and from what I’ve grown so much in the last four years in the sport,” he said. “It’s just allowed me to have that mentality coming into it and really know every technique, every tactic that is possible to kind of go into any race with any strategy that happens. I think something happens when I get around to the last 400 or last 200. There is a switch in my brain that just turns and if I can do it, I’m going to do it and I’m going to put it out there.”

In the 1,600 at states, Dailey was first in 4:27.51 and classmate Nikhil Manickam was third (4:30.90). “Nikhil Manickam was a huge part of why I continued to stay so motivated in running,” Dailey said.

Dailey’s outdoor season was equally impressive, winning county, regional and state titles in the 1,600 with his personal best time of 4:16.13 at the county meet.

But, his favorite individual moment came May 5 at the Maverick Madness 5 at Manchester Valley when he set a personal record and finished second to Manchester Valley’s Carter Knox (1:53.85) in the 800.

“I ran at the Maverick Madness Invite and I ran a new PR for myself, [1:54.08], which was just an amazing race,” Dailey said. “I finished the race and I felt like I’ve got so much energy left I feel like I could do it again. I think that really just shows where I’m at in this sport and how much I can achieve.”

Advertisement

He will continue running next season at Eastern Michigan University as he follows the path of running in college like his older brother Drew and sister Marissa.

Marissa just completed her junior year at Delaware University and Drew ended his sophomore season at Shippensburg University.

Drew, the 2019 Towson Times Athlete of the Year, ran a 1:49.49 in the 800 during indoor season, becoming the first in Penn State Athletic Conference history to break 1:50. His time was fifth best in the nation.

Did he use his older siblings as inspiration?

“I don’t think that one of my goals was to be as equal as them or better than them, but it was no doubt that was a great encouraging factor in the things I was able to do in high school,” Dailey said. “Me and [Drew] definitely got aggressive every once in a while with what we accomplished. It was really motivating.”

“It’s definitely in the family, but Ty has always had a unique drive to win and almost like a calmness and sense of stability as an athlete that is pretty unique at the high school level,” Kachik said.

Advertisement

Dailey’s mom, Debra, ran at Central Michigan and his dad, Mark, ran for Eastern Michigan and is in its Hall of Fame. His father competed in the Olympic Trials in the 1,500 in 1992 and 1996 and was one of 124 runners at the time to break the 4-minute mile.

“Every time I ask him about it he is like, ‘That was a million years ago,’ but the things that he is able to give me insight on and the ability, honestly for me, and what I get from him is just to bounce ideas off him and just allow me to stay calm before races because there is just so much he can share,” Dailey said. “But, it’s never been, here’s a goal, but it’s something that is really cool and just knowing that he did that is just really, really incredible.”

Dulaney's Ty Dailey leads the race on the way to winning the Class 4A state championship in crosse country at Hereford High on Nov. 12, Dailey is the Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

While Dailey excelled in the 800 and 1,600 during the winter and spring, he didn’t slack off during cross country season in the fall, winning counties, regionals and states (16:25.15).

“I like cross country the most because of the team atmosphere, it’s one of the greatest parts of running honestly is just getting that experience with the team and traveling to meets and stuff, but the endurance phases from cross country no doubt plays a massive role in allowing me just to keep that leg speed for the 800, but really at the end of the day it’s just a way to keep me fit so I can kind of work more toward the track seasons.”

Kachik, who started coaching Dailey in the eighth grade at Cockeysville Middle, saw his growth as a leader emerge during cross country season.

“He knew he had big goals in terms of his state titles and some important PRs, but I think he knew and we knew those were all not going to be easy, but pretty attainable, but he knew what he needed to do to achieve those goals on the course and the track,” Kachik said.

Advertisement

After one fall practice, he told the coaches his goals for the year.

“He said one of his biggest goals is to kind of leave a legacy for his younger teammates because we would be missing him in terms of a point scorer, obviously, so he wanted to make sure he led by example, went out of his way to make sure his teammates felt welcome and not isolated and not too different from him,” she said. “Although their times might not look like his, he wanted to make sure that they felt they could achieve great things as well. So he definitely left a positive mark with his teammates.”

That made the end of his senior year bittersweet.

“It was definitely hard to say the last goodbyes, but I definitely made a friendship with the coaches that were there and that will be something that I carry around for as long as I can and stay in touch as long as I can and the friends I made, especially on the team,” Dailey said. “We grew so much really from outside of the team and it was just great to bond like that. And I think that is one of the main proponents why I stayed for so long on the team, was because of who was there really motivating me and supporting me.”