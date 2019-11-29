Peter Sorenson capped an outstanding junior season in cross country when he finished second in the Class 3A state championship meet at Hereford High.
Sorenson posted a personal record time of 16:03. 31 and trailed only race winner Anish Hanjappa (15:45.64), a senior from River Hill.
Sorensen, who won the Baltimore County championship at Dulaney High, was also second in the Class 3A North Region championship when he posted a time of 16:48.8.
He trailed Bel Air’s Caleb Zylka (16:26.6) at regionals.
But, at states, Sorensen was well ahead of Zylka (16th, 16:54.47).
It was Sorensen’s third trip to the state championship meet.
As a freshman, he finished 39th (17:56.78), and in his sophomore year he was 13th (17:22.31).
Sorensen helped the Generals finish third as a team (130 points) in the state meet behind River Hill (70) and Centennial.
The General finished ahead of C. Milton Wright (168) who had beaten them by six points in the team standings at regionals.
Towson placed all five runners in the top 50 with juniors Sam Fields (26th, 17:08.92) and Miles Kline (34th, 17:26.09) and seniors Quentin Pastore (37th,17:29.06) and Matt McShane (41st, 17:32.04) following Sorensen.
Junior Daniel Melia (51st, 17:40.83) and freshman Ryan Wahler (59th, 17:49.20) also ran for the Generals.
Sorensen, who is now performing for the indoor track team, ran smart at states.
“I think he just got it in his head that if he could have a sensible first half of the race, then he could be right there with some of the other guys and that’s exactly what he did, he didn’t go out to fast,” Towson coach Gil Stange said. “He was just kind of hanging back because if you do something stupid at Hereford, it can really get you.”
The second-place finish was the highest for any male runner coached by Stange.
“Our strategy was sort of like let Anish go do his thing let him go do his thing, he didn’t have to worry about him, but you do have to pay attention to the rest of the guys and if you are close enough when you get to the end of that race, you can make that move,” Stange said.
The Towson girls placed fourth in the Class 3A state championship race with 150 points.
They trailed Northern, of Calvert (82), Bel Air (86) and Hereford (115).
Junior Madeline Till (8th, 19:46.53) was the top performer for Towson.
“Madeline did an awesome job,” Stange said.
Till was also fourth (19:46.3) in the region championships and second with a personal-record time of 19:11.0 at the Baltimore County championships.
Joining Till at states were freshmen Isabel Aldana (12th, 20:03.88) and Norah Sorensen (33rd, 21:00.05), junior Avery Zellweger (52nd, 21:40.45), senior Margaret Gransire (64th, 21:52.45) and sophomores Alexandra Crippa (76th, 22:09.11) and Nalani Mumm (81st, 22:14.48).
Aldana finished second at the Barnhart Invitational in the JV race early in the season and never ran a JV race again.
“After that she was up on the varsity and she just kept getting better and better,” Stange said.
Dulaney boys and girls shine at state meet
The Dulaney boys placed two runners in the top 25 and finished fourth in the Class 4A state championship race at Hereford High.
The Lions (157) trailed Severna Park (43), Northwood (130) and Montgomery Blair (155).
Leading the way for the Lions were freshman Tyler Dailey (18th, 16:37.87) and senior Zak Audia (23rd, 16:43.39).
Seniors Cooper Giesler (38th, 17:02.76), Ethan Samuels (42nd, 17:05.78) and Max Fisher (44th, 17:13.48) and juniors Vinay Khosla (50th, 17:13.48) and Robbie Gehman (58th, 17:17.09) also ran for the Lions.
The Dulaney girls (154) were sixth in the state championship race won by Howard (69).
Junior Marissa Dailey (7th, 19:31.05) was the top runner for the Lions.
Sophomores Anna Albergo (19th, 19:56.50) and Marin Ludwig (26th, 20:05.37), junior Kaitlin Robinson (52nd, 20:49.55), senior Kayla Brennan (63rd, 21:03.26) and sophomores Erin Haley (74th, 21:24.13) and Bridget Prunkl (84th, 21:41) also completed the course for the Lions.
Loch Raven competes at states
They were represented by sophomores Charlotte Bott (50th, 24:48.86), Jordan Halley (61st, 25:41.22) and Christina Giavadi (76th, 27:08.18), juniors Mia Felizzola (82nd, 27:45.71) and Holly Hand (85th, 27:50.86), freshman Sophia Jones (89th, 28:26.91) and sophomore Emanuella Barosy (93rd, 29:14.82).
The Loch Raven boys (252) placed 10th in the Class 1A race won by Williamsport (49).
Leading the Raiders were junior Braden Berkey (41st, 18:55.33), seniors Malik Smalls (45th, 18:59.42) and Raquan Bennett-Floyd (59th, 19:30.68), junior David Caldwell (62nd, 19:40.26), senior Mason Ayotte (70th, 20:07.03), junior Sean Irwin (85th, 20:46.45) and sophomore Colin Thompson (111th, 22:10.79).
Carver runs in 2A race
The Carver A&T girls (276) were 10th in the Class 2A race won by Liberty (44).
They were led by junior Guinivere Roberts (12th, 20:42.65) freshmen Marissa Bookoff (63rd, 23:08.33) and Gabby Paredes (66th, 23:14.12), sophomore Charlotte Barkhouser (89th, 24:26.51), junior Michaela Paredes (109th, 26:04.16), freshman Julia Silver (117th, 27:04.61) and senior Helen Lacey (125th, 27:48.02).
The Carver boys were 15th (387) in the 2A race won by Oakdale (63).
Leading the charge were sophomore Evan Calderon (33rd, 17:37.54), junior Lucas LaBuff (58th, 18:13.67), senior Robert Haine (73rd, 18:40.67), freshmen (Exra Glazer (115th, 20:24.23), Michael Marder (130th, 21:14.08) and Kendall Allen (134th, 21:31.83) and sophomore Coleman Brown (149th, 23:44.24).