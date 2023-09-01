Dulaney, Loch Raven and Towson set to kick off football season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Dulaney High football coach Daron Reid died Feb. 11, 2023 after a three-year battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. He was replaced this season by his longtime assistant Paul Thompson. (Photo by Steve Ruark)

A pair of new coaches will roam the sidelines at Dulaney and Loch Raven and both are familiar with the programs, while Towson’s Kelly Bryant will return for the Generals.

Dulaney will play this season with heavy hearts after the passing of former coach Daron Reid on Feb. 11 of pancreatic cancer at age 42. Reid was the head varsity coach for 10 seasons and new head coach Paul Thompson was his assistant and close friend during that time.

The Lions hope to build on their first postseason win ever after they defeated Kenwood, 36-24. Dulaney was eliminated in the second round by Dundalk.

The Lions open the season against Catonsville, who they beat, 22-12, last season.

Loch Raven will also have a new coach at the helm as Walter Vaughn takes over the varsity position from Chris Armstrong after coaching the JV in 2021-22.

Read on to see the prospects for the trio of public school teams in the Towson area.

Dulaney

Coach: Paul Thompson III, first year

Last year’s record: 4-7, lost in second round of playoffs

Players to watch: Seniors Travin Lane (WR, All-County first team), Roman Kaminski (TE), Sean Carter (DB), Andrew Conyers (WR); junior Kwame Hoffmaster (DL) and Elias Dixon-Gilbert (DL).

Coach’s outlook: “This season, we look to build upon how we finished the season. We’ve had a great camp and offseason. We’re senior led by captains Kaminski, Evan Mowbray, D’Mitiri Peele, Jayden Queen and Dixon-Gilbert.

“Offensively we only returned three starters from last year’s team. Our quarterbacks may be a bit on the inexperienced side, but their targets are not, including Lane and Conyers. Defensively, we return six starters, including starting middle linebacker Lucas Lange and cornerback Sean Center.

“Our motto is: “Finish,” as we feel we let a lot of games slip away late last season and we don’t want to make that a trend. I look forward to seeing all the hard work and dedication these kids put in off the field this season pay off.”

First game: Friday vs. Catonsville, 3:30 p.m.

Loch Raven

Coach: Walter Vaughn, first year

Last year’s record: 4-6, lost to Seed School in first round of playoffs

Players to watch: Seniors Eric Edmund (WR/CB), Keyon Fauntleroy (QB/SS); juniors Luke McCormack (C/DL), Brandon Purity (OL/DL) and Paige Green (WR/DB).

Outlook: “I’m just trying to build on from what was handed down to me by my predecessor. We have a young team with some veteran players. The majority of the offensive and defensive starters returned from last year. I think that helps us especially for younger guys coming up from JV. Senior quarterback Fauntleroy has taken control of the offense and is looking to improve from last year. The offensive line is anchored by two-year varsity starter McCormack. Green and Purity are the leaders on the defense. All around I think we have the talent on both sides to be competitive.”

First game: Friday vs. Eastern Tech at CCBC Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Towson's Shane Lawson runs during Towson's loss to Catonsville last season. (Daniel Kucin Jr. / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Towson

Coach: Kelly Bryant, third year

Last year’s record: 0-10, lost in first round of playoffs to Bel Air

Players to watch: Seniors Jonah Wilson (DE/LB, 55 tackles, five sacks), Sam Till (QB/S, 35 solo tackles), George Brown (DE, 45 tackles, two sacks), Ryan Knox (OL, All-County second team); juniors Hang Zhing (RB) and Bubba Jensen (P, All-County first team).

Coach’s outlook: “We were in a lot of games last year, but we could not finish. This year the guys are older and wiser they are ready to compete at a high level. This will be a great year for the Generals.”

First game: Friday at Sparrows Point, 6:30 p.m.