Towson Times reflects on local high school sports highlights from the fall season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kieran Mischke, of Towson, crosses the finish line first in the Class 3A boys race during the Maryland State cross country championships at Hereford High School. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Champions highlighted the local fall sports season, led by the Towson boys cross country team, who capped its phenomenal campaign with a state championship.

Here are some of the memorable moments in fall sports from local public schools, Carver A&T, Dulaney, Loch Raven and Towson.

Advertisement

Cross country

Look no further than the Towson boys to find a team that had a perfect season, led by senior Kieran Mischke who had a near-perfect season.

The Generals capped autumn by winning their second straight state championship after winning regional and county championships. Earlier, they captured the Bull Run Elite Division title, as well as the Gunpowder and Barnhart Invitationals.

Advertisement

Mischke won all the championship races except Bull Run and Gunpowder where he placed second in both. He clocked 15:50.1 at states, a little more than 10 seconds faster than Howard’s Joey Ensor.

The Generals won the state championship by 15 points over runner-up Severna Park. Evan Cline (fifth place, 16:23.03), Jack Blanchfield (17th, 16:52.25), Trent Raffaelli (27th, 17:11.08) and Theodore Brown (28th, 17:11.43) rounded out the scorers.

“It’s great to be on top but we don’t just want to win, we want to progress as a team,” Mischke said. “We want to encourage our underclassmen to have good culture and a good team atmosphere. That’s what winning really is.”

The Towson boys cross country team poses for a photo after winning the 2023 Baltimore County championship on Oct. 21 at Dulaney. Pictured are, from left, Oliver Holman Nall, Kenji Ignacio Yamada, Kieran Mischke, Jack Blanchfield, Jamison Rectanus, Theodore Brown, Trent Raffaelli, Evan Cline, Jameson Trumbauer and Hunter Parsons. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Field hockey

Goals by Caroline Richard and Kate Wahler and seven saves from Jane Shields led Towson to a 2-1 victory over Bel Air in the Class 3A North Region I semifinals, but the Generals were eliminated by Dulaney, 1-0, in the regional finals.

In a 4-1 nonconference win over Fallston, Wahler had four goals and two assists and added two more goals in a 4-1 victory over Sparrows Point.

Dulaney was eliminated by Thomas Wootton, 2-1, in the state quarterfinals after losing to Hereford in the Baltimore County championship game.

Dulaney running back Isa Hunt pursues Towson running back Justin Gross who sprints unopposed in the secondary for a touchdown during a first-round playoff game on Nov. 3. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Football

Towson’s last victory of the season was the most exciting as it held off Dulaney, 21-20, in a Class 3A North Region I quarterfinal.

After battling back from a 14-0 halftime deficit to pull within 21-20, host Dulaney faced fourth-and-goal from the Generals’ 1-yard line with 23 seconds left. The Lions gave the ball to D’Lani Grayson, but he was stuffed short of the end zone by George Brown and Q’Ron Muriel, giving Towson the victory.

Advertisement

“George Brown is always near the ball. He’s a consemate leader, he’s been a captain all year long and he has just done the work for us,” Towson coach Kelly Bryant said. “He’s just a leader on the defense.”

Travin Lane helped bring the Lions back with a 46-yard touchdown run, but he never touched the ball again because of a tweaked hamstring.

The Towson Generals team react as time expires against the Dulaney Lions during the first round of the 2023 MPSSAA football playoffs Friday Nov. 3, 2023. The Generals stunned the Lions, 21-20. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Towson’s offensive hero was junior running back Justin “Tank” Gross, who ran for 88 yards in the third quarter and more than 150 in the game.

“[Gross] is the best running back that we have and this is actually his best game,” Bryant said. “He’s kind of been in and out due to injury, he had an ankle thing, but today he just exploded like a man. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him run ever.”

Although Loch Raven was eliminated by Catoctin, 33-12, in the first round of the regional playoffs, the Raiders’ (6-3) most exciting victory was a 12-6 overtime decision over Western Tech (7-3).

South River's Magnus Schauermann, left, and Towson's Zach Shrager go up for a header during the Class 3A boys soccer state championship won by South River, 5-1. Shrager had three goals in the previous two games for the Generals. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Boys soccer

Towson had its most critical win in the Class 3A state semifinals when it soccer scored a pair of goals less than a minute apart in the first half of a 2-0 victory over Great Mills. The win advanced the Generals to the state championship game where they lost to South River, 5-1.

Advertisement

Against Great Mills, junior midfielder Zach Shrager scored the first goal with 16:35 left in the first half and 55 seconds later, Justin Villano added the second.

“I was just in the right place at the right time, the ball dropped to me and we practice it and I just sneaked it in the goal,” said Shrager, whose ninth goal of the season came after a long throw-in by sophomore Will Heacock.

That was one of many dangerous weapons the Generals had that kept the Hornets defense on its heels.

“We take pride on our set pieces and that would be long throw-ins, corners and directs, but on our throw-ins Will is just outstanding getting that ball in the box, so we want that ball to bounce around and let somebody kick it in and that was demonstrated today,” Towson coach Randy Dase said.

Shrader had two goals in the Generals’ 2-1 victory over River Hill in the state quarterfinals.

Dulaney midfielder Carter Habicht, left, and Towson midfielder Jake Del Viscio share a header during the Generals' 3-0 victory in the regional championship game. Del Viscio scored a goal for the Generals. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Generals defeated Dulaney, 3-0, in the regional championship game as midfielder Graham Gleason scored twice and Jake Del Viscio added another goal.

Advertisement

Dulaney goalie James Culhan made several critical saves and scoring opportunities, from Caleb Margolis, Herkus Vaitekunas and Ryan Grogan went awry.

Dulaney’s 3-2 overtime win over Franklin on Oct. 9 featured Tylan Kilic’s ninth goal of the season. The victory was the third straight for the Lions.

Towson teammates mob Koto Davis, fourth from left, after she scored the game-winning goal in the Generals' 2-1 overtime win over host Catonsville. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Girls soccer

Towson celebrated a pair of thrilling finishes when it defeated Catonsville in overtime and beat Hereford, 2-1, after trailing late.

In the Catonsville game, Sydney Mah put the Comets on top, 1-0, on the only shot on goal for the Comets with 4:23 left in regulation. Just 31 seconds after Mah’s tally, Koto Davis controlled a high-bouncing ball and drilled it to the left of sophomore keeper Sarah Graham.

In overtime, after injuring her ankle, Davis stepped up and curled in a shot inside the near post from an extremely tough angle to give the Generals a victory 115 seconds into overtime.

“At first I was thinking cross, but I saw that there was this opening in the near post, which is where the goalie usually doesn’t look, so I decided to take my chance and take it,” she said. “I usually take left corners which I practice to curl in, so I know how to curve it in.”

Advertisement

The Generals also defeated Hereford after trailing 1-0. Sarah Proutt scored the equalizer by drilling a left-footed shot from 24 yards out off the top of the crossbar and in with 3:40 remaining in the game and 44 seconds later, Davis scored the game-winner.

“Once we got the first goal you could definitely feel the momentum shift and everyone just pushed so hard. I’m so proud of them,” Towson coach Lauren Hanley said. “Just having that goal, we just used that motivation to get the second one real quickly.”

Eastern Tech's Elaina Williams, left, fights for a header against Dulaney's Becca Vemareli in the first half of the Mavericks' 3-0 win in the Baltimore County girls soccer championship. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dulaney had an outstanding season but lost in two championship games. In the Baltimore County title game, the Lions fell to Eastern Tech, 3-0.

Despite the setback, Dulaney coach Maurice Boylan praised the team’s effort.

“We could have been up 2-0 early, then we missed a penalty kick, but really the bottom line is we just got beat by a better team. That’s all,” he said. “Scoring is a big part of the game and we weren’t able to take advantage of our opportunities,” he said.

Eastern Tech had yet to allow a goal all season up to that point, winning its second straight county championship.

Advertisement

Senior goalie Ellen Williams made a couple of key stops early and freshman forward Ineza Ross-Riedel secured the title with all three of the Mavericks’ goals in the final 14 minutes.

Dulaney's Mia Connor (4) settles the ball as Eastern Tech's Lillian Hutchings (12) defends during the Lions loss to the Mavericks. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

It was the second 3-0 win over Dulaney in a three-week stretch. In the other loss, the Lions got strong individual performances from forward Soraya Ramirez — whose late shot from 14 yards clanked off the crossbar — defender Olivia Hetherington and midfielder Becca Vernarelli.

Dulaney finished 10-5-1 when they lost to Towson in the regional championship game.

After a first-round bye, Loch Raven defeated Francis Scott Key, 4-1, in the Class 1A North Region semifinals, before being eliminated by Liberty, 2-1, in the final.

Dulaney poses for a photo with the 3A North Region I championship plaque after defeating Catonsville, 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-17. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Volleyball

Dulaney, who graduated 13 players last season, outhit and outpassed defending county champion Hereford, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21, in a Baltimore County contest a month after losing to the Bulls in four sets.

“We’ve been improving every game all year,” Dulaney coach Cary Lyon said, “We were able to take a set back then and we’ve shuffled the lineup and the girls have stepped up.”

Advertisement

Ellie Leone (10 kills) and Kiri Faimanifo (six kills) led the hitting attack for the Lions and setter Lucy Petrella had 34 assists to lead the Lions.

In a four-set victory over Catonsville in the Class 3A North Region I championship match, the Lions had 17 of their 21 aces in the first two sets. Eileen Lee led the Lions with seven aces and Falynn Jordan had 17 kills. Petrella had 25 assists in the last two sets.

Dulaney's Falynn Jordan spikes a winner in the Lions' four-set victory over Catonsville. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Carver A&T junior setter Kseniya Halavina had 10 aces and nine kills, Alex Dzhygit had nine kills and five aces and Lyndsey Spencer had seven kills and two aces to lead the visiting Wildcats to a 25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 25-20 triumph over Catonsville on Oct. 3.

The win ended a five-match losing streak for the Wildcats and propelled them into the regional playoffs, where they had 20 aces in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of host Western Tech in the Class 1A North Region I semifinals.

Alex Dzhygit had seven aces and a team-high six kills and Olumunifemi Olumuyima had six aces to lead the Wildcats.

“Today was probably our best serving game, because everybody served on point which was great to see,” Carver coach David Berkley said.

Advertisement

A sweep of Pikesville sent the Wildcats to the state quarterfinals where they were swept by Smithsburg.

Glenn Graham, Anthony Maluso, Mike Frainie and Todd Karpovich contributed to this story