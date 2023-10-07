Towson girls soccer stuns Hereford with pair of late goals in 2-1 victory

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On senior night for the Towson girls soccer team, a pair of juniors stole the spotlight with goals 44 seconds apart late in the game as the hosts rallied for a 2-1 victory over Hereford.

Sarah Proutt scored the equalizer when she drilled a left-footed shot from 24 yards out off the top of the crossbar with 3:40 remaining in the game.

“I was kind of thinking that since we were down 1-0, we just needed to score, so like taking a shot won’t hurt,” Proutt said. “The ball was in the air and I just took a touch and shot.”

“[Sarah] has definitely shone it before and our conditioning and our shooting is something that we have been working on for the last week and I think it just paid off,” Towson coach Lauren Hanley said. “At that point, we had already switched the formation to press and push three up top, so I think having that extra person up there and keeping the pressure on allowed her to get in position and take that shot.”

Koto Davis followed with the game-winner with 2:56 remaining, leaving Hereford stunned after they dominated in terms of shots and time of possession.

“It was like a bouncing ball and I saw Sarah get to it and I was farther away from [the defense], but I knew if I took off, I would have the momentum,” Davis said. “So as soon as Sarah got the head on it, I saw the defense wasn’t really sure if they should go for it or if someone should recover, so that was when they hesitated and I just took off.”

It’s the second time this season Davis was the star in a late comeback. In a 2-1 win over Catonsville, she scored the tying goal with under four minutes left and the game-winner in overtime.

“I still can’t like process this because it happened, like we had this against Catonsville, too, but two goals in less than a minute,” she said.

“Once we got the first goal you could definitely feel the momentum shift and everyone just pushed so hard. I’m so proud of them,” Hanley said. “Just having that goal, we just used that motivation to get the second one real quickly.”

The goals were the only two shots on goal for the Generals in the second half.

Hereford (5-3-2) took the lead with 6:30 left before halftime when a corner kick by Lindsey Moneymaker popped in the air and was volleyed into the net by Aaliyah Stocks.

The goal looked like it would hold up because of the Bulls’ stellar defense provided by Moneymaker, Sarah Prestandrea, Ellis Reynolds and Gabby Nieberlein.

“Our strength of our team has really been our defense all year,” Hereford coach Brad Duvall said. “We kind of had two little hiccups there late, I think they were just tired, but that has been the strength. Bar none, we haven’t allowed many goals.”

Goalie CJ Harvey only had three saves as the Bulls limited the touches for top scorer Davis until the end.

“We didn’t really focus on anything special. We just wanted to make sure we knew where she was at all times,” Duvall said. “It’s kind of a shock to the system little bit, but we played real well I thought. It is what it is. It’s soccer.”

After the game, Towson (4-3-1) celebrated seniors Rea Belegu, Colleen Bobb, Julia Saunders, Abigail Carter, Mackenzie Celenza, Sydney Swift, LilyWynn Holman, Audri Adams and Hope Roberts with a ceremony on the field.