Towson boys soccer scores pair of first-half goals in 2-0 victory over Great Mills in Class 3A state semifinal

Towson boys soccer scored a pair of goals less than a minute apart in the first half and the defense make it stand up in a 2-0 victory over Great Mills in a Class 3A state semifinals at Crofton High.

The win sends the Generals to the state championship at Loyola Maryland against South River. The date and time has yet to be determined, but it will be either Nov. 16, 17 or 18.

It will be Towson’s 10th trip to the state final. The Generals won championships in 1972, 1986, 1991, 2003 and 2005 and lost in the state title game last year.

Junior midfielder Zach Shrager scored the first goal with 16:35 left in the first half, and 55 seconds later Justin Villano added the second.

“I was just in the right place at the right time, the ball dropped to me and we practice it and I just sneaked it in the goal,” said Shrager, whose goal came after a long throw-in by sophomore Will Heacock.

That was one of many dangerous weapons the Generals had that kept the Hornets defense on its heels.

“We take pride on our set pieces and that would be long throw-ins, corners and directs, but on our throw-ins Will is just outstanding getting that ball in the box, so we want that ball to bounce around and let somebody kick it in and that was demonstrated today,” Towson coach Randy Dase said.

Shrader had two goals in the Generals’ 2-1 victory over River Hill in the state quarterfinals and was second on the team with seven coming into the game.

“I asked him in practice, ‘When is the last time you scored a goal?’ and he said, ‘I can’t remember,’ and this was after he scored two against River Hill,” Dase said.

“We’ve got a whole lot of players who can score at any moment,” Shrader said.

Villano showed he’s one of them when he drilled his shot from 35 yards out.

“I yelled, ‘Geez, just put in the box,’ and it goes into the upper part of the goal, but that was a fantastic shot,” Dase said.

Said Villano: “It’s an unreal feeling, I looked at the goal and I saw I had a rip and I’ve been thinking about that shot and I’ve been thinking about my celebration.”

Villano was part of a stellar defense that including his older brother Josh, a junior, sophomore Heacock and senior Alex Hochrein.

“They really pressed very hard and we kind of saw that coming in watching their videos, but we weren’t playing the ball quick enough off our feet at times, so that really impacted us,” Great Mills coach Brian Hawkins said. “We had our chances.”

The Hornets’ best chance in the first half came less than 10 minutes in when Michael Cervantes received a pass from Hawkins and took a shot that was deflected by goalie Matt Spencer and cleared before it crossed the line by Heacock.

Great Mills had another breakaway chance midway through the half, but the shot leaked wide.

Towson outshot the Hornets 10-5 in the first half and Spencer had three saves.

The Hornets only got one shot on goal in the second half, but they had a golden opportunity with 7:25 left when Calvin Kingrey beat the defense and the goalie on a breakaway, but his shot at the empty net went wide.

The Generals relied on solid midfield play from Graham Gleason and Jake Del Viscio and managed the clock the rest of the way.

Getting to the state final seemed farfetched for the Generals (12-2-5) when they were 4-1-5 through 10 games.

“We had that will to win and we found the back of the net at the right time and then we started getting a little bit tougher, so I couldn’t be more proud of a bunch of kids,” Dase said. “How many guys are in the state finals that have five ties?”

The win was the seventh straight for the Generals, while the Hornets’ seven-game winning streak ended.

“After those ties, we just talked about it as a team and got our mentality straight,” Shrager said. “We had one game against Reservoir where we dominated and scored five goals and the train kept moving and we haven’t stopped since.”

During the streak, the Generals defeated Catonsville, 3-2, in overtime in the first round of the regionals and Dulaney, 3-0, in the regional final.

“This is unreal,” Josh Villano said. “We’ve been wanting this since August and we’ve been working hard every single day, day in and day out. We started the season a little bit slow, but we made it count when it mattered.”

Unfortunately, Dase won’t be on the sideline for the championship game.

“There is one problem, I am not with them the rest of the way, I’m having open heart surgery on Monday,” said Dase, who will hand the reigns to Eric Dorsey. “He’s a Towson General from 2014. He’s outstanding and when it comes to coaching I’m not the head coach and he’s assistant, we’re associate coaches, but that’s a downer for me.”

Winning the region for the second straight year and watching his Generals earn their eighth shutout will help him deal with his absence a little easier.

“We won the counties six years in a row, but we didn’t go to counties this year so we thought we would go to states,” Dase said.