Towson football holds off Dulaney, 21-20, behind clutch defense in playoff thriller

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Towson Generals team react as time expires against the Dulaney Lions during the first round of the 2023 MPSSAA football playoffs Friday Nov. 3, 2023. The Generals stunned the Lions, 21-20. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

One more stop. That’s all Towson needed.

After battling back from a 14-0 halftime deficit to pull within 21-20, host Dulaney faced fourth-and-goal from the Generals’ 1-yard line with 23 seconds left.

Advertisement

The Lions gave the ball to D’Lani Grayson, but he was stuffed short of the end zone by George Brown and Q’Ron Muriel, giving Towson the victory in the first round of the Class 3A-4A regional playoffs.

“I got a lane,” Brown said. “The coaches told me to watch the dive so we all pushed in and me and [Muriel] made the play for our team.”

Advertisement

It was the second clutch defensive play Brown made to preserve the victory.

After Travin Lane returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown to pull the Lions within one with 4:55 left, Brown made the final defensive surge and joined a host of Towson tacklers to prevent quarterback Angelo Schuler from getting the go-ahead 2-point conversion.

“One of my DBs wasn’t in and we only had 10 people, so I knew I just had to come down and make a play,” Brown said.

Dulaney defensive back Isa Hunt pursues Towson running back Justin Gross (6), who sprints for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Watching Brown make big defensive plays is not uncommon for Towson coach Kelly Bryant.

“George Brown is always near the ball, he’s a consemate leader, he’s been a captain all year long and he has just done the work for us,” Bryant said. “He’s just a leader on the defense.”

Dulaney had several other chances to get the go-ahead score. The Lions had first-and-goal on the Towson 3 after a 10-yard run by Lane with 2:20 remaining.

Lane helped bring the Lions back with a 46-yard touchdown run, but he never touched the ball again.

“I was a decoy,” Lane said. “I pulled my hamstring on one of the other plays, so I didn’t know if it was best for me to have the ball in my hands, but I trusted my quarterback to make the play.”

Advertisement

An illegal procedure penalty backed the Lions up 5 yards, and an illegal forward pass took the ball back to the 13.

Grayson gained 8 yards and Schuler took a carry to the 1, setting up the Lions’ final play.

In addition to the clutch defensive plays, the Generals had their share of offensive gems. Most of them came from junior running back Justin “Tank” Gross, who ran for 88 yards in the third quarter and more than 150 for the game.

“Honestly, I just wanted to get out there and wanted the best for our offense and I was just going to run the ball hard and get straight to the point,” Gross said. “You know I couldn’t do it without my O-line. We have a great linemen.”

Dulaney tight end Bennett Miller catches a touchdown pass against Towson. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

After Jonah Wilson gave the Generals a 7-0 lead with a short run in the first quarter, Gross stretched it to 13-0 on a 26-yard sweep. Anthony Harrison’s extra point made it 14-0 with 10:23 left in the first half.

Dulaney struck 21 seconds into the second half when Schuler connected with Bennett Miller on a 39-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point attempt missed.

Advertisement

Towson extended its lead to 21-6 four minutes later when Gross ran 63 yards for a score.

“I saw the opening. A lot of people said I’ve got good vision, man, and I trust my speed,” Gross said.

“[Gross] is the best running back that we have and this is actually his best game,” Bryant said. “He’s kind of been in and out due to injury, he had an ankle thing, but today he just exploded like a man. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him run ever.”

Lane’s touchdown and a 2-point conversion run by Schuler made it 21-14 with 5:49 left in the third quarter.

Dulaney continued to build momentum when Lucas Lange blocked a 23-yard field goal attempt. After a Lions punt, Lange made back-to-back tackles on short gains that set up the punt that Lane returned for a touchdown.

“[Lucas] is one of the top tacklers in the state,” Dulaney coach Paul Thompson said. “The kid plays with amazing effort and he’s one of those kids you really don’t have to say much to, just tell him to go get the ball and he just goes and gets it.”

Advertisement

After the Lions cut the deficit to one, Grayson recovered an onside kick that led to the Lions’ final drive.

Thompson only wished his squad played the way it did on that possession the entire game.

Up by a point, the Towson defensive line stops Dulaney from scoring a 2-point conversion. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“We didn’t do anything different [at halftime], the guys just had to fight, they didn’t want to lose,” he said. “I wish we had that fight for four quarters, but sometimes you come up on the short end. But that’s what we needed, that effort from the start of the game until the end.”

Thompson’s squad finished 4-6, including a 35-21 win over Towson in the regular-season finale, but he feels the Lions have turned a corner.

“We battled and that’s all I asked for them,” he said. “We talked about raising our standard and making Dulaney now a household game and my five senior captains led this team.”

Lane felt the same pain as the rest of the seniors playing in their final game.

Advertisement

“I play for my team and this is the last game for a lot of these guys and a lot of them I’ve been playing with them for my entire high school career,” he said. “A lot of it is on me, being one of the better players on the team.”

Bryant was thrilled to get his first playoff win as head coach as his squad improved to 5-5.

“It’s real special. These guys had my back and I’ve had their back and that’s how we’ve always done things this year,” he said. “I feel like today we finally became a team, we finally played as a team and we won as a team, so hats off to these guys and hats off to Dulaney, they were a good team today.”