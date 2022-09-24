Towson field hockey scores six straight goals in 6-1 comeback victory over Perry Hall

Towson High coach Natalee Schuman gives her team instructions before the fourth quarter of the Generals' 6-1 victory over Perry Hall on Friday. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Trailing visiting Perry Hall 1-0 with three minutes left in the first half Friday afternoon, the Towson field hockey team scored a pair of goals in the final 2:27 and added four more in the second half en route to a 6-1 victory.

Perry Hall’s Kayleigh Todd scored off a Jesse Chaney assist to give the Gators a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. It was all Towson from there.

The Generals (3-2) got the equalizer when Maddy Ward inserted a penalty corner and Chloe Gibson drilled it home.

Just 54 seconds later, Kate Wahler flicked the ball over sprawling Perry Hall goalie Taylor Fitch into the cage for a 2-1 lead.

Wahler noticed a renewed energy in her teammates between the first and second quarter.

“I think the team just had a lot of hype on the sidelines and were really supporting each other,” Wahler said. “I think we had a good talk after the first quarter and made a plan to just be smart with the ball and shake it up the right way.”

Towson field hockey players celebrate after a 6-1 victory over Perry Hall on Friday. (Photo by Craig Clary)

The Perry Hall (0-3) defense was under intense pressure the rest of the game. Despite 14 saves in the second half by Fitch, the Generals scored twice in each quarter.

Gwen Barber scored off a rebound of a Wahler salvo and Wahler converted on a penalty corner with 2:28 left in the third quarter for a 4-1 lead.

“Once you get going, it just keeps getting more and more fun and you just take the ball the way you want,” Wahler said.

Towson coach Natalie Schuman experimented with a new formation in the fourth quarter and the Generals responded with a pair of goals by Caroline Richard.

“We were just trying a new setup and it ended up working so we were able to score the two goals,” Schuman said.

The coach also made her team aware of Perry Hall goalie Fitch’s aggressiveness.

“We acknowledged that the goalie was coming too far out so we adjusted to where we knew we had to dodge the goalie and set up someone behind the goalie,” she said. “So instead of doing a cross at the 20 we crossed at the 10 and we were able to get behind the goalie.”