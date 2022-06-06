Towson area schools provide many memorable moments during the 2021-22 sports season

Dulaney's Sarah Sunday celebrates her win over Smithsburg's Jenn Hood in the final of the girls 140 pound weight class during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament on March 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Towson Times looks back at some of the memorable moments in athletics in the Towson area from the 2021-22 school year.

Dulaney boys win county cross country championship, Dailey wins overall title

The Dulaney boys won the team title and Lion junior Tyler Dailey captured the boys individual crown at the Baltimore County cross country championships held at Dulaney High.

Dailey won the boys race in 15 minutes and 55.9 seconds.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey (16:36.2) placed 5th at the boys state cross country championships. He also won the Baltimore County crown earlier in the season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dailey, a junior, took an early lead in the first 100 meters and extended the margin while finishing well ahead of second-place Kaleb Berhanu of Pikesville (16:09.7).

“I’ve never gone sub 16 on my home course,” he said.

The Dulaney boys team score of 29 narrowly defeated second-place Towson (33).

The top Lions behind Dailey included Graham Schultz (fourth, 16:38.6), Chase Nathanson (eighth, 17:07.1), Tate Kahalas (ninth, 17:12.0) and Connor McGeehan (15th, 18:02.4).

Towson boys soccer wins Baltimore County crown

The Baltimore County boys soccer championship game between Towson and Perry Hall took two days to complete due to thunderstorms, but it was worth the wait for the Generals.

Towson's Zach Sales (7) celebrates with teammates after his game-winning goal in overtime against Perry Hall in the Baltimore County boys soccer championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Nearly five minutes into overtime, Zach Sales scored after a throw-in by Justin Mealey to lift Towson to a 2-1 victory over the Gators.

It was the Generals’ third straight county title. They also defeated Perry Hall in the spring of 2021 and the fall of 2019.

“I knew the wind was going in our direction and I saw the ball was going to go right to me and then sure enough I got it on my thigh and I sent it home,” Sales said.

Dulaney volleyball wins regional title

The Dulaney volleyball team played a solid all-around game sweeping Perry Hall in the Class 4A North Region I final, but it was the Lions’ aggressive serving in the first two sets that took center stage.

Dulaney celebrates after winning the third set to clinch victory over Perry Hall during Class 4A regional volleyball championship match at Dulaney High. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Highlight performances on the service line from junior Caroline Lee and senior Abbey Hochrein changed the momentum in each set, leading Dulaney to a 25-19, 25-17, 26-24 victory over the Gators.

Dulaney, seeking its fourth state championship, lost to then-unbeaten Wootton in the state quarterfinals.

Towson girls cross country takes third in states

Towson’s third-place finish was the team’s highest since 2008. They finished behind Howard and Northern.

Junior Isabel Aldana (13th, 20:16.23) and freshman Cecilia van Lierop (14th, 20:17.60) were the top finishers for the Generals.

Jillian McNulty (20th, 20:59.49), Yael Nahum (34th, 21:24.03) and Anna Wendt (35th, 21:24.03) also scored for Towson.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas was the first Towson University woman to get a triple-double at the Division I level. (Towson Athletics)

Towson University women’s basketball gets first Division I triple-double

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas’ put-back with two seconds left cut a deficit against Delaware to 79-78 and it also made her the first woman in Towson’s Division I history to record a triple-double (11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). The only other triple-double came in 1980 when Towson was a Division II team.

Delaware won 81-78 and was led by Catonsville High graduate Jasmine Dickey with a game-high 29 points. Dickey, the two-time CAA Player of the Year, was drafted after the season by the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

Towson’s Aleah Nelson scored all of her team-high 24 points (six 3-pointers) in the second half to lead the Tigers.

Dulaney senior Sarah Sunday wins second straight state title

Dulaney senior captain Sarah Sunday won the 140-pound weight class and captured her second consecutive state championship. Sunday, who is the only two-time champion in school history, defeated Smithsburg’s Jenn Hood in the finals.

Dulaney's Sarah Sunday defeats Smithsburg's Jenn Hood in the 140-pound finals at the state championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

She was also a regional and county champion for the second consecutive year. She had an 8-4 record overall and was undefeated against girls for the second straight year. She will wrestle at Oklahoma City University next season.

Carver junior Cooper has phenomenal week on the softball diamond

Carver A&T junior Mallory Cooper capped off a dominant week of pitching and hitting by leading the visiting Wildcats to a 6-0 win over Catonsville.

Cooper pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and only one walk, just days after throwing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a win over Sparrows Point. She followed that with 16 strikeouts in a win over Perry Hall.

Carver A&T pitcher Mallory Cooper threw a no-hitter and two shutouts in a week for the Wildcats who lost in the Baltimore County championship game to Catonsville. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

It was only the second loss of the season for the Comets, who turned the tide and defeated Carver in the Baltimore County championship game.

Hereford girls lacrosse rallies past Towson

In a tale of two halves, the Hereford girls rallied from a 10-goal first-half deficit for a 13-12 win over Towson in double overtime.

Hereford junior Maddy Izzo scored the game-winning goal with 2:12 left in the second overtime to lift the Bulls over the Generals.

“We had this play where we look for the iso behind and I saw her eyes looking at me and I saw her open, and I cut and I wasn’t open and I cut back and I was open and I finished,” Izzo said. “It was one of the most exciting moments of my life.”

Swift passing and pinpoint shooting helped the Generals jump out to an 11-1 lead in the first half with two goals each from Mary Clare Heubeck, Brigid Vaikness and Finlay Harmon and two assists each from Vaikness and Avery Briggs.

Towson pitcher Chase Supensky delivers to a Chesapeake batter during the 3A state baseball championship game in Waldorf on May 28. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Towson baseball falls in state championship

Towson’s Chase Supensky entered the state championship game against Chesapeake with 66 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings and a 0.39 ERA, but the Cougars rallied from a 1-0 deficit with five runs in the final five innings for a 5-1 victory.

Towson ended the season with a 17-3 record.

Dulaney’s Gavin Shaffer wins state title in high jump

Dulaney senior Gavin Shaffer won the individual Class 4A high jump state title by leaping 6 feet, 8 inches.

Shaffer also was second in the 110 hurdles (14.53) and third in the 300 hurdles (40.05).

Tyler Dailey was fourth in the 1,600 with a personal record time of 14:53. The Lions finished ninth with 29 points.

Calvert Hall’s Lou Eckerl retires

A capacity crowd packed Calvert Hall’s Carlo Crispino Stadium for longtime baseball coach Lou Eckerl’s final regular-season game.

Calvert Hall baseball head coach Lou Eckerl, from left, is presented with plaques by Lamar King and Chase Davalli before regular season's last home game against John Carroll. Eckerl retiried after the season. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Red and gold balloons adorned the entrance gate with a wall of photos that celebrated the legacy of the athletic director and coach, who is retiring from both posts at the end of the school year.

The current group of players sent him out as a winner.

Jake Butler and Lamar King both hit solo home runs, powering the second-ranked Cardinals past John Carroll, 7-6.

Eckerl, who is a three-time Baltimore Sun Coach of the Year, has led the program for 23 years and accumulated 486 wins, making him the winningest baseball coach in Calvert Hall history. He’s coached 185 players who have gone on to play in college and 17 who have played professionally.

Including his coaching stint at Cardinal Gibbons, he had over 500 career wins.

Towson resident Dan Mulford was named to succeed Eckerl as athletic director where Eckerl held the post for 40 years.