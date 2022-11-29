Towson Times 2022-23 girls basketball preview: Loch Raven, Towson, Dulaney have high hopes as season is set to tip off

Jerome Ragsdale returns for his seventh season as head coach of the Loch Raven girls. The Raiders open the season at Franklin on Dec. 5. (Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

The Towson girls ended last season with a run to the regional finals where the top-seeded Generals lost to C. Milton Wright, 44-34, after defeating Bel Air in the semifinals.

Coach Tim Gavin returns for his second season with nine varsity veterans and a defensive mindset that makes scoring difficult for opponents.

Dulaney coach Kourtney Lewis-Orr, also in her second season, leads a team that won a playoff game before being eliminated by eventual region champion Western in the semifinals.

Loch Raven coach Jerome Ragsdale is hoping to get his team over the .500 mark after the Raiders were eliminated in the second round of the region playoffs last season by Western Tech.

Here is a look at what to expect on the area courts this season:

Dulaney

Coach: Kourtney Lewis-Orr, second season

Last season: 10-10

Players to watch: Senior Sarah Szalczyk (17 points per game), sophomore Heidi Schmidt and Riley Miller.

Coack’s outlook: “We finished 500 last season. Our goal this season is to have a record over .500 and to make it further in playoffs.”

Opening game:: Garrison Forest at Dulaney, Dec. 7.

Loch Raven

Coach: Jerome Ragsdale, seventh season

Last season: 8-10

Players to watch: Juniors Meona Boykins (G, 14.1 ppg) and Destaney Harris (G, 11.3 ppg, 4 apg).

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team with three returning starters and two players coming off injuries Maya Gordon and Sydney Ennis missed the entire season (ACL). The emergence of Sophomore Morgan Jones and the return of Ennis will give us some much-needed help in the paint. We also added three incoming freshmen Aariyan Gibson, Kensley Marcus and Zandria Taylor, along with sophomore Sarah Maloney that will give us energy off the bench. Our girls have been working hard and looking forward to the start of the season.”

Opening game: Loch Raven at Franklin, Monday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m.

Towson

Coach: Tim Gavin, second season

Last season: 16-6, lost in the regional finals to C. Milton Wright

Players to watch: Senior Leslie Howe and Lucky Weir; juniors Sydney Swift and Audri Adams.

Coach’s outlook: “We are returning nine of our 13 players from last season. Senior Leslie Howe is our defensive specialist, who during the back half of the season last year was averaging over two steals per game. She is also our leading scorer returning from last year’s team and is known to be a tough-as-nails player from being a member of the Towson High football team for four seasons.

“Senior Lucy Weir led our team in blocked shots last season and did a fantastic job protecting the paint. Juniors Sydney Swift and Audri Adams were two sophomores last season that had big impacts on the team and are looking to take another big step forward this season.

“With nine players coming back this season and adding some exciting new pieces along with it, our goal is to try and build on last season’s successes and possibly capture our first regional title since 1998.”