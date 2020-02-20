Area indoor track athletes from Dulaney, Towson and Carver A & T make strides in the postseason

The state championship indoor track meet proved to be a banner finish for six athletes from area schools from Dulaney, Towson and Carver A & T.
In the Class 2A meet held on Feb. 17 at the Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex, four girls from Carver A & T captured a state title in the 4X200 meter relay.
Seniors Karah Moore, Chioma Mbah and Khaid’a Brown and junior Bryanna Dawson won the event in a time of 1:45.94.
It sparked the girls to eighth place in the team standings with 23 points.
South Carroll won the team title with 46 points.
Individually, Moore, a Towson resident, was fifth in the 300 meters (41.59) and Brown was sixth in the 300 (42:04) and 55 dash (7.35).
Mbah was eighth in the 55 (7.49) and Guinivere Roberts was seventh in the 3200 (12:16.37).
The Carver boys lone point in the Class 2A boys meet was earned by Harrison Rosenblum who finished eighth in the 800 (2:03.76).
The Towson boys were fourth (26 points) in the Class 3A meet won by Huntingtown (55).
The Generals did most of its scoring in shot put where they placed three athletes in the top five, led by state champion Damone Moore (51-feet, 10.75 inches).
Cory Gray was second (51-01) and Jamiel Carlton was fifth (50-10.25).
Towson’s Peter Sorensen was fifth in the 3200 (9:59.56).
The Towson girls got all 10 points from junior Madeline Till.
She took third in the 800 (2:22.11) and fifth in the 1600 (5:15.64). Till won both of those events at the Baltimore County championship meet.
At states, she was exactly eight seconds faster in the 800 and she was nearly nine seconds quicker in the 1600.
The Towson girls finished tied for 17th in the Class 3A meet won by Hereford. It was Hereford’s fourth title in the last six years and sixth overall.
The Dulaney boys also produced a state champion when senior Abdul Henley captured the 55 hurdles (7.63).
Senior Pole vaulter Adam Madro was second in pole vault (12-6) for the Lions whose 18 points placed them 11th overall.
Scoring the only 10 points for the Dulaney girls (tie 20th) were Anna Albergo, who was third in the 3200 (11:24.29), and Emily Mobray, who was fifth in pole vault (8-2).
Regional roundup
At the Class 2A Central Region indoor track meet, the Carver A & T girls placed third with 78 points.
Individually, Roberts won the 3200 (12:28.23) and Sarah Moscoso captured shot put (29-11.50).
The 4X200 relay team of Brown, Mbah, Dawson and Moore won in 1:51.12.
Moore was also second in the 300 (42.71) and third in the 500 (1:22.38) and Brown was third in the 300 (44.31).
Brown also took second in the 55 (7.55).
The Carver boys were ninth in the regional meet with 22 points. The only finisher in the top three was sophomore Evan Calderon, who was third in the 3200 (11:00.50).
The Towson boys had a solid showing the Class 3A Central Region meet won by Dundalk. The Generals placed fifth with 42 points.
They were led by shot put regional champ Gray (51:01.75). Carlton was second (49-04-50) and Moore was third (48-7.25).
Towson junior Sorensen was second in the 3200 (9:57.76). Sorensen also won the Baltimore County title in the 3200 (10:10.27) and captured the cross country county championship last fall.
The Dulaney girls didn’t capture any individual titles in the Class 4A East Region championship meet, but they did enjoy a victory in the 4X800 relay.
Kayla Brennan, Cassie Weymouth, Jackie Sibila and Anna Albergo raced to a triumph in 10:29.74.
Bridget Naughton was third in high jump (4-8) and Mobray tied for third (7-10) in pole vault.
Dulaney was sixth in the team standings.
The Dulaney boys were seventh in the Class 4A East Region championships with 38 points.
Henley won the 55 hurdles (7.88) and Madro was second in pole vault (12-5).
John DeFelice was third in shot put (38-10).