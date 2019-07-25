Balanced Springlake Piranhas shine at Straehle Invitational swim meet

Combining the boys and girls scores, along with the relays, the Springlake Piranhas led the way at the 2019 Straehle Invitational Swim Meet.
Springlake finished with 342.50 points in the meet held at the Carroll Aquatics pool at the Four Seasons Sports Complex.
The Piranhas finished fifth last year when Roland Run topped the field.
Padonia (288.50), Waugh Chapel (266), Roland Run (219.50), Baltimore Jewish Community Center (160), Westminster Swim Team (160), South Carroll (151.50), North St. Johns (140.50), St. Andrews (133) and Rollingwood (128) rounded out the top 10 this summer.
Among the other local pools in the Towson area, Dulaney finished 14th (86.50) and Meadowbrook was 33rd (26).
In women’s only team scores, Springlake was also on top with 234.50 points. Padonia (2nd, 176). Roland Run (4th, 83) and Dulaney (7th, 65.50) were also in the top 10.
In boys only events, Roland Run (118.50) was second to Baltimore Jcc (149).
Padonia (5th, 103) and Springlake (7th 86) were in the top 10.
Local points leaders in each age group included Padonia’s Shannon Conway (33, 9-10 girls) and Maggie Belbot (33, 13-14 girls), Roland Run’s Daniel Branon (33, 9-10 boys), Holly Hirsch (31, 11-12 girls) and Ryan Branon (29, 15-18 boys) and Dulaney’s Lily Mead (33, 15-18 girls).
It was the second straight year Mead and Belbot won three individual events.
Here are the swimmers who placed in the top five from area pools at Springlake, Padonia, Roland Run, Dulaney and Meadowbrook.
Springlake
8-and-under girls: Hartley Vercollone 2nd free; Kendall Raley 3rd breast.
9-10 girls: Hannah Matteini 1st breast.
11-12 girls: Eva Villagomez 1st back, 2nd IM, 4th fly; Grace Scharper 3rd IM, 4th breast.
11-12 boys: Sidney Lauterbach 4th fly, 5th IM; Liam McQuaid 3rd back.
13-14 girls: Gigi Alaish 1st back, 2nd IM; Caitlin Hurley 3rd free, breast, 4th IM; Logan Betkey 2nd free, fly.
13-14 boys: Ryan Merani 3rd fly, 4th free, 5th IM; Teddy McQuaid 3rd back; TJ Matteini 5th breast.
15-18 girls: Kacey McKenna 1st back, 2nd fly.
13-14 girls 200-meter free relay: Caitlin Hurley, Eliza McKenna, Gigi Alaish, Logan Betkey 1st.
15-18 200-meter mixed free relay: Emma Schultz, Kacey McKenna, Ryan Merani, Tommy Hurley 1st.
Padonia
8-and-under girls: Evie Freedman 2nd back.
8-and-under boys: Will Laumann 2nd breast.
9-10 girls: Shannon Conway 1st IM, free, fly; Peyton Cowley 5th IM.
9-10 boys: Spencer Belbot 1st breast, 3rd free, 4th fly (tie).
11-12 girls: Jenna Cowley 3rd free.
11-12 boys: Harry Belbot 1st fly, 2nd IM, free; Jack Mislow 5th fly.
13-14 girls: Maggie Belbot 1st free, fly, breast; Carly Yeagle 4th breast; Kim Min Joo 4th back.
13-14 boys: Will Kunkel 4th free.
15-18 girls: Mia Dopson Burke 5th IM, back.
Mixed 8-and-under 100-meter free relay: Evie Freedman, Will Laumann, Reagan Barrett, Caleb Brannan 2nd.
9-10 girls 200-meter free relay: Peyton Cowley, Sydney Dick, Kaya Sherman, Shannon Conway 1st.
13-14 girls 200-meter free relay: Kim Min Joo, Camryn Sciubba, Carly Yeagle, Maggie Belbot 4th.
Roland Run
9-10 girls: Maddy Saulo 4th IM, free.
9-10 boys: Daniel Branon 1st IM, free, fly.
11-12 girls: Holly Hirsch 1st IM, fly, 2nd free.
13-14 boys: Brody Schrepfer 1st IM, 2nd fly, breast.
15-18 girls: Alex Volk 5th free; Annabelle Lombardo 3rd breast.
15-18 boys: Ryan Branon 1st fly, 2nd IM, free; Bryce Lloyd 5th free, back.
15-18 200-meter mixed free relay: Bryce Lloyd, Ellen Brooks, Alex Volk, Ryan Brannon 2nd.
Dulaney
13-14 girls: Daphne Mead 5th back.
15-18 girls: Lily Mead 1st IM, fly, breast.
15-18 200-meter free relay: Elliott Mead, Liam Kammar, Lily Mead, Mallory Mead 4th.
Meadowbrook
13-14 girls: Tess Lankford 1st IM, 2nd breast, 5th fly.