Dulaney High’s Sammy White is Towson Times Female Athlete of the Year

Watching Sammy White play any one of her three sports at Dulaney High, the first thing that draws your attention is her speed.
Whether she was playing soccer, basketball or lacrosse her legs were the most feared weapon for opposing defenses.
But, the rising senior did a lot more in each sport during her junior year and that helped her earn selection as the 2020 Towson Times Female Athlete of the Year.
White has already committed to playing lacrosse at Northwestern University after she graduates and that decision didn’t come easy because of her love for basketball.
“I’ve always wanted to play basketball in college, honestly, but, it’s still technically a possibility depending on what happens, like I would still be interested in playing if that works out with my schedule and my body cooperates with that,” White said. “But I think lacrosse is where I am able to shine more and I’m more confident and just believe in myself more and I just felt more dedicated to lacrosse.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to close in March, there was no lacrosse season.
But, White certainly left her mark on the basketball court. She made history by scoring her 1,000th career point in the Lions final regular season home game.
“It was very exciting,” she said.
In the final game for the 13-8 Lions, she scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half of a 52-40 playoff loss to Catonsville.
Dulaney trailed by eight in the second quarter, but White’s 4-point play with 2:13 left in the half pulled the Lions within one, 26-25.
“That game was intense,” White said.
When White fouled out with 5:28 left in the game, Catonsville coach Mike Mohler breathed a sign a relief.
“They had a basketball player in that kid White,” Mohler said. “She’s a good player and when she fouled out that really hurt them.”
White averaged 23 points a game with many coming on fast breaks.
“She is quick and we are really lucky that we can look for her up the floor, outlet her the ball, or she’ll beat people down the floor just dribbling,” Dulaney coach Jess Szymanski said. “She is super athletic and it creates another dimension for us, that’s for sure.”
White is also determined to make herself better and does not tolerate failure.
“She is like a little bit of a perfectionist,” Szymanski said.
After a win over Loch Raven during her freshman year, White was unhappy after missing some free throws at the end of the game.
She went over to her dad, Rick, and asked him to take her to the local YMCA to shoot free throws.
“We drove to the Y and we shot until they closed,” White recalled.
“You don’t see that a lot in kids anymore which is awesome,” said Szymanski, who thinks with another season she would go over 1,500 career points and most likely be the school’s all-time leading scorer.
“The most amazing thing about Sammy is although her main sport is lacrosse and that is what she is going to college to play, I feel like from November until March basketball is her passion,” Szymanski said. “It’s very rare now that you find somebody who is a 12-season athlete that excels in all three sports.”
She excels off the court as well.
“She’s got a great personality and she does very, very well in the classroom,” Szymanski said. “I feel like you would want 13 of her on your team. She is a really, really great kid and very, very humble.”
White started playing soccer when she was five and admits that is her least favorite of the three sports.
But that didn’t stop soccer coach Maurice Boylan from moving her to forward last season and making her one of the three captains for the 2020 season.
“She obviously had something that you can’t defend and that’s world class speed,” Boylan said. “Combine that with her work rate and her competitive spirit.”
“In every sport that I’ve played, I just had speed, it’s a God-given talent,” White said.
Scoring six goals last season surprised her a little bit.
“When I was younger, I never scored a lot,” she said. “I would always try and help other people score, but last season I feel I kind of took it upon myself because I got moved up to the top and I would be in the position to score, where I’ve never really been before, so I felt like I needed to score to help my team win.”
Being a captain this fall for a team that will have several talented underclassmen fueled her passion for sports to get started again.
“I’m very excited actually and, like soccer isn’t like my favorite sport, but this is probably one of the most excited I’ve been because it’s my senior year and we are supposed to have a really good freshmen class coming in,” White said. “I’m just excited to share my leadership with everyone and try and make this the best season.”
As a sophomore on the lacrosse field White led the Lions in draw controls, ground balls and caused turnovers.
She was also selected to the Under Armour All-America team after her sophomore season and went on college visits to Florida, Duke, Princeton, Notre Dame and Northwestern universities.
“Northwestern was actually my last visit and it was close between Notre Dame and Northwestern, but Northwestern plays the same way as my Sky Walkers team,” she said. “The coaches welcomed me a lot and they were really nice to me and they saw me as an athlete and not just as a lacrosse player.”
Dulaney lacrosse coach Kristie Korrow marveled at the midfielder’s tenacity.
“If I have to say one thing about Sammy that makes her stand out, it’s she goes a thousand miles an hour no matter what, no matter how tired she is or if it’s the last minute of the game or first minute of the game, she is going hard after everything,” Korrow said. “That is the kind of bulldog player that she is, she is just going to go after every little thing on that field.”