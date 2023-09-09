Towson boys, Hereford girls win Barnhart Invitational; Kieran Mischke wins boys individual crown for Generals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford runners Rebekka Hillier, left, and Sylvia Snider compete in the girls varsity race during the 40th annual Barnhart Invitational cross country meet at Dulaney High School on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Towson boys cross country team won its first Barnhart Invitational championship since 1999 by placing three runners in the top 10, including champion Kieran Mischke, who blazed home in 15 minutes, 54.35 seconds.

It was the 40th edition of the annual race honoring Richard Barnhart.

Teammates Evan Cline (fifth, 16:17.43), Theodore Brown (10th, 16:39.38), Jack Blanchfield (29th, 17.00.95) and Trent Raffaelli (33rd, 17:12.18) rounded out the top five scorers.John Fields (57th, 17:49. 54) and (Hunter Parsons (74th, 18:12.56) also ran for the Generals.

The Generals finished with 76 points, just ahead of Loyola Blakefield (89).

“I felt good,” said Mischke, who feels at home on the Dulaney course. “I know how to run it. I know the nooks and crannies of everything. I knew what our competition was more or less and I knew that I was ready. I have been training and I know that I am strong, so I was prepared for everything.”

His goal was to break 16 minutes and he did it, which didn’t surprise coach Gil Stange.

“In outdoor [track and field], he had the experience sometimes of going to the lead early and then people would pass him the end,” Stange said. “So he’s been working on being able to get out and not fall back off the pace when people turn it on. Plus his experience last year of being second in the state and being second at counties was good education for him. So he came now and said, ‘You are more experienced, you have more training and I have the speed and endurance to get out in front and stay there.’”

Last fall, the Generals won the school’s sixth state championship and the coach feels his new unit is primed to repeat.

“We knew we lost some seniors from the state team, but we had guys ready to take their place,” Stange said. “They all committed to working over the summer and this is the payoff. I told them if they worked hard they could be better than last year’s team.”

Loyola Blakefield was the only other Baltimore area squad to place three runners in the top 15. They included Sean Wilson (second, 16:08.98), Andrew Rowan (12th, 6:45.25) and Liam Stappert (15th, 16:46.64).

Calvert Hall’s Elliot Palmer also joined the top 15 (14th, 16:45.89).

Hereford runners Rebekka Hillier, left, and Sylvia Snider compete in the girls varsity race during the 40th annual Barnhart Invitational cross country meet at Dulaney High School on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Hillier finished second and Snider was third. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hereford girls win with two in top three

Winston Churchill’s Katherine Morey won the girls race at the Barnhart Invitational in 18:39.30, but Hereford captured the team title, led by second-place finisher Bekka Hillier and third-place Sylvia Snider.

Hillier, a senior, negotiated the 5K course in 19:01.83 and Snider, a junior, clocked 19:16.47.

Hereford finished with 77 points and was trailed by Notre Dame Prep (125), Bryn Mawr (142), Richard Montgomery (185) and McDonogh (191).

Ridley Lentz (19th, 20:48.48), Charlie Brill (26th, 21:24.48) and Addie Smith (30th, 21:38.37) rounded out the Bulls scorers. Charlotte Levis (65th, 22:31.26) and Alison Klein (80th, 23:09.80) completed the squad.

“I kind of just wanted to get top five. I really wanted to get sub-19. I got 19:01,” Hillier said. “I wanted to stay with the top girls and see how I did based on that. I was feeling pretty good so I tried to challenge some of them.”

Hillier was happy to see Snider close behind.

“We are really good friends,” she said.

“We are pretty good together,” Snider added. “I always know that she is cheering for me even though we can’t actually say anything.”

Next up for the Bulls is their own Bull Run Invitational on Sept. 23, and Hillier is primed to help her younger teammates prepare for that and the rest of the season.

“I think it’s important to make sure the girls work their hardest and always try to be their best,” she said. “I think the Bull Run brings out the best in people. You have to be in your best.”

Coach Adam Hittner was glad for his varsity team’s performance, but disappointed the JV and Open races were canceled because of the heat.

“I’m really happy for our team,” Hittner said. “I’m very disappointed for my athletes who don’t get to run. The kids that ran, they were great.”

Towson's Kieran Mischke leads the field in the boys varsity race during the 40th annual Barnhart Invitational cross country meet at Dulaney High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Team scores

Boys

1. Towson 76

2. Loyola Blakefield 89

3. Gonzaga 125

4. Winston Churchill 132

5. Calvert Hall 142

6. Crofton 167

7. Thomas Wootton 174

8. Manchester Valley 297

9 Walt Whitman 313

10. Century 314

Girls

1. Hereford 77

2. Notre Dame Preparatory 125

3. Bryn Mawr 152

4. Richard Montgomery

5. McDonogh 191

6. Winston Churchill 195

7. Dulaney 202

8. Thomas Wootton 207

9. Walt Whitman 228

10. Century 236

Towson's Evan Cline leads a group of runners in the boys varsity race during the 40th annual Barnhart Invitational cross country meet at Dulaney High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Individual results

Boys

1. Kieran Mischke, Towson 15:54.35

2. Sean Wilson, Loyola Blakefield 16:08.98

3. Nathaniel Swanson, Winston Churchill 16:09.30

4. Anthony Sarro, Gonzaga 16:11.11

5. Evan Cline, Towson 16:17.43

6. Stepan Volkov, Winston Churchill 16:22.89

7. Ryan Hartranft, Century 16:25.44

8. Santiago Gutierrez, Winston Churchill 16:34.15

9. William Buckley, Gonzaga 16:35.73

10. Theodore Brown, Towson 16:39.38

11. Campbell Gelineau, Crofton 16:41.43

12. Andrew Rowan, Loyola Blakefield 16:45.25

13. London Layton, Crofton 16:45.68

14. Elliot Palmer, Calvert Hall 16:45.89

15. Liam Stappert, Loyola Blakefield 16:46.64

Runners compete in the girls varsity race during the 40th annual Barnhart Invitational cross country meet at Dulaney High School on Saturday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls

1 Katherine Morey, Winston Churchill 18:39.30

2. Rebekka Hillier, Hereford, 19:01.83

3. Sylvia Snider, Hereford, 19:16.47

4. Maddie Wassin, John Carroll 19:19.28

5. Grace Finnegan, Richard Montgomery 19:22.96

6. Fiona Santos, Bryn Mawr 19:46.06

7. Olivia Sobkowicz, Notre Dame Preparatory 19:47.76

8. Emilie M. Creighton, James Hubert Blake 19:52.95

9. Victoria Ketzler, Thomas Wootton 20:00.49

10. Taylor Colson, Century 20:03.68

11. Mary Gorsky, McDonogh 20:06.96

12. Alexandra Lohse, Towson 20:11.32

13. Brielle Whitworth, Edgewood 20:15.47

14. Catherine Campbell, Dulaney 20:26.03

15. Grace Tate, Mt de Sales 20:31.60