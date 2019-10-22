When Towson’s Elijah Alexander scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over rival Dulaney on Oct. 1, head coach Randy Dase told him how big that goal was in his career.
Nearly three weeks later, in the Baltimore County championship game against Hereford, Alexander scored an even bigger goal.
Alexander scored off an assist from Will Derbyshire 33 seconds into overtime to give the Generals (10-1) a 2 -1 win over the Bulls (11-3-1) at Franklin High late Monday night.
“Funny, he scored the winner against Dulaney and I told him, this could be the most important goal you will ever score in your life because that’s the game of your life, but guess what, he just pushed this to number one and the Dulaney goal is number two,” Dase said.
“I did not expect that shot to go like that,” said Alexander, who had a chance to put the Generals ahead with just over 10 minutes left, but his point blank shot from inside 10 yards sailed high. “It was right in front of the goal, so I needed another chance and I got it,” Alexander said.
The goal was the seventh of the season for Alexander.
“I saw it coming in and I knew the defender was going to get the ball if I didn’t step up, so I got in front of him and I luckily took the shot before he got back up,” said Alexander, who has started at forward since that Dulaney game.
“That’s when he saw that he was hot and he believed, so he’s been outstanding for us and by him playing up there, he’s allowed us to play our best ballplayer (Nick Lewis) back, so he can control the field,” Dase said.
Both teams started the game conservatively until Hereford’s Will Frasier received a red card by drawing a second yellow card and the Bulls were forced to play the final 61:30 with 10 players.
Hereford was the team that picked up the intensity after the card.
Nico Hillary hustled down a ball in the corner and made a cross, but nobody was home.
Senior defender Owen Sabia, who had a hard shot wide before the card, had a hard slide tackle on the sideline.
Some booming kicks by Hereford’s Logan Kauffman kept the ball in Towson’s zone and Kauffman finally connected with a teammate when Jack Wickiser headed in his cross for a goal and 1-0 lead for head coach Adam Mizell’s squad with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Just over a minute later, Towson’s Koshish Giri fed Evan Jones and his shot was saved by Hereford sophomore goalie Logan Sinsebox (four saves).
Sinsebox started over for senior goalie Evan Barnard, after he broke his jaw.
Towson scored the equalizer with 5:22 left in the first half when Logan Devaney assisted David Hutch for a header.
Just over four minutes into the second half Hillary had a 1 v. 1 with Towson keeper Caeden Fong (four saves) after a turnover and the senior saved it.
Fong’s biggest save came on a shot from inside 30 yards by Sabia that he tapped with two hands over the crossbar.
“Caden had a great one-on-one save, he’s one of the best keepers,” Dase said.
Towson’s Hutch, Tommy Pekosz and Alexander had shots on goal the rest of the game.
Hereford’s only shot on goal the rest of the way, against Towson’s defense of Nicholas Miller, Sean Mathias, Olly Hogg and Tre Byrd, came from Austin Craig.
Hereford defeated the Generals 1-0 during the regular season and the two teams will most likely meet at Towson again on Friday, Oct. 25.
Towson is the second seed in the Class 3A North Region and Hereford is the third seed.
Towson has a first-round bye and Hereford hosts Woodlawn (0-8) in the first round.
“I told them before the game, ‘Should we win tonight or should we win on Friday, and I said, You know what, I want to trump everybody, let’s win both’” Dase said. “But, I’ve never been a real fan of Baltimore County championships, but when you win though, I’m pretty happy and I’m so proud of these kids because I thought they raised their level of play tonight to the highest I’ve seen all season, high intensity and high want and I can’t point to one ballplayer.”