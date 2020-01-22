It was a repeat performance at the Baltimore County championship meet as the Hereford girls won for the 14th consecutive year and the Dulaney boys won for its fifth straight crown.
Dulaney’s boys topped the field with 88 points. Milford Mill was second (68) and Woodlawn (62), Towson (34) and Dundalk (28) rounded out the top five.
Hereford won the girls handily with 107.33 points.
Individual champions for the Bulls included Caroline Benda (3200), Courtney Butz (55-meter hurdles) and Elizabeth Shriver (pole vault).
The 4X400 relay team of Ellie Antonakas, Emily Arnold, Hope Barber and Benda also won, along with the 4X800 relay team of Reese Miller, Shannon Francis, Lizzy Lopez and Benda.
The Dulaney boys got individual titles from Adam Madro (pole vault), Abdul Henley (55-meter hurdles), Tyler Dailey (800) and Zak Audia (1600).
The 4X800 relay team of Jalen Gorrier, Parker Klausner, Robert Gehman and Max Fisher also won a county crown.
Henley’s time of 7.70 in the 55 hurdles was a school record and he realized he had to improve on his time of 8.19 in the preliminaries.
“What was going in my mind is I got last (actually fifth) in preliminaries, that can’t happen again,” Henley said. “I slipped off the blocks. The whole time I was thinking like how can I prevent that from happening, so I just really had to dig deep.”
Henly got a clean start and never trailed. “I knew after the first hurdle it was over,” he said.
The Dulaney boys knew it was its meet to win after the 1600-meter run, when they scored 24 team points with Audia (4:44.24) leading his teammates Vinay Khosla (2nd, 4:53.20) and Max Fisher (3rd, 4:55.94) across the line.
Audia (3rd, 10:19.30), Robert Gehman (4th, 10:42.80) and Xander Smith (5th, 10:45.15) added 12 team points in the 3,200.
The 3,200 was won by Towson’s Peter Sorensen in dramatic fashion.
Sorensen led the race the whole way, but with less then 100 meters remaining, Pikesville’s Kaleb Berhanu took the lead, after being behind by over 30 meters.
Sorensen saw him go ahead and immediately kicked it into a higher gear and pulled it out at the finish.
Sorenson clocked 10:10.27 and Berhanu finished in 10:12.37.
“I was not expecting it at all, not at all and I saw him and I was like ‘There is no way I can lose this, so I just found that other gear which generally I do.’” Sorensen said.
Towson coach Gil Stange was impressed by the junior’s late stamina.
“He was like, ‘I’ve gone the whole way, I am not going to let it go now.’” Stange said. “We know he has the leg speed because he’s done a couple 800s, I know he had it in reserve, but that first lap was a little fast.”
“The good ones at some point feel that contact, they’ll hear it and they will be like, that’s not somebody I’m lapping.”
Also scoring for Dulaney under coach Eric Benjamin were Dailey (3rd, 500), Khosla (5th, 800), Matthew Siblia (5th, pole vault) and the 4X400 relay team of Jalen Gourrier, Ethan Dasch, Jeffrey Bindon and Dailey (5th)
For the Hereford girls, Benda was the top performer with a win in the individual 3200 (11:56.30) and triumphs in the 4X400 and 4X800 relays.
Benda led Dulaney’s Kayla Brennan by about 10 meters for over half the 1600-meter race and gradually pulled away in the final 800 meters.
Dulaney’s Anna Albergo (12:02.58), was second, but she was well behind Benda (11:56.80).
Brennan was third (12:03.04), ahead of Hereford’s Reece Miller (12:25.17). Hereford’s Kaitlyn Crowley was sixth (12:36.81).
Benda admitted she was aware of the footsteps near her shadow.
“I was trying to look at her on the curves, but I couldn’t see her, but I had a feeling based on the way people were yelling,” said Benda, who is also an elite swimmer for the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. “Normally, I try to go out fast because that’s what I do in swimming, but this time, I just tried to take it out with them and it paid off, I think they died and I was able to come back.”
Benda admitted she preferred getting a big winning thrill on the track more then in the pool.
“I think the county championship because most of our swim meets aren’t really scored team-wise, if they are, our team is really big and really good, so it’s not really an issue, but here it’s like big stress, big importance,” Benda said.
Coach Brad Duvall impressed the importance of the night before the meet.
“We always have our little talk before, but he said we were in a good spot, but we just have to do what we have to do and we can get it,” Benda said.
Duvall admitted it was tough then usual because of sickness, but noted, “They found a way.”
Among the other scorers for the Bulls were Laura Schmidt (3rd, 300, 5th, 500), Piper Lentz (2nd, 800, 4th, 1600), Lily Moore (3rd, 800, 6th 1600), Francis (4th, 800), Miller (4th, 3200), Kaitlyn Conway (6th, 3200), Lopez (3rd, 55 hurdles), Lily Gaffney (4th, 55 hurdles), Sophia Parker (5th, shot put), Gabriella Gatto (6th, shot put), Sarah Dickerson (tie 4th, 4-6) and Courtney Butz (2nd, pole vault).
Towson’s girls (38) were fourth overall behind Hereford, Franklin (81) and Dulaney (51), but junior Madeline Till had a banner night.
She won the 800 (2:30.11) and 1600 meters (5:24.61). In the 1600, she led from start to finish.
“When I get into a race I just kind of block everything out and just try to get out in front,” Till said. “It’s easier to stay up front then hang on with the pack.”
Unlike the Barnhart Invitational cross country meet in September, she held off Dulaney’s Marissa Dailey, who finished second in 5:25.70.
“I am improving my kick a lot because going back to the Barnhart meet, she got me in the last final stretch, so I think it’s kind of important to kick early if you want to win,” Till said. “She is such a strong runner, especially at the finish.”
Carver’s Karah Moore, a Towson resident, captured the 300 and was second in the 500.
She was also on the third-place 4X200 relay team with Khaide'a Brown, Chioma Mbah and Bryanna Dawson.
Individual champions
Boys
Shotput: Cory Gray (Tow) 50-feet, 10 inches.
High jump: Zachary Newton (Rand) 5-10.
Pole vault: Adam Madro (Dul) 13-3.
55 dash: Shavar Staats (MM) 6.62
55 hurdles: Abdul Henly (Dul) 7.70.
300: Sean Williams (Wood) 37.75.
500: Korede Otsajo (MM) 1:08.64.
800: Tyler Dailey (Dul) 2:06.52.
1600: Zak Audia (Dul) 4:44.24.
3200: Peter Sorensen (Tow) 10:10.27.
4X800 relay: Dulaney, Jalen Gorrier, Parker Klausner, Robert Gehman, Max Fisher 8:53.29
4X200 relay: Woodlawn, Tiyon Sutton, Sean Williams, Terrell Williams, George Washington 1:34.54.
4X400 relay: Milford Mill Matan Maduka, Marquis Miller, Breeze Wigfield, Korede Otusajo 3:36.26.
Girls
Shotput: Dasha Barton (Fra) 32-feet, 8.75 inches.
High jump: Zachary Newton (Rand) 5-10.
Pole vault: Elizabeth Shriver (Here) 11-6.
55 dash: Aayilah Robinson (Wood) 7.49.
55 hurdles: Courtney Butz (Here) 9.50.
300: Karah Moore (Carver) 42:46.
500: Jasmine Johnson (Frank) 1:21.34.
800: Madeline Till (Tow) 2:30.11.
1600: Madeline Till (Tow) 5:24.61.
3200: Caroline Benda (Here) 11:56.80.
4X200 relay: Franklin, Aisha Carrington, Errisa George, Jada Johnson, Briasia Rondon, 1:50.98.
4X400 relay: Hereford, Ellie Antonakas, Emily Arnold, Hope Barber, Caroline Benda 4:27.87.
4X800 relay: Hereford, Reece Miller, Shannon Francis and Lizzy Lopez, Caroline Benda 10:41.97.
Team scores
Boys
1. Dulaney 88 2. Milford Mill 66 3. Woodlawn 62 4. Towson 34 5. Dundalk 28 6. Western Tech 23 7. Randallstown 19 7. Hereford 19 9. New Town 18 10. Pikesville 10 10. Owings Mills 10 12. Chesapeake 8 13. Franklin 7 14. Perry Hall 6 15. Carver A&T 4.
Girls
1. Hereford 107.33 2. Franklin 81 3. Dulaney 51 4. Carver A&T 38 5. Towson 35.33 6. Woodlawn 29.33 7. Dundalk 10 7. Sparrows Point 10 7. Lansdowne 10, 7. New Town 10 7. Western Tech 10 12. Perry Hall 4 13. Catonsville 1 Patapsco 1, Randallstown 1.