Take a look back at some of the highlight moments from the past year in sports in the Towson area.
Calvert Hall wins 100th Turkey Bowl
If there was a year for the Loyola Blakefield football team to break Calvert Hall’s recent streak of dominance on Thanksgiving Day, this was it.
The Dons came to Towson University’s sold-out Johnny Unitas Stadium on Nov. 28 hoping to put the program’s resurgence on center stage.
Instead, it was Cardinals receiver Cole Herbert and running back Sean Tucker who stole the show.
Herbert caught a touchdown pass, ran for two more scores and recovered a key third-quarter fumble, while Tucker ran for 187 yards and a touchdown as Calvert Hall amassed 336 yards on the ground in a 33-10 win in the 100th Turkey Bowl before an announced crowd of 11,200.
Peter Sorensen soars
Peter Sorensen capped an outstanding junior season in cross country when he finished second in the Class 3A state championship meet at Hereford High.
Sorenson posted a personal record time of 16:03. 31 and trailed only race winner Anish Hanjappa (15:45.64), a senior from River Hill.
Sorensen, who won the Baltimore County championship at Dulaney High, was also second in the Class 3A North Region championship when he posted a time of 16:48.8.
He trailed Bel Air’s Caleb Zylka (16:26.6) at regionals.
But, at states, Sorensen was well ahead of Zylka (16th, 16:54.47).
Loch Raven girls shine in soccer playoffs
Although Loch Raven finished with an 8-11 record, they got hot in the playoffs before losing to Patterson Mill, 1-0, in the state championship game.
The Raiders reached the title game by outscoring four opponents 15-2.
Ironically, Huskies coach Mike Parker led Loch Raven to three state titles (1999, 2001, 2003) while Raiders current coach Anthony Menegatti served as his assistant. Menegatti then took over for Parker in 2009 and guided the Raiders to the last of their six state titles that year.
“The whole time I was at Loch Raven we were together,” Parker said. “So this was the first time we played. … It was really nice to see and get good luck wishes from all the Patterson Mill alum but also all the Loch Raven alum. Knowing Anthony for as long as I have and knowing what a great coach he is was pretty special. That was a good win.”
Towson football reaches second round of playoffs
The Towson football team’s season ended with a 35-0 loss to Mervo in the second round of the playoffs, but a week earlier the Generals made history when they defeated City for the school’s first-ever playoff victory.
It was the team’s second playoff appearance in school history and head coach Ryan Pittillo said that his group has a lot to be proud of, even in defeat.
“We did a really good job,” Pittillo said. “It’s just the second time ever making the playoffs in Towson history and the first playoff win in Towson history, that’s a lot to be proud of.”
Dulaney field hockey wins another regional crown
Dulaney’s quest for its first state field hockey championship ended in a 1-0 loss to Severna Park in the Class 4A final on Nov. 9 at Washington College.
It was the third straight trip and loss in the state title game for the Lions.
The Falcons (14-2) got a goal on a penalty stroke from junior Kat Esposito with just over 10 minutes left in the first half and the defense held the Lions the rest of the way.
Dulaney dominated time of possession, shots on goal and penalty corners and blanked Quince Orchard (14-4), 2-0, in the Class 4A field hockey state semifinals on Nov. 6 at Broadneck High.
Senior Sidney Snyder scored the first goal 3:32 into the game for a 1-0 lead after the second of Dulaney’s 17 penalty corners was inserted by Becca Puente.
Lucy Jung scored the second goal off a pass from Bridget Kelly.
The regional crown was the 9th in 10 years.
Dulaney cross country shines
It was a sweep for Dulaney’s cross country teams as the boys and girls captured Baltimore County championships at Dulaney High on Oct. 19.
The county crown was the seventh straight for the boys, who finished with 26 points.
Towson junior Peter Sorenson was the boys’ individual winner in a time of 15:54.
Dulaney junior Marissa Dailey won the girls race in 19:10 as she out-kicked Towson’s Madeline Till (19:11) in the final 50 meters of the 5,000-meter race.
A month earlier, the Lion boys and girls also won the Barnhart Invitational.
Towson boys soccer wins county championship
Towson’s Elijah Alexander scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Will Derbyshire 33 seconds into overtime to give the Generals a 2-1 win over the Bulls in the Baltimore County championship game.
Earlier in the season, Alexander scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Dulaney.
Dulaney golf team qualifies for state tournament
After going undefeated during the regular season (11-0) and winning the District 6 tournament for the third straight year on Oct. 15, the Dulaney golf team qualified four Lions for the Class 3A-4A state tournament at College Park.
To qualify, players had to shoot 79 or under on the par 70 course at Fox Hollow Golf Club.
Dulaney junior Ryan Choi shot the lowest score (69) among the 45 golfers and he was followed closely by sophomore teammate Nick Charlow (70).
Junior Jack Felt (76) and senior Bobby O’Grady (78) also qualified and sophomore Luke Murnane (83) came up short for the Lions.
Destiny Benjamin was a mat standout
Destiny Benjamin, the 2019 Towson Times Female Athlete of the Year capped her senior year by winning the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association wrestling tournament for females for the second year in a row.
Wrestling at 126 pounds at the state tournament, she had a technical fall and two pins, including one in the final bout, just 39 seconds into the match.
She was the first female captain in Dulaney wrestling history and the first to finish with a winning record.
By finishing top six in the Baltimore County tournament, she was the first female ever to qualify for the Class 3A-4A North Region tournament, featuring males and females.
Her eight state championships during her career, that includes postseason titles in Freestyle and Greco Roman tournaments, also helped get her name to be placed on the coveted Dulaney Wall of Fame.
Karah Moore collects four gold medals
The Dulaney boys track team won its fourth straight Baltimore County title and the Hereford girls won its third county championship in the past four years, but it was a female sprinter from Carver A & T who stole the show at Dulaney High.
Towson resident and junior Karah Moore won four gold medals to help the Wildcats to fifth place in the girls meet.
Moore captured the individual 100 (12.42), 200 (25.52) and 400 (58.24) dashes and she anchored the first-place 400-relay team (49.96) that included Khaidie’a Brown, Bryanna Dawson and Chioma Mbah.
Dulaney baseball falls in state semis
Two teams that came into the Class 4A North Region championship game with a combined record of 41-2 couldn’t determine a winner until extra innings.
But the dust finally settled in the bottom of the eighth inning when Sherwood’s leadoff hitter Luke Cheng led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Joey Bowers to give the host Warriors (21-1) a 1-0 win over Dulaney (21-2).
Dulaney starting pitcher Wilson Farlow tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed only one hit and he had fanned Cheng in his first two at bats.
Towson softball county champs
Towson High seniors Jessie Leatherwood and Emma Kelly have been playing softball together since they were students at Dunbarton Middle School, and they helped the Generals win the school’s first Baltimore County softball championship since 1993.
Leatherwood, pitched a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as the Generals (14-2) blanked Catonsville (15-4), 4-0, and Kelly drove in two runs in the game played at the Community College of Baltimore County, Catonsville.
Towson rides faceoff specialist
Towson senior Mitch Boudreau won 20 of 21 faceoffs and the Generals (5-2) scored the final five goals of the second half to earn an 11-6 victory over Dulaney (5-2) in a showdown of boys lacrosse rivals at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium.
Leighton Bechdel and Mason Hickman led the Generals with three goals each and Max Burkett added two goals.
Grant Kuehn, James Dugan and Rory Bateman also scored for Towson and Robert Welling added an assist.
Dulaney basketball slays Springbrook
For the third time in school history, the Dulaney boys basketball team reached the state tournament’s final four.
Host Dulaney defeated Springbrook, 70-68, in the Class 4A North Region championship to earn the Lions first trip to the state semifinals since 1977 when they went for the second straight year and lost in the semifinals for the second consecutive year.
Dulaney lost to Eleanor Roosevelt at the Xfinity Center in the state semifinals.
Dulaney sophomore Ryan Conway scored a game-high 30 points and Che Evans scored the game-winning layup with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter to lift the Lions to the victory over Springbrook (16-9).
Double gold for Drew Dailey
Dulaney High runner Drew Dailey has been known for his amazing ability to rally for victories with a strong finishing kick in distance races.
The 2019 graduate left a lasting impression by doing that twice on the final day of his high school track career.
At the Class 4A state championship meet, held at Morgan State University, Dailey won state titles in the 800 and 1600 meters by less than a second in each event.
His impressive senior year, which also included winning a state title indoors in the 1600 (4:18.09) and his second straight Baltimore County cross country championship (16:07.8), earned him selection as the 2019 Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year.