Loch Raven girls basketball stays unbeaten with 64-24 triumph over Woodlawn

Junior Meona Boykins scored a game-high 19 points and visiting Loch Raven cruised to a 64-24 victory over Woodlawn on Thursday night.

The ninth straight win for the Raiders surpassed their win total from last season when they finished 8-10.

Destaney Harris and Aariyn Gibson added 10 points each and Kensley Marcus chipped in nine for the winners, who have won every game this season by more than 10 points. Woodlawn (2-4) was led Trine Bracey, Kristian Neeley and Jordan Harding, each with five points.

The Raiders built a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and expanded it to 38-9 at halftime.

Loch Raven junior Meona Boykins scored a game-high 19 points in the Raiders' 64-24 victory over Woodlawn. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Boykins, a second-team All-County selection last year when she averaged 14.1 points a game, scored 15 of her points in the first half and spent most of the second half cheering on reserves.

“No matter who is on the court we just keep going, keep playing,” Boykins said.

The Raiders forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter; Boykins and Gibson had three steals each and Harris had two.

Despite shooting woes and turnovers, the Warriors hustled in their half-court defense and forced five Loch Raven turnovers in the opening stanza. Harding had three steals in the first half, but her 3-pointer in the first quarter was Woodlawn’s only field goal of the half.

“The shots weren’t falling and on the free throw line they couldn’t get them to drop,” said Woodlawn coach Sherri Anderson, whose Warriors were 9-for-28 from the foul line. “The offense starts with defense and if we play good defense the offense will come. We’ve got to want to score, too. If we take more shots our percentage will go up.”

Loch Raven’s shooting percentage was way up because most of its baskets were layups. That doesn’t surprise coach Jerome Ragsdale because he sees it every day in practice.

“It’s a tribute to their hard work,” Ragsdale said. “They love each other, the practices are intense, they get up and down the basketball court, they are conditioned and they just show it when they get out on the floor.”

“This Loch Raven team is very aggressive fundamentally, they didn’t do anything special, it’s just stamina, aggression, they want to score,” Robinson said.

Ragsdale has watched his team overcome obstacles from last season faster than he expected.

“They had a lot of adversity last year, so they went through a lot — COVID, illness, injuries — and they matured overnight,” he said. “They put in the work in the building and they’ve been putting in the work in practice, working hard, and the return of Maya Gordon and Sydney Ennis just makes us a better team,” he said.

Gordon played just five games last year and Ennis missed it because of knee surgery. Boykins saw success on the horizon during the offseason.

“I just think the chemistry just gets better every year that we work and we practiced over the summer,” she said, “so we got more chemistry together and we practice every day, so we make it more intense on the court.”

The Raiders’ toughest challenge upcoming is Dulaney on Jan. 20.

“We still need that signature win,” Ragsdale said.

Boykins has loftier goals.

“That’s our first goal, to get to the county championship,” she said.

Loch Raven 64, Woodlawn 24

Loch Raven: Meona Boykins 19, Destaney Harris 10, Aariyn Gibson 10, Kensley Marcus 9, Maya Gordon 5, Morgan Jones 2, Sydney Ennis 2, Zandria Taylor 2, Sarah Maloney 2, Camari Jordan 2, Kaliyn Donohue 1.

Woodlawn: Trine’ Bracey 5, Kristian Neeley 5, Jordan Harding 5, Madysyn Gaither 3, Bria Craig 2, Renee Bennett 2, Jasmin Holloway 2.

Halftime: 38-9 LR