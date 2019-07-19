Unbeaten Hampton wins Freestate Swim League title

The regular season in the Freestate Swim League ended last week with a battle of two unbeaten swim team rivals.
The Hampton Hammerheads hosted the York Manor Makos and both teams were unbeaten with 7-0 records.
York Manor boasted a squad of over 200 swimmers and Hampton had over 150 swimmers.
Nearly 1,000 fans watched the Hammerheads prevail, 271-197, one year after York Manor won as the home team. Hampton head coach Emily Wolff, who just completed her first year of college, is the youngest coach in Hampton history to win a championship.
Double winners for Hampton (8-0) included: Cole Morgan, Charlotte Luzar, Rick Reed, Grace Gearhart, Rain Shinnick, Ryan Clancy and Alex Lakatta.
Hampton results
6-and-under girls: Elena Jones 1st free; Gabriella Alfore 2nd free.
6-and-under boys: Will Dyer 2nd free; Thomas Permison 3rd free.
8-and-under girls: Harper Mays 2nd free; Olivia Barnard 3rd free; Elly Wiseman 1st breast; Penelope Banks 2nd breast, back; Anna Cate Kennedy 3rd back.
8-and-under boys: Cole Morgan 1st free, breast; Gabe DeSantis 2nd free; Oliver Lute 2nd breast.
9-10 girls: Grace Tidball 2nd free; Charlotte Luzar 1st breast, IM; Finity Permison 3rd breast; Olivia Fletcher 3rd back.
9-10 boys: Rick Reed 1st IM, back; Charlie LaKatta 1st free; Max Wiseman 2nd IM, back; John Dyer 3rd free; Chase Frances 2nd breast.
11-12 girls: Ana Hogsten 3rd free; Carmen Hilzendager 1st breast; Grace Gearhart 1st IM, back; Agnes Luzar 2nd IM, back.
11-12 boys: Andrew Turk 1st free; Ryan Fought 2nd breast; Adrew Turic 3rd IM; Ben Goldstein 3rd IM.
13-14 girls: Sydney Turk 1st free; CJ Dernitz 2nd free; Kate LaKatta 2nd breast, IM; Leah Goldstein 3rd breast; Rain Shinnick 1st IM, back.
13-14 boys: Ryan Clancy 1st free, back; Ryan Snyder 1st breast. IM; Leo Ott 2nd IM.
15-18 girls: Izzy Demetz 1st free; Grace Anderson 2nd breast, 3rd IM; Sophie Christoff 2nd back; Kate Lakatta 2nd breast.
15-18 boys: Alex Lakatta 1st free, back; Ian Anderson 1st breast; Tyler French 3rd breast; Peer Neika 1st IM; Matt Dorsch 2nd IM.
York Manor results
Double winners for York Manor (7-1) included Eliza Anisiobi, Dominic Feracci and Patrice Gapaz.
6-and-under-girls: Kira Wasielewski 3rd free.
6-and-under boys: Gannon Mahoney 1st free.
8-and-under girls: Eliza Anisiobi 1st back, fly; Brielle Mahoney 1st free; Evy Rowe 3rd breast.
8-and-under boys: Jack Faris 3rd free.
9-10 girls: Calia Anisiobi 1st back, 2nd IM; Ella Ballard 1st fly; Katherine Lohse 1st free, 2nd back; Charlotte Nee 3rd free; Brooks Lepley 2nd free; Charlotte Luzar 1st breast; Penny Wear 2nd breast, 3rd IM.
9-10 boys: Josh Nee 1st breast, 3rd IM; Ben Rowe 3rd breast; Max Winokur 3rd breast; Deron Mack 3rd back.
11-12 girls: Bella Nichols 1st fly; Becca Melito 2nd free, 3rd back; Jahniya Braga 2nd breast, 3rd IM; Kelen Marshall 3rd breast.
11-12 boys: Dominic Feracci 1st IM, fly; Ben Faris 1st breast, 2nd IM; Ian Durham 1st back; Carter Lepley 2nd free; Vaughn Schudel 2nd back, 3rd free; Trevor Schindricz, 3rd breast.
13-14 girls: Lila Kinsey 3rd free; Madison Frances; Samantha Zellweger 2nd back; Kendall Potterfield 3rd back.
13-14 boys: Aidan Zieger 2nd free, breast; Holt Taylor 2nd back, 3rd free; Luke Anderson 3rd breast; Aidan Collins 3rd back.
15-18 girls: Patrice Gapaz 1st IM, back; Emily Dyer 1st breast, 2nd IM; Tori Vidmark 3rd breast; Emma Taylor 2nd free; Lilly Taylor 3rd free; Audrey Zellweger 3rd back.
15-18 boys: Sam Garthwright 2nd free, back; Dallas Mahoney 3rd free; Jake Dyer 3rd IM, back.