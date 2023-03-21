Dulaney, Loch Raven and Towson open girls lacrosse season with lofty goals

Loch Raven’s Sarah Miller and Towson’s Taylor Carhart return for their second season coaching their girls lacrosse squads, while Dulaney’s Kristi Korrow embarks on her 20th season.
Korrow guided the Lions to state titles in 2005, 2006 and 2016 and was inducted into the Greater Baltimore Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame in 2020.
Here’s a look at who will be dodging, dishing and scoring on the lacrosse fields this season.
Dulaney
Coach: Kristie Korrow, 20th season
Last season: 6-9, lost to Broadneck in state quarterfinals
Players to watch: Seniors Natalie Crowley (M), committed to St. Joseph’s University, and Audrey Simoes (G), committed to York College and Brooke Ellis (D) and sophomore Heidi Schmidt (A).
Coach’s outlook: “Last year we made it to state quarterfinals where we lost to Broadneck. We graduated several starters from last year’s team including our two starting goalies. We were very young last year with five freshmen, but we have a great foundation to build on this year. Our goals are always to return to states and this group is ready to take on the challenge together. The team chemistry they are building is going to take them far.”
First game: Dulaney at Harford Tech, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.
Loch Raven
Coach: Sarah Miller, second season
Last season: 11-3, lost to Southern-AA in state quarterfinals
Players to watch: Juniors Ali Henning (M) and Rain Shinnick (G); sophomore Emmaline Bell (C); freshman Callie French (D).
Coach’s outlook: “The Loch Raven Lady Raiders are ready to kick off the 2023 season! After our 1A Regional Championship Season in 2022, we are coming back more seasoned and stronger than ever. Our girls took the off season seriously and are ready to go after that title again and make a run for states. We have 13 returning players and six talented freshman joining the squad. We are looking to elevate our level of play and bring some beautiful lacrosse to the region.”
First game: Kenwood at Loch Raven, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
Towson
Coach: Taylor Carhart, second season
Last season: 12-3, won regional title, lost to Marriott’s Ridge in state quarterfinals
Players to watch: Seniors Brigid Vaikness (MF, 36 goals, 10 assists, 47 draw controls, 10 assists, six caused turnovers), committed to Loyola University; Mary Claire Heubeck (MF, 12 goals, four assists, 39 draw controls, 13 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers), committed to Drexel; Charlotte Ross (D), committed to Drexel; junior Chloe Gibson (A), committed to Tampa.
Coach’s outlook: While two main defensive starters graduated in 2022, Towson returns a key group of seniors with four-year varsity experience who will anchor the team this year. We hope to rebuild the defense with experience off the bench and players returning from injury. Two senior goalies are competing for playing time. The key to success this year will be staying and remaining injury free.
Assistant coach Frank McGuire joins the program after a recent stint at Gerstell Academy and former head coach Jamie Giffuni is back for her 10th season with the program.
First game: Towson at Bel Air, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.