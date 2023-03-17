Dulaney wrestling follows 7-7 regular season with solid postseason as several wrestlers earned high county finishes

Dulaney's Roman Kaminski, left, finished third in the Baltimore County tournament and was second at the regionals to earn a spot at states. (Photo courtesy of Steve Sunday)

Although it had no state or Baltimore County champions, the Dulaney High wrestling team did pull off a couple of big dual meet victories during the dual-meet regular season where they finished 7-7 and they produced one regional champ and two regional finalists.

Included among the victories were wins over Catonsville and Franklin, teams that coach Scott Asher said “the Lions had not beat in at least 10 years.”

Dulaney finished seventh in the Baltimore County championship tournament at Dundalk with five top-six placers. They included juniors Pedro Cruz (220 pounds), Roman Kaminski (170), Jason Cantemiry (132) and Darius Evans (195), who all finished third at counties and freshman Jackson Zearfoss (152), who was sixth in the county tournament.

Other wrestlers that competed, but did not place in Baltimore County championships were Gavin Hess, Aiden Sajadi, Vak Kaishauri and Ryan Chester.

The Dulaney wrestling squad finished 7-7 and had key dual-meet wins over Catonsville and Franklin. (Photo courtesy of Steve Sunday)

Cruz led the team with 23 pins and was 29-6 overall. He was a champion at the Davison tournament and was runner-up at the Snoverlea tournament. He went on to win the regional tournament and advanced to states where he lost his first two matches.

Kaminski, co-captain along with Chester, was third at the Snoverlea tournament and second in the regional tournament. At states, he defeated Leonardtown’s AJ Kuntz, 7-3 in the first match, but lost the next two and finished 28-9.

Cantemiry finished 27-12, was a regional runner-up and went 1-2 at states. Earlier, he was runner-up at the Davison tournament.

Evans finished 18-8 record with an individual crown at the Davison tournament and fourth at Snoverlea. Hess posted a 16-15 mark and was fourth at Davison and sixth at regionals.

The Lions had a pair of JV placers in sophomore Aston Lawrence (3rd, 106) and Kameron Jackson (4th, 152).

“We’re looking forward to next year as we only graduate three seniors and county placers return,” said Asher, who finished his seventh season.

Although Loch Raven didn’t have any regional or state placers, a trio of Raiders placed in counties.

Devaraun Waters was fourth at 132 and finished 35-9. Noah Goocharan (11-9) was fifth at 106 and Eddie Somerville-Williams (29-15) was sixth at 220.