Dulaney wrestling opens season with several varsity newcomers and a returning state champion

Like most teams in Baltimore County, the Dulaney wrestling squad is filled with athletes who have limited or no varsity experience. But unlike most other teams, the Lions have a returning state champion.
Sarah Sunday won the girls state title at 132 pounds as a sophomore in March 2020. She will be wrestling at 138 pounds this season, and coach Scott Asher has high expectations for the senior.
“She worked her butt off in the last 15 months,” he said. “She hardly took any time off, she traveled all around everywhere.”
Sunday, who has competed in regional and national tournaments, won an exhibition match in a season-opening tri-meet, when the Lions lost to Franklin, 48-26, and Pikesville, 52-24.
Since Sunday last wrestled for the Lions, Asher has noticed improvement in her confidence and overall technique.
“Her intensity needs to be picked up sometimes and sometimes that comes from lack of confidence, but I think she is going to do very well,” Asher said.
If Dulaney had a 2020-21 season, the Lions would have had a quartet of seniors who were strong candidates to be regional and state qualifiers.
Nick Schiefelbein would have had a chance to be on the podium at states after finishing fourth in 2020. He earned his 100th and final career victory that season and is now on the football team at Bridgewater College.
Noah Dow, a state qualifier in 2020, Evan Cantemiry and Myrddin Bramucci also were denied a chance to reach the state tournament because of COVID.
The 2021-2022 Lions will be a work in progress as Asher tries to piece together a lineup with 25 wrestlers. The lack of depth was apparent in the season-opening tri-meet.
“We had some holes in our lineup due to some certification and we had a couple people that were out sick as well,” Asher said. “We don’t have many backups in some positions so we will be struggling with that this year. If we had everybody participating on that day, we would have done better.”
Justin Sweeney and Chris Shorter were both 2-0 in the opening tri-meet. Seniors Sweeney (145 pounds) and Galen Miller (132) are tri-captains along with Sunday.
“I’m looking for big things out of Justin,” Asher said.
Senior Jaely Soto joins Sunday in varsity matches and girls tournaments.
Sophomore Jason Cantemiry and freshmen Angelo Schuler and Shorter have mat experience and are joining varsity for the first time.
Seniors vying for spots in the lineup include Chris Panousos, Bryam Ayala and Max Millon. Juniors looking to make an impact are Ryan Chester, Andrews Hoffmaster, Seamus Jackson, Aiden Sajadi and Joshua Scarlett.
Underclassmen wrestling on JV and working to possibly enter the varsity lineup include Gavin Hess, Cruz Maltos, Marcelo Cardenas, Vak Kaishauri, Darius Evans and Connor Bright.
