Addie Erdman gets redemption as No. 12 Dulaney beats No. 10 Hereford, 2-1 in shootout, for Baltimore County title

Dulaney's Mia Edwards tries to control a ball against Hereford in the Baltimore County field hockey championship at Towson University. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Dulaney senior goalie Addie Erdman saved four of five shots and MK Anglim and sophomore Eva Fowler each scored to give the No. 12 Lions a 2-1 shootout victory over No. 10 Hereford in the Baltimore County championship game at Towson University on Tuesday.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through 60 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes.

Advertisement

In a moment of redemption, Erdman faced Hereford’s Riley Hackett with the game on the line. Erdman, whom Hackett beat on a penalty stroke for a game-winning goal last year, got the better of Hackett this time. In the 10-second timed shootout, where each player starts from 25 yards, Erdman stopped Hackett’s first shot, and her rebound was deemed to go in after the buzzer.

Advertisement

Dulaney improved to 10-3 with the victory and, as the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A North Region I playoffs, has a double-bye to the championship game.

Dulaney celebrates with the Baltimore County championship plaques after beating Hereford in a shootout at Towson University on Tuesday. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“I was a little bit nervous when I heard the buzzer go off, but then I saw her shoot,” Erdman said. " ... When they called it off I was super confident.”

Her twin sister and teammate, Alex Erdman, was on the sideline during the shootout. She couldn’t bear to watch.

Addie Erdman came into the shootout with confidence and didn’t hesitate charging out of the cage to cut the angle or diving to get a piece of every shot.

“What I learned from my club coaches was that I have to be patient and pace myself because those girls are coming in really fast, so I have to wait it out because they only have a limited amount of time and at the last minute if they are going to shoot I can see it, and that’s when I dive and that’s when I try and save it,” Erdman said.

Towson's Josh Villano, a sophomore center back, was left unmarked at the far post and emphatically headed in the only goal with 1:39 left in the second overtime session for a 1-0 win over Dulaney on Tuesday. https://t.co/83BcSUbniJ — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) October 25, 2022

Hereford’s Caitlin Meeker gave the Bulls (10-3) a 1-0 lead as the second shooter in the first round, but Anglim tied it and Fowler followed with the eventual game-winner against Hereford goalie Bailey Berquist in the third round.

Advertisement

Despite the loss in a shootout last season, Dulaney coach Meredith Lott felt good entering the shootout.

“I can’t not be confident in my girls,” she said. “I can’t not be confident with Addie in the cage.”

Dulaney’s leading scorer and Indiana commit Ava Winner was stopped by Berquist in the first shot of the shootout.

“I was a little taken back, but because she was the first one, I had four more to go,” Lott said. “I’ve got four more girls who are ready to step up and take on that role, and I think that’s what happened.”

Dulaney's Emily Pieper, center, joins her team in celebrating with friends and family after beating Hereford, 2-1 in a shootout, in the Baltimore County field hockey championship game at Towson University on Tuesday. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Winner was guarded throughout the game, especially when she tried to weave into the circle, by Hereford’s Kennedy Ziegler, but it was largely a group effort.

“When you play the same team three times in a season, they had our number and they knew that Ava was an extremely skilled player, so of course they are going to double or triple her,” Lott said. “If that is the strategy, I need other offensive players stepping up and her dishing the ball to someone else and we were there offensively, we just couldn’t capitalize on it.”

Advertisement

Hereford had six quality shots in the second quarter but Erdman stoned two in a row from Eliza Greenfield and Aubrey Wolinski.

Hackett got behind Erdman with 7:15 left in the first half and her shot was stopped by Anglim perched on the end line. Anglim did it again midway through the third quarter.

“We call her our second goalie,” Erdman said.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

“I think we had our definite great moments in this game. Their goalie comes out really far, so they stack defenders behind and those girls were the ones that came up with saves today,” Hereford coach Caitlin Duvall said. “Their defenders were backing up their goalie.”

From left, Dulaney's Summer Trivett, goalkeeper Addie Erdman, MK Anglim, Olivia Anderson and Rashmi Manjunath defend their goal against Hereford's Riley Wilson in the Baltimore County championship game at Towson University on Tuesday. (Steve Ruark/for Baltimore Sun Media)

In the fourth quarter and overtimes, Anglim moved up to attack for only the second time this season — she played attack last week against Century and scored in a 3-2 win. Lott said she made the move because they’ve been lacking offensively and because of her confidence in Anglim’s stick skills.

“I am super proud of her, and at the same time she is thinking offense now,” Lott said, “but she is also hustling and getting back on defense. So what more can I ask for? A player that wants to score but also understands defensive strategy.”

Advertisement

Winner had the best scoring opportunity for either team in the first overtime, but her hard low shot was saved by Berquist.

Hereford had four shots in the second overtime, but three were saved by Erdman, including one fired by Maddie Magliocca that she snagged with her glove with 1:55 left.

Erdman savored the redemption from last year’s loss.

“It was incredible,” she said.