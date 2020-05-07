Dulaney High’s brother and sister earn Division I lacrosse scholarships

“I kind of always knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, that was my goal growing up just because I love sports so much,” she said. “Once I started playing for Sky Walkers (club team), I just saw the amount of coaches that would go to our games and the older girls games and I just knew that I was at least going to be recruited for lacrosse, but I wanted to see if basketball was still there and than after playing an AAU season last year, I just realized that lacrosse was my main sport and I just loved playing it.”