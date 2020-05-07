Dulaney High’s brother and sister earn Division I lacrosse scholarships

After his first meeting with Wagner College men’s lacrosse coach Bill McCutcheon, Dulaney High senior Justin White was so impressed with the conversation he said, “I was ready to run through a brick wall, I wanted to play for him.”
It wouldn’t be a surprise if his younger sister, junior Sammy White, would be right behind him, running through a thicker wall for one of her lacrosse coaches.
Justin White’s senior lacrosse season at Dulaney was abruptly halted after Maryland schools closed on March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic and won’t reopen this year, but he will continue to play lacrosse at Wagner University for McCutcheon, a standout lacrosse player on attack at Towson University from 2007-2009.
“He came to one of my last tournaments in the summer and he loved how I played and he called me a day later while I was at Towson Hot Bagels and he offered me and I was like I want to go there,” White said. “I am so happy that I made that decision.”
Wagner is a Division I school that plays in the Northeast Conference.
“I had always wanted a smaller school and my goal was to play Division I and I hadn’t really had many Division I offers,” said White, noting Robert Morris was the only other one interested.
Sammy will also play Division I lacrosse — at Northwestern University, but she still has unfinished business at Dulaney High.
The girls lost in the state championship game the past two years and had 13 seniors on this year’s roster.
Justin had 17 classmates who had expected to compete for a state championship this year after being eliminated by Catonsville, 7-6, in the second round of the 2019 regional playoffs.
“I think that was the most exciting offseason, we had the tough loss against Catonsville and the next day I think we had everyone in the weight room working out after school,” White said. “From that point on, we are like, we are not losing again. Our goal this year was to win the state championship, there was no other way that we were going to end the season besides a state championship.”
White and defender Owen Campbell, who will play at Randolph Macon next year, were junior captains last season and they were in those roles again this spring.
“They were incredible in their development to bring the rest of the team along with getting the team unified and working toward a common goal,” Dulaney coach Kyle Fiat said. “I think the biggest area of growth that I’ve seen in him (White) is his leadership quality, his intangibles and the way he is able to influence and get others to follow his lead and do it in a humble way and with a lot of confidence in himself.”
That confidence led to a junior season where the midfielder scored 54 goals and had 15 assists for the 11-4 Lions. He was named to the All-County first team.
“He is just one of those kids that just never falls, he always manages to stay on his feet,” Fiat said. “Once his field sense caught up with what he was physically able to do, that’s where he is going to truly shine at the next level.”
Getting to the next level wasn’t even a thought for White until high school.
“Not until I think my sophomore year of high school did I want to play lacrosse in college,” said White, who started playing lacrosse at age 5 in the Lutherville-Timonium Recreation League.
He also played varsity soccer for the Lions last fall and scored three goals in a 4-1 win over rival Perry Hall.
“I love soccer, it’s a different type of love for me, just like being able to go out there and run is kind of fun,” he said. “It was awesome to score three goals against Perry Hall. I never thought I would have had a hat trick in soccer.”
Fiat attended the game against Perry Hall and could only dream of how White was going to close out his senior year on the lacrosse field.
“Unfortunately, he never got to shine this year,” Fiat said. “He just worked so hard and it’s just a shame that he is not going to get a chance to be able to showcase in his senior year.”
White will be ready to make a strong first impression at Wagner.
“My goal is to start, it always has been, I have the competition, the drive, so I think I have a chance if I can keep perfecting my craft,” said White, who plans to major in mass communication.
“The kid is impressive, there is no doubt about it and physically as impressive as he is, I just don’t think I could express it enough some of the intangibles that he had, along with his physical capabilities, that sets him apart,” Fiat said.
Fiat, who taught Justin and Sammy in different weight training classes, marveled at their chemistry with each other.
“Although one is a boy and one is a girl, they are so supportive and it’s just really cool to see how they interact with each other and how supportive they are and how much they know about each other and really how close they are,” Fiat said.
White, one of four US Lacrosse All-Americans in Baltimore County, doesn’t deny the friendly competition with his sister.
“We go back and forth all the time. When we go and shoot, it’s like who can hit this corner, like in the weight room, we try to bench more for our weight,” he said. “It’s awesome having a sister who is pretty much the same age who wants to do the same thing.”
Sister’s goal was state championship
Like her older brother, Sammy had the same goal for the Lions girls lacrosse team that was loaded with experience.
White played as a freshman and sophomore on the team’s that lost in the state finals and saw the way the losses affected the seniors.
Losing an entire season for this year’s 13 seniors was even more devastating.
“I feel extremely bad for them. I feel like this could have been our year to actually come away with one," she said. 'If we both (girls and boys) would have been able to make it that would have been really cool for Dulaney lacrosse.”
The siblings often cheered for each other during summer tournaments, but working out with Justin in the weight room or playing lacrosse really inspired Sammy.
“My brother is definitely my biggest competitor, just having him, like we workout almost every day together and just seeing how explosive and how strong he is makes me want to be like the same as him,” she said. “I just want to beat him and he always like trash talks me about how much better he is and it pushes me to want to be better than him.”
White also played soccer and basketball at Dulaney, but it wasn’t until last summer she realized lacrosse was going to be in her collegiate future.
“I kind of always knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, that was my goal growing up just because I love sports so much,” she said. “Once I started playing for Sky Walkers (club team), I just saw the amount of coaches that would go to our games and the older girls games and I just knew that I was at least going to be recruited for lacrosse, but I wanted to see if basketball was still there and than after playing an AAU season last year, I just realized that lacrosse was my main sport and I just loved playing it.”
She was the leading scorer on the basketball team and went over 1,000 career points in February.
“Basketball has definitely helped me with lacrosse,” White said.
So has doing the little things in lacrosse needed to change a game’s momentum.
She led the team in draw controls, ground balls and caused turnovers last year with a robust energy that never wavered.
“If I have to say one thing about Sammy that makes her stand out, it’s she goes a thousand miles an hour no matter what, no matter how tired she is or if it’s the last minute of the game or first minute of the game, she is going hard after everything,” Dulaney coach Kristie Korrow said. “That is the kind of bulldog player that she is, she is just going to go after every little thing on that field.”
She made the Dulaney varsity as a freshman and wasn’t counted on to score, so she showcased her value in other dimensions by doing the dirty work.
“I wanted to win and I wanted to contribute to my team, so I wanted to make sure I got those ground balls and I got those caused turnovers and it was just really important to me,” she said.
That led her to being selected to the Under Armour All-American team after her sophomore season. She played in that but it wasn’t her favorite.
“I think my favorite game would be the Towson game, we played at Towson University last year and we ended up winning that game and it was like such a cool place to play with the lights on and everyone in the stands, it just meant so much,” she said. “It was such a competitive game that no one wanted to lose and that being our rival hit home.”
Although midfield was White’s main position, Korrow didn’t hesitate utilizing her versatility.
“We had her bounce around, we could use her anywhere,” Korrow said. “She has taken draws, she’s been on the offensive end and we’ve had to use her on the defensive end quite a bit because of her athleticism and her ability.”
That ability made her a college coach’s dream.
She went on visits to Florida, Duke, Princeton, Notre Dame and Northwestern universities.
“Northwestern was actually my last visit and it was close between Notre Dame and Northwestern, but Northwestern plays the same way as my Sky Walkers team,” she said. “The coaches welcomed me a lot and they were really nice to me and they saw me as an athlete and not just as a lacrosse player.”
Northwestern has won seven national championships and been to 11 final fours. She plans to study sports management and communication.
“The academics there are phenomenal and the city being right there was so cool to me because I had never been to Chicago and it just seems like a great place to be,” White said.
Korrow is looking forward to getting one more year from her at Dulaney.
“She is going to be a huge impact player for us next year,” Korrow said.