Dulaney jumps out to early lead and rolls to 19-5 victory over Towson in girls lacrosse

The host Dulaney girls lacrosse team scored the first six goals and never looked back as it cruised to a 19-5 victory over Towson on Thursday evening.
Nine players scored for the Lions, who got assists from five players.
The Lions (1-1) were coming off a season-opening 14-5 loss to Hereford.
“We had a hard loss against Hereford on Tuesday and we came back today and we just knew we wanted to play better than we did that game and we got out all the first-game jitters ... and we came back and we brought it to Towson,” senior midfielder Sammy White said.
White, who will play at the Northwestern University next season, had three goals and two assists.
The 2020 Towson Times Female Athlete of the Year frequently set up her teammates with golden scoring opportunities.
“They tried to send like a double [team] when I got the ball, so I made sure when I saw that girl coming I knew someone on the backside was going to be open, so I knew if I couldn’t beat them by dodging I was going to beat them with my teammates cutting and I knew they were going to be there in front of the goal and finish on their goalie,” she said.
When she wasn’t quarterbacking the offense, she was doing the dirty work, like gaining draw control with ground ball scoops or drawing a charge.
“Draw control is probably one of my favorite things,” she said. “It’s just fun to get possession for my team and even if I’m not the one scoring I just love getting the ball to my teammates so they can score.”
White is one of only two seniors on the squad, along with midfielder Emily Mowbray, who had a goal and two assists.
“Both [Sammy] and Emily Mowbray are the seniors and they both play midfield and they both can play anywhere I ask them to and they are more than willing to do the dirty work,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said.” Those players are diamonds in the rough when you can find them because they don’t care about the accolades, they just want to get the job done.”
White, Mowbray and junior Rowan Burke are tri-captains and Burke finished with a game-high four goals to go along with two assists.
Kenzie Sims had three goals, Mia Connor, Emmie Franz and Jenna Welsh added two goals each, and Natalie Crowley and Meghan Hoskins had one goal apiece.
Connor and Welsh had assists, and Welsh scored the game’s first goal of the game less than two minutes into it.
Franz, White, Burke, Mowbray and Connor also got in the scoring column before Towson finally got on the board on a goal by Brigid Vaikness with 15:37 left in the first half.
Senior Grace Boudreau assisted junior Kara Lesnevich 2:20 later to make it 6-2, but the Generals never got any closer.
Vaikness added another goal before halftime, but the Generals trailed 12-3.
Natalie Sann and Andi Aloi scored Towson’s goals in the second half, but the Generals had trouble getting possession partly because of strong work on the draws by Dulaney sophomore Natalie Crowley (six draw controls).
“She was the only freshman that made varsity last year and she didn’t get to play. She is very eager and she is quick and super athletic,” Korrow said. “We are really excited about her and she is very young.”
Dulaney also got solid defense from junior Bridget Prunkle, sophomore Charlie Vail and freshman Maya Torrentino in front of junior goalie Ellie Puente.
After missing the entire 2020 season because of COVID-19, White was excited to see her squad jell in just the second game of the season.
“We definitely don’t have a lot of returning players, but our junior class is big and we have four freshmen on the team and they are stepping up big,” White said.
Korrow echoed those sentiments.
“I’m very excited about this group,” Korrow said. “This is the smallest team [17 players] we’ve ever had, but they are learning each other and learning to work really well together.”