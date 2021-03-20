Dulaney rides strong passing game to 32-16 football victory at Towson

On the first day of spring, Dulaney’s offense ran like a well-oiled machine on a crisp October day and the defense was just as finely tuned as the Lions rolled to a 32-16 football victory over host Towson on Saturday afternoon.
Dulaney senior quarterback Kyree Fox threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half.
Running back Isaiah McCamie (11 carries, 80 yards) ran for a touchdown in the second half to complete the scoring for the Lions (1-1).
Towson (0-2) scored a touchdown in each half. The first came after Dulaney’s Tristin Forby intercepted a ball on the Lions 3-yard line, but he fumbled when he was tackled by Diquann Baker and Baker recovered in the end zone.
A two-point conversion run by quarterback Kaiyu’ Wheeler cut Dulaney’s lead to 19-8 with 55 second left until intermission and appeared to give the Generals some momentum.
But, two plays later Fox connected on an 85-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to Jonathan Thompson and the lead was 25-8 with 30 seconds left in the half.
“We gave up that play before half and that killed us,” Towson coach Kelly Brant said.
Fox had already thrown two touchdown passes to Thompson, one for 42 yards on the Lions’ second offensive play and another on 12-yard pass with 4:13 left in the first half.
“I definitely have confidence in my receivers,” Fox said. “I feel like as a whole, my team can get it done over any team as long as we can block up front. If we win up front, we win the game,” said Fox, whose line was anchored by center Daniel Rhodes and tackles Nick Schiefelbein and James Duvall.
He was also confident testing Towson’s secondary with his top receiver.
“We watch a lot of film and we target their weakest players and we figure out best player on their weakest player. So we took a shot before halftime and he played on it and he went up there and he grabbed it,” Fox said.
Fox completed 10 of 16 passes for 228 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
“It’s not a one-person team, it isn’t just me, it’s not just a running back. But I feel like when we practice and play hard and work hard, 110% in practice and basically we show up,” Fox said.
Dulaney coach Daron Reid knew Towson’s defense allowed the Lions to attack through the air.
“If we think we can beat them with the passing game when they have mismatches out there, we are going to take advantage,” Reid said. “We are going to do that until they stop us or until they change it and make us do something else.”
Reid also praised his team’s defense that was led by defensive back Noah Dow.
“He’s a high-motor kid and he brings out that hard grinding mentality,” Reid said. “He’s a game changer, that’s for sure.”
Towson, meanwhile, got a solid game from Wheeler, who passed for 137 yards and rushed for 75. However, the rest of the offense managed five carries for zero yards.
Wheeler threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Baker.
“We wanted to establish the run, but our offensive line was not giving us anything today. We couldn’t establish the run at all except for our quarterback and the only reason he did that is he could break behind the lane and break contain,” Bryant said.
Senior Kane Howe was a highlight for the Generals with a blocked extra point and interception.
Latest Baltimore County Sports
“Kane does everything for us, he’s a short snapper, cornerback, wide receiver, he does everything we ask him to do, he’s a jack of all trades,” Bryant said.