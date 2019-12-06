The last time Dulaney senior Cam Byers took a shot in high school game was a three-pointer that he missed at the buzzer in the 63-61 loss to Eleanor Roosevelt in last season’s Class 4A state semifinals at College Park’s Xfinity Center.
On Thursday night, in host Dulaney’s 73-45 victory over St. Paul’s, he took another three-pointer that broke a 6-6 tie with 2:45 left in the first quarter that ignited a 12-2 run to end the quarter.
“I’ve been in the gym all summer really working on my shot, trying to turn myself into a guard to get ready for the next level and it’s a shot that I work on a lot because down at Xfinity I missed that shot, so it’s a shot I’ve worked on every day,” said Byers, who finished with a game-high 23 points and added 10 rebounds.
It was Dulaney’s first game of the season after winning its first regional title since 1977 and going 22-4 last season and coach Matt Lochte had no problem with the 6-foot-6 senior taking the long-range shot.
“We don’t want him three-point hunting on the perimeter, but absolutely, he has the green light to catch and shoot if the ball finds him in the offense,” Lochte said. “That was a great catch and shoot.”
It was Byers’ only three-pointer of the night, but he was dominant inside against a St. Paul’s team playing without 6-9 Luke Trotta (broken thumb).
“He’s working his tail off in the paint, he’s finishing around the rim, he’s getting to the free-throw line and all that stuff helps us get into our bread and butter which is the pace of play and our pressure,” said Lochte, who also got 10 rebounds from senior forward Cole McGee.
Byers became even more of a central target after St. Paul’s senior Seth Higgins picked up his third foul with 17.9 seconds left in the first quarter.
“Seth had to get pulled so we lost our guy in the middle who knows how to play that position really well and had to go to a different type of defense and coach Lochte did a great job of taking advantage of it and getting Cam the ball,” St. Paul’s coach Phil Hahn said.
Ryan Conway (15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) had five points and three assists in the first quarter.
But, the Crusaders cut the 10-point first quarter deficit to two, 22-20, thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Anthony Smaldore (team-high 19 points) and six points from DJ Taylor-Peay.
But, Dulaney closed the final 4:38 with a 17-5 run and took a 39-25 lead into halftime.
Byers had eight points in the second quarter and Jaylin Webster (nine points) chipped in with five.
Two of those points came on a dunk by junior guard Crevon Adams, a transfer from Perry Hall, off an alley-oop pass from Conway with 54 seconds left in the half.
“We didn’t feel we had the production, we needed some life and we drew up a back-door lob pass and we hit that and that is where we go on our run,” Lochte said.
The play sparked the Lions into the third quarter when the Lions outscored the Crusaders 24-13 with pressure defense that led to numerous inside baskets.
“I thought we did a really good job against their pressure at some points, we just couldn’t turn that into points because of their athleticism,” Hahn said.
Latrell Harper provided a lot of that athleticism with four steals to go along with six points and Jaylin Webster added nine points.
“We push up the zone to speed them up, so when we sped them up, they turned the ball over and we got tips and deflections,” Byers said. “We are a transition team, so we have to go and phase three is when we go fast and we go fast all the time.”
Conway had eight points in the third quarter and the heavily-recruited junior rested along with several other starters in the final quarter.
St. Paul’s (2-3), a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference squad, was coming off a 44-41 win over A Conference foe McDonogh on Dec. 2.
“Phil Hahn, the coach over there, does a great job,” Lochte said. “That’s a good team there.”
Despite the loss, Hahn appreciated his team’s effort.
“I’m proud of all my kids, they played hard tonight,” Hahn said. “The final score I don’t think is reflective of the effort we put forth.”
Dulaney’s defensive pressure took its toll on the depleted Crusaders, who were also without Max Watkinson (broken arm).
Dulaney, which lost two transfers from last season, Ike Cornish (Legacy Early College High, SC) and Che Evans (Neumann-Gorretti High, PA.), will play again Saturday, Dec. 7, against Havre De Grace at 4 p.m. at New Town High.
Scoring
Dulaney 73 — Cam Byers 23, Ryan Conway 15, Crevon Adams 10, Jaylin Webster 9, Latrell Harper 6, Cole McGee 4, Darvin Green 2, Jaylen Amoruso 2, Ethan Anderson 1, Brendyn Pierce 1.
St. Paul’s 45 — Anthony Smaldore 19, DJ Taylor-Peay 12, Seth Higgins 7, Peter Sheehan 3, Amir Thomas 2, Miles Moore 2.