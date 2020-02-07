The third match of a tri-meet, hosted by Dulaney, featured the Lions against Loch Raven, but it didn’t include a lot of mat time for either squad.
No match went the distance, in fact, none even reached the third period, as Dulaney secured a 48-24 victory.
Three of Loch Raven’s wins came via forfeits and the other was an injury default.
Dulaney accepted three forfeits and won five matches with pins.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been generally infected the last couple weeks with injuries and sickness and unfortunately, we lost one to grades,” said Dulaney coach Scott Asher, whose squad lost four by forfeit in a 48-25 loss to Dundalk in the second match of the night. “It would have been a different story back in early January, I think we would have cleaned the tables.”
The match was re-scheduled after a school closing for snow cancelled the original match.
One Dulaney wrestler, who enjoyed a full night of success, was junior tri-captain Nick Schiefelbein.
In the Dundalk match, he led Montez Burnside 2-1 when he started the third period on top. He tilted Burnside 43 seconds into the period and earned the fall.
“He’s a lot bigger, I’m a lot smaller, he’s pretty strong, he gave a good fight,” Schiefelbein said. “I just did a power half and caught him off-balanced, but other than that it was a good match.”
Schiefelbein improved to 32-1 with a 14-second pin of Loch Raven’s Tony Dong in the second match.
“Nick is wrestling very, very well right now, he is really scoring points, when he is winning a decision, he’s winning by five or six and quite often he is pinning,” Asher said.
Despite the forfeits, Schiefelbein is confident in his team’s work ethic as the postseason nears.
“We keep on fighting back, but other than that, we have a lot of first-year guys, but we keep on fighting and showing the best they can do,” he said.
Junior tri-captain Noah Dow (26-8) also earned two pins on the night.
Against Dundalk, he did it in 17 seconds and he won in 1:46 against Loch Raven.
Dow is the younger brother of Aaron Dow, who was a standout wrestler at Dulaney and is now playing lacrosse at Wilmington University.
“I think it’s actually a little bit easier, to have someone that was so good, that picks me up,” Dow said. “I always had someone to look up to, I think that he really inspired me every day, I got to watch his films and see what I could do better and see what he messed up, to see where I can become better.”
Dow said the team re-focused after losing to Dundalk.
“We always bring each other up when we are on the side, we always pump each other up, cheer each other up, we do whatever is necessary to get the wins,” he said.
Evan Cantemiry (22-13) also got a pair of victories for Dulaney, including a 9-1 major decision against Dundalk and second-period pin against Loch Raven.
The Lions’ third tri-captain, James Fitzsimmons (27-6), won by pin against Dundalk and forfeit against Loch Raven.
Myrddin Bramucci improved to 18-12 win a first-period pin against Loch Raven.
Sequan Conway (106) and Connor Persaud (132) had two wins for Loch Raven.
“We are little bit down, but the people here are really working hard and we are trying to get them ready,” said Loch Raven coach Anthony Menegatti, whose squad lost 42-36 to Dundalk. “We almost pulled it off against Dundalk. It came down to the last match.”
Scoring
Dulaney 48, Loch Raven 24
Results
120: Evan Cantemiry (D) fall Zachary Soitarkas (LR), 3:40.
126: Sam Shannon (D) fall Jordan Phillips (LR), 1:48.
132: Connor Persaud (LR) won by injury default over Sarah Sunday (D).
138: Myrddin Bramucci (D) fall Malic Page (LR), 0:40.
145: Jacob Latorre (LR) won by forfeit.
152: Double forfeit.
160: James Fitzsimmons (D) won by forfeit.
170: Noah Dow (D) fall Gabe Simon (LR), 1:46.
182: Greg Coleman (LR) won by forfeit.
195: Double forfeit.
220: Bryce Brown (D) won by forfeit.
285: Nick Schiefelbein (D) fall Tony Dong (LR), 0:14.
106: Sequan Conway (LR) won by forfeit.
113: Luis Ruano (D) won by forfeit.