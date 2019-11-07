Dulaney (15-1) dominated time of possession, shots on goal and penalty corners and blanked Quince Orchard (14-4), 2-0, in the Class 4A field hockey state semifinals Wednesday night at Broadneck High.
Dulaney will play in the state finals at Washington College on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. against Severna Park.
It will be Dulaney’s fifth trip to the state finals and third in a row.
They lost to South River the past two years and have never won a state title.
Senior Sidney Snyder scored the first goal 3:32 into the game for a 1-0 lead after the second of Dulaney’s 17 penalty corners was inserted by Becca Puente.
Audrey Dickens received Puente’s pass and she fed Kate Proefrock to her right.
Proefrock sent it in the circle and Snyder scored her team-high 16th goal.
“We tend to do really well just off of broken corners, we start off with a play and just kind of go with it and I think I just saw an opening and just shot it,” Snyder said.
When she wasn’t scoring goals, Snyder was weaving in and out and around defenders with quickness and agility resembling Lamar Jackson with a hockey stick.
“A lot of times coach and I will just stand there and go ‘Wow’” said first-year Dulaney head coach Lauren Iacoboni. “It’s just fun to watch, but that is all of our girls too, they do so well in just transferring things we are talking about in practice and we are doing into the games and that’s been all season for us.”
Quince Orchard’s only shot on goal and the only save made by Dulaney’s Allie Mercer came with 3:35 left in the first half.
It started with a penalty corner inserted by Maddie Pomrink. She sent it to leading scorer Zane Howard (18 goals, 15 assists).
Her hard drive towards the goal was blocked by Dulaney’s Dickens and caromed to Sasha Carter and her shot was kicked out by Mercer.
The Dulaney defense of Emma Chandler, Amalia Hobbs and Mae Jung was rarely tested the rest of the way as the Dulaney midfield dominated ball control.
“Our passing has got really good throughout the season and I just think we really came together this game and flowed and played like Dulaney field hockey knows how to play,” Snyder said. “We don’t always force up to the goal the whole game, we move all over the field and we were really working on our transferring this game and just keeping it on our strong side and I think it paid off in the end.”
Despite dominating shots (19-2) and ball control, Dulaney’s lead was only one until Lucy Jung redirected Bridget Kelly’s drive into the cage with 10:52 left in the second half.
That score also started with a penalty corner insert by Puente. She sent it to Proefrock and she fed Kelly.
Jung, Kelly, Proefrock and Puente are four of 10 seniors on the roster with one goal in mind.
“The group of girls we have right now have been playing together since we were freshmen and I just think we really click and play well together and I think it’s just a matter of who comes out and wants it more on Saturday and I think that we want it, we’re ready,” Snyder said.
Iacoboni and the staff was glad to come into a cohesive group of veteran leaders.
“They have embraced us and we are a passionate team and I think we are thriving off of that and I think our seniors definitely stepped up,” she said.