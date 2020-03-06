Area grapplers from Dulaney, Carver A & T and Loch Raven enjoy postseason success

Before the Baltimore County wrestling tournament on Feb. 22, Dulaney junior heavyweight Nick Schiefelbein had a goal in mind.
After winning three matches and capturing the 285-pound county title by defeating Parkville’s Emmanuel Anokwute, 7-0, his goal was still the same.
“My goal is to get my 100th win. I’ve got seven more to go,” said Schiefelbein, who improved to 35-1 after the counties.
“He’s dominating right now, so I was confident,” said Dulaney coach Scott Asher after the match.
Dulaney was 10th at counties in the meet won by Sparrows Point, who crowned four champions.
Schiefelbein’s quest for 100 continued over the weekend of Feb. 28-29 at the Class 4A North Region tournament at Paint Branch High where he added three more wins and captured the 285-pound region title, while improving to 38-1 this season.
His quest for 100 continues Friday, March 6 when the top-seeded Schiefelbein opens with Marriott’s Ridge’s Jack Baxler (35-5) at the state tournament at Show Place Arena.
Although Schiefelbein was at the top of the podium at counties, he wasn’t the only one who received finished top six for the Lions.
Evan Cantemiry (120, 25-18)) was fourth after losing a tough 8-7 decision to Eastern Tech’s Dorian Jackson in the third-place match. He followed that by taking sixth at regionals.
James Fitzsimmons (160) finished third at counties by going 4-1. He clinched bronze with a forfeit win over Franklin’s Evan Jones.
Fitzsimmons (33-9) was fourth at the region tournament and advanced to states where the fourth-seeded grappler opens with top-seeded Nicholas McCarthy (32-4), of Richard Montgomery.
Dulaney’s Noah Dow (170) took fourth at counties after he was pinned in the second period by Carver A & T’s Taemar Rollins.
Dow (32-10) bounced back to win a regional crown at Paint Branch.
He will compete as a number one seed in the state tournament and will face Nolan Deshields (31-7), of Hammond in the first round.
Rollins helped Carver to 13th in the team standings with 73.5 points at the county meet.
Joining Rollins on the podium was Abram Schultz (5th,126), Brandon Woodward (6th,106), and Max Ross (6th,195).
At the Class 1A-2A South Region tournament, Rollins (36-3) was first along with Justin Jackson (30-6, 145).
Tyrone Johnson (29-11) was second at 138 pounds at regionals, Emilio Wanis (160, 21-17) was fourth, Dexter Yammie (182, 24-12) was sixth along with Schultz (126, 14-16), and Ross (195, 17-14) was fifth.
Johnson (29-11), Jackson (30-6), Wanis (21-17) and Rollins (36-3) will all have first-round matches today in the state tournament.
Loch Raven was 19th in the team standings with 19 points at the Baltimore County tournament.
The Raiders were led by junior Connor Persaud (6th, 132).
Persaud (31-17) went on to place second at the Class 1A-2A South Region tournament.
Senior Tony Dong (285) capped his regional tournament with pins in the semifinals and finals as he improved to 19-13 overall.
Loch Raven’s Zachary Sotirakos (15-26) was sixth at 120 pounds at regionals.
Gregory Coleman (28-12) was third in the 182-pound class at regionals.
Persaud (31-17), Coleman (28-18) and Dong (19-13) will all compete in the state tournament.
Towson was 22nd at the county tournament with 13 points.
Makir Compton (6th, 160) was the lone top six finisher for the Generals. Compton went on to place fifth at the Class 3A-4A North Region tournament.
Trio of Dulaney girls reach state tournament.
Dulaney’s Sarah Sunday (132 pounds, 14-4), Nicole Wanga (152, 5-0) and Joanna Qian (164, 7-12) all advanced to the state tournament, which began on March 5 at Show Place Arena.
Sunday earned her berth by winning her bracket at regionals where she was the lone entrant.
She received byes in the first two rounds of the state tournament and will face Katie Martin (9-6) in the quarterfinals.
Wanga, a past USA Wrestling All-American, dominated Wheaton’s Camilla Reggioli at regionals, pinning her in 52 seconds to win the title.
After a first-round bye at states, Wanga pinned McKaylie Mogel in 2:51 and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Qian won a hard-fought first-round match 5-4 over Wheaton’s Neema Odinga, but lost in the region finals to C Milton Wright’s Sawyer Graham. She went 0-2 at the state tournament.