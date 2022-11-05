Dulaney field hockey freshman Sarah Crowley scores game-winning goal in 2-1 overtime win over Blair

After Dulaney freshman Sarah Crowley converted an assist from junior MK Anglim less than two minutes into overtime to give the Lions a 2-1 victory over Montgomery Blair in the Class 4A state semifinals, she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I’m just so happy, MK came up and hugged me and then the whole team piled on, it was one of the greatest feelings I’ve ever had in my entire life,” Crowley said.

The game was played on Towson High’s turf field because Dulaney has a grass field. Dulaney (13-3) advances to the state semifinals at Paint Branch on Nov. 9 against Sherwood.

Dulaney's Sarah Crowley, right, and MK Anglim celebrate after the Lions' 2-1 playoff victory over Blair. Crowley had the game-winning goal and Anglim had the assist.

The game-winning play began when Dulaney’s leading scorer, Ava Winner forced a turnover in the defensive end and weaved through two defenders before sending a drive down the sideline to a wide-open Anglim.

“I always know when Ava is dribbling through the pack because she has a really good field hockey IQ. She knows when to pass it and she knows where to pass it and I play with her on club,” Anglim said. “I knew she was going to pass it in front of me and I saw Sarah and knew if I just swept it and got it to Sarah, then she would have an open goal.”

Crowley still had some work to do to beat keeper Keelin Pegs (nine saves).

“That’s happened in a game before, so I remembered that I had to do some sort of pull or some sort of get around, but it was really nerve-wracking,” Crowley said. “I just kind of like went to the right and swept my stick around.”

Dulaney coach Meredith Lott was impressed by Crowley’s poise during the one-on-one situation.

“I don’t even know if it was an actual dodge or just a juke of a movement, but I appreciate that her stick was so flat on the ground because she knew that cross was coming over and her stick was ready and she’s a freshman and think we need to recognize that,” Lott said. “Usually, in that kind of situation, a freshman would be frazzled and you could see composed herself and she could see where that goalie was and shot where she wasn’t, but I just think that maturity in the playoffs as a freshman is incredible.”

The Dulaney field hockey team poses on the Towson High field after defeating Blair in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Dulaney sophomore Eve Fowler scored the game’s first goal in the second quarter. Blair (11-4) tied it in the third when Eleanor Moose converted a penalty corner inserted by Lucinda Dougherty.

“That was actually our primary play,” Blair coach Holly Stofa said.

Dulaney had two penalty corners in the fourth quarter, but one shot was saved by Pegs and Winner’s drive was barely wide. Blair’s only corner was broken up by Olivia Anderson with under two minutes left in overtime.

Crowley’s shot was the only one in overtime and she was paired with the versatile Anglim on attack.

“MK played most of the game at midfield, but started the season playing defense, she’s got that defensive mindset, but for this game, we knew it was going to be a tough battle, so we decided to move her back to midfield,” Lott said. “At halftime, I said, ‘Are you what I’m missing offensively?’ and she said, ‘Give me the third quarter at mid and then if we feel like we need me to move up, then I can move up to forward.’ So she was playing forward in that overtime.”

Dulaney's MK Anglim, right, battles for a ball with Blair's Grayson Davis in the Lions' 2-1 overtime victory in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Anglim is comfortable playing anywhere on the field and in overtimes.

“We’ve played a lot of overtimes this season, we’ve played on this field in overtime and we won, so I think we are learning well how to play in overtime,” Anglim said. “We know to possess the ball and transfer up the field without giving it away.”

Stofa was just happy to get it to overtime, after losing to the Lions, 3-2, in the quarterfinals last year.

“To make it here two years in a row with a combination of skill and just as much heart makes me really, really proud of these kids,” Stofa said. “To go into overtime against them is pretty awesome.”