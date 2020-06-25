Damone Moore is Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year

Whether it was a track or football coach talking about 2020 Towson High graduate Damone Moore, the words hard worker was a consistent theme.
That hard work and dedication helped the standout football player and state champion shot putter earn the honor as the Towson Times Male Athlete of the Year.
Like all athletes at Baltimore County schools, the coronavirus robbed them of spring sports and Moore was on the outdoor track team.
For Moore, the memory of his last athletic performance for Towson High will be one that will last a lifetime.
On his last shot put throw at the Class 3A state championship meet at the Prince Georges Sports and Learning Complex, he threw a personal record 51-feet, 10.75 inches.
It earned him a state championship and was also a Towson High shot put record for boys.
“All that hard work paid off and he just moved up a level that he had never moved to,” said Towson track and field coach Gil Stange, noting he was the first shot put state champion for boys in Towson school history.
Moore was not the only General to make noise in the event.
Senior Cory Gray finished second (51-01) and Jamiel Carlton was fifth (50-10.25).
The trio accounted for 22 of 26 team points and helped the Generals to fourth place overall.
Junior Peter Sorensen accounted for the other four points by placing fifth in the 3200 meters (9:59.36).
“One of the older guys officiating had never seen one school with three throwers in the top five like that,” Stange said. “All over 50-feet, that’s like a dimension that we’ve never really had in my time there.”
Stange thought one of his shot putters had a chance to win, but wasn’t expecting it to be Moore.
“It’s such a great story because he had never thrown further than Courtney,” Stange said. “Of those three guys, he was usually number three, but I know from talking to the football coaches that he is such a hard worker.”
Kelly Bryant, who coaches the throwers and will take over as new head varsity football coach in the fall, knew his student-athlete would rally after a tough meet five weeks earlier at the same complex.
“That day, I don’t know what happened to him, but he fouled out three straight times, something he has never done in his whole career,” Bryant said. “He was dejected and he was not talking to anybody and I was like, ‘Look, lets get back to the drawing board and let’s do what we’ve got to do.”
The next day Moore was outside in freezing temperatures working in the circle.
“He’s out there and he’s throwing, trying to get himself better, and five weeks later he is winning a state championship,” Bryant said. “I didn’t even expect that, I expected one of my other guys, either Jamiel or Cory Gray to win it, but he just came out and he just blew it out of the water. “It was amazing to see. He’s a hard-working kid and he deserves everything that he gets.”
Moore used the disappointment at the meet five weeks earlier as motivation.
“Just failing, it happens in life and then you know you’ve got to work back up to like being consistent every day and taking practice serious and stuff like that,” said Moore, who was ranked as the number one shot putter in Baltimore County, 3A Central and 3A state and was the sixth best high school thrower in the state and 214th in the nation.
He finished third in the regional meet, fifth at the county championships and second twice in invitationals at CCBC-Essex.
The first time he broke the 50-feet barrier came in his second to last throw at states.
He praised his throwing mates, who were also teammates on the football field, for helping him improve.
“They push me to be better every day,” Moore said. “We all have competition with ourselves and we just all want to be great.”
Moore also wanted to be great on the football field and he was.
He was the feature running back and starting inside linebacker for a Towson team that finished the regular season 5-4 and made the playoffs for the second time in school history.
In Towson’s 14-6 win over City in the first round of the playoffs Moore rushed for 130 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown.
“I want to say my best game was the first playoff game against City, just having our first playoff win in history was just a good thing for real,” he said.
Head coach Ryan Pittillo, who resigned after the season to spend more time with his newborn first child, recalled his performance in a key late-season victory over Kenwood.
“We needed to win that game to get in the playoffs, so that was a huge game for us,” Pittillo said.
A win helped them earn a home playoff game, but a loss could have left them outside the playoffs.
“It was a lot to play for in that game and we were just relying on him and he really pulled through for us, as well as the offensive line, our line did a great job,” Pittillo said.
“I got hurt that game,” said Moore, who scored three touchdowns and ran for 84 yards by halftime.
He finished the season, which ended with a second-round playoff loss to Mervo, with 13 rushing touchdowns and one receiving score. He rushed for 1,088 yards on 211 carries for a 5.2 yards per carry average.
“The kid loves football, he loves competing, he wants to win, you can put him in any position,” Pittillo said. “He’s a stud. He was one of those kids it was so good to see because his work ethic was so good.”
Moore knew he was going to play both ways and he prepared by not missing any summer workouts.
“I just want to better myself every day as time goes on,” he said. “That’s why I had to work hard because I knew I was playing both sides of the ball.”
Moore will play football at Bridgewater College, in Virginia, and doesn’t know what position he will play.
“I’m going up there as an athlete right now, but we will just see how that goes,” he said.