It was a sweep for Dulaney High’s cross country teams as the boys and girls captured Baltimore County championships at Dulaney on Saturday afternoon.
The county crown was the seventh straight for the boys, who finished with 26 points.
Towson (46), Hereford (106), Catonsville (112) and Pikesville (145) rounded out the top five.
The Dulaney girls had 37 points and held off two-time champion Hereford (43).
Towson junior Peter Sorenson was the boys’ individual winner in a time of 15:54.
Dulaney junior Marissa Dailey won the girls race in 19:10 as she out-kicked Towson’s Madeline Till (19:11) in the final 50 meters of the 5,000-meter race.
It’s the third year in a row a runner with the name of Dailey has won a county title.
Drew Dailey, Marissa’s older brother, now running at Shippensburg University, won the boys race in 2017 and 2018.
In 2017, Drew Dailey nipped teammate Brian McCullough with a kick at the end by 1/100th of a second.
His younger sister got inspiration from him before the race.
“He is just so supportive. He wished me luck, he called me right before it,” Dailey said.
Till was in the lead pack with five other runners for the first mile, took the lead in the second mile and led until the finish line.
While the older Dailey won many races, this was the first varsity race win ever for his sister.
“It was just like, I knew that I could do it, like I just wanted it so bad, so I just started thinking in my brain, like how bad do you want it, so I just had to go faster,” Dailey said. “I just know my third mile is usually my strongest mile and I can make up distance during that.”
Dulaney coach Eric Benjamin has seen the Dailey kick before.
“As a freshman, she always had a kick, like it’s sort of like a natural-like Dailey thing to be able to kick,” Benjamin said. “If they are in the right position and they are healthy, I would give them a win in a kick any time.”
The rest of the Lion girls who scored in the meet included: sophomore Anna Albergo (third, 19:17), sophomore Marin Ludwig (fourth, 19:20), junior Kaitlin Robinson (13th, 20:32) and senior Kayla Brennan (16th, 20:51).
“We went up to Paul Short (Invitational) and our top three girls had a really breakthrough weekend and I was hoping they could bring that excitement to here and I think today they really did,” Benjamin said. “They worked together as a team and brought everybody along.”
Towson (63) was third in the girls race, followed by Catonsville (118), Western Tech (154), Carver A & T (157), Lansdowne (179) and Sparrows Point (234).
Other individual finishers in the top 10 included: Hereford’s Caroline Benda (fifth, 19:43), Meghan Benda (sixth, 19:58) and Reese Miller (ninth, 20:12), Carver A & T’s Guinivere Roberts (eighth, 20:02) and Catonsville’s Jessica McDivitt (10th, 20:14).
Sorensen’s win in the boys race was never in doubt as he finished well ahead of Dulaney’s Zak Audia (second, 16:21), Tyler Dailey (third, 16:38) and Cooper Geisler (fourth, 16:43).
“I knew there was going to be two Dulaney kids right behind me because I’ve been racing them all year, so my goal was just to get out front and just not give them a chance to like sit on me,” said Sorensen, whose time was a personal record. “I ran this course before, so I knew where the 800 mark was and I knew the kind of the pace I wanted, so I went out hard at the beginning and I just stayed at that pace the whole race, so I got to the 800 and I was like ‘Okay, I’m feeling good.’”
“This is the course to PR on, plus it’s a great yardstick because you’ve got Barnhart at the beginning of the season (when Sorensen ran 16:12), you’ve got a month and a half of training and then it’s like ‘Where are we now’ going into the regionals and states.’”Towson coach Gil Stange said.
The other two Dulaney runners who scored in the meet were senior Zander Smith (sixth, 16:47) and junior Robbie Gehman (11th, 16:52).
“I knew the boys would probably win, it was just a matter of how they packed it in and, like as a team, how would they run,” Benjamin said.
Also finishing in the top ten in the boys race were Towson’s Sam Fields (fifth, 16:46) and Matt McShane (10th, 16:51), Pikesville’s Kaleb Berhanu (seventh, 16:47) and Catonsville’s Jack Roseboom (eighth, 16:47) and Elliott Wack (ninth, 16:48).