“I knew there was going to be two Dulaney kids right behind me because I’ve been racing them all year, so my goal was just to get out front and just not give them a chance to like sit on me,” said Sorensen, whose time was a personal record. “I ran this course before, so I knew where the 800 mark was and I knew the kind of the pace I wanted, so I went out hard at the beginning and I just stayed at that pace the whole race, so I got to the 800 and I was like ‘Okay, I’m feeling good.’”