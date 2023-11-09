Dulaney volleyball serves 21 aces on way to four-set victory over Catonsville in regional championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dulaney volleyball team poses for a photo with the 3A North Region Championship plaque after defeating Catonsville 3-1, Wednesday November 8, 2023 at Dulaney High School. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

When Dulaney sophomore libero Eileen Lee reeled off five consecutive aces to break a tie early in the first set Wednesday, it was obvious the host Lions were hungry to attack the Catonsville defense from the service line.

And that’s exactly what Dulaney did, recording 17 of its 21 aces in the first two sets on the way to a 3-1 victory in the Class 3A North Region I championship match, 25-16, 25-8, 23-25, 25-17.

The win advances the Lions (11-6) to the state quarterfinals against an opponent yet to be determined.

“With the crowd cheering, I felt more motivated and since it was a regional game,” Lee said. “I felt like I had to put a little more effort into it. I took a little more time to prepare myself and work on my routine.”

Lee’s five aces turned a 6-6 tie into an 11-6 lead, and the Comets never got closer than four the rest of the set.

Dulaney senior Falynn Jordan had four of her match-high 17 kills in the first set and setter Lucy Petrella and Devin Degannes each had a block.

Dulaney's Falynn Jordan gets one of her 17 kills in the Lions' four-set victory over Catonsville in the regional final. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Catonsville’s Abby Tartal had three of her team-high 10 kills in the first set and libero Kira King and setter Zhane-Marie Lazama each had two aces.

Dulaney’s service game got hot in the second set and caught the Comets defenseless as the first six points, excluding sideouts, all came via aces.

Carli Desi had the first two, followed by a pair each from Brook Adams and Petrella. Jordan added three consecutive aces during a 9-0 run that expanded the lead to 20-5.

“When our energy is up we all serve better, that’s just an overall thing, but also when we serve we go back and tell each other where to serve and then off that we grow and that’s how we keep those aces streaks,” Jordan said.

“We struggled with serve-receive that second set for sure and by the time we started to dig out of it, it was a little too late,” Catonsville coach Amanda Kaufman said. “We came into that third set with a lot of momentum and kind of an energy shift and I feel like that was difference for us that third set, but Dulaney played a phenomenal game, they served really aggressive and they are smart with their hits and where they place the ball.”

Tartal got the only kill for the Comets in the second set and Kiri Faimanifo (five kills) had the only one for Dulaney, which rarely needed to get into its offense.

“They looked like they were out of wack several times, they were running into each other,” Dulaney coach Cary Lyon said.

That all changed in the third set when the Comets rallied from a three-point deficit to tie the set at 16 after three straight aces from Brynn Davis.

An error by Dulaney and another ace by Davis pushed the Comets ahead, 18-16, before the Lions regained the serve.

A two-handed push kill to the back corner by Lazama and tip by Tartal made it 21-19 before Faimanifo’s kill and an ace that dropped off the top of the net by Lee tied it at 21.

Dulaney's Eileen Lee had seven aces in the Lions' victory. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

It was still tied at 23 when King’s diving dig and a block by Lazama led to a Dulaney hitting error, and the Comets closed out the set with another two-handed push kill to the corner by Lazama.

“They turned it on,” Kaufman said. “They have the ability to be phenomenal and I’m glad that in their last game of the season they were able to show Dulaney how good of a team that they can be.”

The Comets finished the season 6-11 but reached the regional final after consecutive playoff victories over Overlea and Franklin.

“This was a nice way to end the season, with some wins and kind of go out with a positive notes,” Kaufman said.

Leading two sets to one, Dulaney knew it had some unfinished business if it was going to win the school’s 16th regional volleyball title.

“In the second set, when you figure out the spots, that was like a smart game for us,” Jordan said. “After you play a smart game for awhile, you get tired and that’s what I think happened in the third set, but then in the fourth set we were like, ‘We got this, we already beat them convincingly.’”

Jordan had eight kills, Allyson Mix had three and Faimanifo and Degannes had two each in the final set as the Lions built a 14-6 advantage and never looked back. Lee controlled the passing and Petrella provided the setting.

Catonsville's Abby Tartal led the Comets with 10 kills. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Petrella had 25 assists in last two sets and Lee was all over the court.

“[Lee] was our MVP tonight,” Lyon said.

Finding an MVP was tough early in the season when the Lions lost their first four matches and Jordan was out with an injury.

“I sprained my ankle the day before the first game, so I was out for those four game, so when I came back I was excited,” Jordan said. “I didn’t really know anyone either, so I was excited to make connections.”

“This is a team that I knew coming in was the youngest team I’ve ever had and needed the most work,” Lyon said.