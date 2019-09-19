Dulaney volleyball rallies for five-set victory over visiting Western Tech

In a match filled with comebacks, host Dulaney (3-1) rallied from down two sets to one to defeat Western Tech (3-1), 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 in volleyball action Wednesday night.
Dulaney junior Amber Medina was clutch in the final set with five kills and she served the final point.
Western Tech’s top all-around player, Avaion Barry, missed some of the third set, most of the fourth set and all of the fifth with leg cramps.
“We knew she was the best player on their team and we knew that we just had to push harder,” said Medina, who played at Loch Raven as a sophomore and Mercy last year before transferring to Dulaney.
Dulaney did just that in the final set after missing five of its first six serves.
“It’s definitely adrenalin. When we get in system, it’s just so easy for us to just come together,” Medina said. “Energy is one of the biggest things in this sport and I think our mentality was very strong at the end, which is why we could push through and win this.”
Western Tech lost the first set after rallying to tie at 15-15 despite being down eight points early.
They trailed 12-1 in the second set, but came back to win with clutch hitting from Rachael Durham and back-to-back aces by Keiran Ray.
“Those types of comebacks don’t happen without the attitude that we want to have,” Jett said. “They are not always going to happen, but they don’t without the right attitude.”
The Wolverines, who finished 17-3 last year and lost in the Class 1A state championship, won the third set on a second-ball dump by setter Beatrice Daudelin on set point.
In the fourth set, solid defense from libero Issy Hodiste, a pair of aces from Morgan Millon and Charlie Vail and strong hitting from Medina and Lisa Liu propelled the Lions to victory.
Dulaney coach Cary Lyon, whose squad went 15-3 last season, graduated nine seniors.
“We are really young. I have two freshmen playing and three sophomores,” Lyon said. “They are all seniors and I thought they were going to beat me today.”
Coach Jett played seven seniors and freshman Imani Ward, who filled in for Barry went she was injured.
“Some of my seniors in the first game had a little bit of nerves and then you take a freshman and put her in there and out of nowhere, she is going to have some nerves as well, but I thought she handled herself well and she got acclimated and was ready for that fifth game,” Jett said.
Getting Barry back will be a priority for the Wolverines, who host Carver on Friday, Sept. 20 and host the 10-team Western Tech Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Marriotts Ridge, Perry Hall and Loch Raven will be at the invitational.
Barry also had cramps in the pre-season scrimmage against Mount de Sales.
“It’s something we are going to have to deal with going forward, maybe getting her some electrolytes or some potassium during the day before matches, it only happened one time, but it was bad,” Jett said. “She has been great ever since, so we thought that we have king of licked it. Hopefully when the weather cools a little bit, it won’t be as bad.”
Meanwhile, the Wolverines will continue to rehearse their new and faster offense.
“This is a hard pill to swallow, but we are trying to learn how to run an offense against Dulaney,” Jett said. “It would be easy for them to say, ‘Hey, let’s go back to our vanilla offense, maybe we could beat them,' but we didn’t, so let’s keep working on this, so credit them.”
Meanwhile, Dulaney coach Lyon just wants to see his squad get completely healthy.
Setter Leana Kashtelyan had shoulder problems and just came back two days ago and several others are on the mend.
“I’ve got more injuries this year then any year,” Lyon said.