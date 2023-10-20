Towson boys, Hereford girls cross country teams win Baltimore County championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Towson High School boys cross country team, poses for a phopto after winning the 2023 Baltimore County boys cross country championships, Friday October 20, 2023 at Dulaney High School. (Left to right) #1540 Oliver Holman Nall, #1557 Kenji Ignacio Yamada, #1545 Kieran Mischke, #1533 Jack Blanchfield, #1551 Jamison Rectanus, #1534 Theodore Brown, #1550 Trent Raffaelli, #1536 Evan Cline, #1556 Jameson Trumbauer, and #1548 Hunter Parsons. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Towson boys cross country team placed its first five runners in the top six and easily captured the Baltimore County championship at Dulaney with a near-perfect score of 18.

Towson senior Kieran Mischke won the race in 16:00.64. He was followed by Towson classmate Jack Blanchfield (16:31.94), Hereford’s Jake Weakland (16:46.31), and Generals Evan Cline (16:55.03), Theodore Brown (16:56.01) and Trent Raffaelli (16:58.65).

“I think that’s the first time we’ve ever done that,” Towson coach Gil Stange said. “Last year when I looked at the results, because our region race was here and so were the counties, I thought next year we could potentially have five guys run under 17 [minutes] here and that was something that was in the back of my mind, but that’s not what I’m going to tell them to do. It’s place not time in cross country.”

Mischke had loftier goals besides winning as a team.

“We were trying to get all in the top five, a perfect score,” said Mischke, who won on the same course earlier in the season at the Barnhart Invitational in 15:54.35.

Beating that time was of little concern for Mischke or his coach.

“I did not have a time goal, just to win the race. Just to go out strong and get rid of all those loose guys in the back that were trying to hold on,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, you can throw the clock away and give them all Popsicle sticks,” Stange said.

Mischke’s future goals are also team-oriented.

“I feel motivated, of course, because we got a three-peat last season, won counties for the first time, regionals again and our first state [championship] victory in like 30 years, so we are trying to do that again,” he said.

Towson's Kieran Mischke and Evan Cline are running first and second, respectively, near the 2-mile mark at the Baltimore County boys cross country championships. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Stange attributes Mischke’s experience and familiarity on the course as helping him get to the top after finishing second to Dulaney’s Tyler Dailey at last year’s county meet.

“He’s going faster when he trains, but he’s not really doing that much more mileage, but I think what he’s doing is he’s using all that accumulated experience and he’s been at this for a long time,” Stange said. “He’s run indoor, outdoor, he’s run a lot of races and he’s seen races go out fast. He’s seen them go out slow. He’s tried going to the front. He’s had a lot of reps under the gun and he’s using that experience.

“Last year, maybe he would go out in a race and take the lead and somebody might catch him at the end because he could do the running, but he just didn’t have the experience to run out there alone, but this year he knows how to run out there alone.”

Stange has also enjoyed the emergence of his team’s fifth runner, Raffaelli.

“[Raffaelli] has been there all season and this is his first season of cross country,” Stange said. “He was a soccer player for three years and he came over to cross country and when Jack Fields went down with a stress fracture, Trent has been a solid five the whole season, and you are only as strong as your five men. So we couldn’t have done it without him.”

Trailing Towson in the top five were Hereford (72), Dulaney (73), Catonsville (79) and Eastern Tech (186).

Hereford girls win team and individual championships

Hereford junior Sylvia Snider won the girls Baltimore County championship in a time of 18:31.74 and senior teammate Rebekka Hillier was second in 18:47.68 to lead the Bulls to the team title with 26 points.

Dulaney (60), Towson (61), Catonsville (102) and Carver A&T (172) rounded out the top five.

It was the second straight county crown for Snider, who was third as a freshman.

“My goal was to get back out there and try to get a new PR, especially since I had iron issues this year so it felt good to get back into it,” Snider said.

At the Barnhart Invitational, Hillier finished second and Snider placed third, but this time Hillier was happy to see her close friend pull ahead.

“On the second mile, she was starting to pull away a lot and I was so happy for her because I know she’s had her little issues, so it was nice to see her get her mojo back,” Hillier said.

Hereford coach Adam Hittner expected the pair to be at the top.

“They are very happy training partners; they work really well together,” he said. “They race the heck out of each other, but today, about 1,000 meters into the race they knew they were going to finish 1-2.”

The coach noted Snider had extra motivation.

“She forgot her spikes for her last invitational and it was muddy and messy and she finished ninth,” he said. “I think that was the worst finish she’s had in a cross country race which is remarkable in itself, but she had a point to prove there, like she really wanted to attack this and she was very assertive from the very beginning and just went and I was like she is going to run fast.”

The coach was just as impressed with the rest of her teammates.

“There is always such a small margin for error in our county championship meet,” Hittner said. “So, we told our girls you have to be excellent to win this and seven of our top eight ran personal bests, which is what you want, and that’s what we were hoping for, and for us to go one-two, with five of the top 10 and six of the top 12, really shows how well-prepared our girls were and how ready to race they were. They weren’t coming into this as we’ve got this in the bag, they were coming out here to deliver the message that they are the best team in Baltimore County.”

Cecilia Van Lierop, of Towson, finished third (19:41.56) and her teammate Alexandra Lohse was fourth (19:42) ahead of Dulaney’s Catherine Campbell (19:58.76).

Rounding out the top five runners for Hereford were Ridley Lentz (sixth, 20:22.50), Katie Gobell (ninth, 20:45.28) and Charlotte Levis (10th, 20:45.36).

Hittner doesn’t plan to run Snider or Hillier at the regional meet, but expects them to be front-runners at the state meet on their home course.

“They will be ready for the state meet and their objective will be to finish 1-2 there, order to be determined,” he said.

Hereford's Ridley Lentz (20:22.50) finishes sixth at the Baltimore County girls cross country championships. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys team scores

Towson 18, Hereford 72, Dulaney 73, Catonsville 79, Eastern Tech 186, Franklin 200, Perry Hall 205, Carver A & T 209, Western Tech 274, Loch Raven 278, Overlea 319, Parkville 322, Milford Mill 375, Sparrows Point 393.

Girls team scores

Hereford 26, Dulaney 60, Towson 61, Catonsville 102, Carver A & T 172, Woodlawn 178, Franklin 204, Loch Raven 217, Sparrows Point 262.

Boys results (top 15)

1. Kieran Mischke, Tow 16:00.64

2. Jack Blanchfield, Tow 16:31.94

3. Jake Weakland, Here 16:46.31

4. Evan Cline, Tow 16:55.03

5. Theodore Brown, Tow 16:56.01

6. Trent Raffaelli, Tow 16:58.65

7. Carter Jones, ET 17:19.98

8-Justin Gasparini, Here 17:20.77

9. Oliver Katz, Dul 17:22.66

10. Zach Reeves, Here 17:29.94

11. Aidan Foster, Cat 17:40.75

12. Ciaran McGeehan, Dul 17:47.71

13. Evan Wasser, Cat 17:52.25

14. Samuel Arneklev, Dul 17:56.32

15. Degenet Riggs, Cat 18:00.00

Girls results (top 15)

1. Syvia Snider, Here 18:31.74

2. Rebekka Hillier, Here 18:47.68

3. Cecelia Van Lierop, Tow 19:41.56

4. Alexandra Lohse, Tow 19:42.25

5. Catherine Campbell, Dul 19:58.76

6. Ridley Lentz, Here 20:22.50

7. Catherine Van Lierop, Tow 20:34.00

8. Mariam Sanni, Ov 20:43.76

9. Katie Gobel, Here 20:45.28

10. Charlotte Levis, Here 20:45.36

11. Keegan Clarke, Dul 20:45.53

12. Addie Smith, Here 20:52.11

13. Kathryn Delaney, Dul 21:08.07

14. Evelyn Sangree, WT 21:25.97

15. Alison Klein, Here 21:33.77