Towson area boys and girls lacrosse teams set to start spring season

Towson players dissapointed in their 7-6 loss to Urbana, raise their finalist trophy following the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

During the shortened 2021 spring season the Towson boys made the biggest impact among the area boys lacrosse teams, falling one goal short of winning a state championship.

If the Generals are going to go deep into the postseason again, they will have to do it with a lot of new faces and a new head coach as 17 seniors graduated from last year’s team that beat previously-unbeaten C. Milton Wright, 11-6, in the state semifinals under former coach Rick Brocato.

For the girls, Dulaney went the furthest last season under veteran coach Kristi Korrow, who took them to the state semifinals where they lost in the state semifinals to Broadneck.

Towson and Loch Raven will feature new coaches at the helm.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the local schools in the area during the 2022 lacrosse season.

Boys lacrosse

Dulaney

Coach: Kyle Fiat, 12th season

Last season: 2-2

Top returning players: Seniors Luke Pezzulla (A) and Jack Zeidler (D); juniors Braeden Colegrove (A/M), Chris Esslinger (M) and Leo Hale (D).

Newcomers to watch: Seniors Jaiden Miller (G), Charlie Gifford (A) and Robbie Gifford (M).

Coach’s outlook: “With the bit of experience that we gained during last year’s abbreviated season, I’m excited for this group of young men to showcase the hard work they have put in to prepare for this season. This is a group who loves the game of lacrosse and is willing to push their physical and mental limits. They have set lofty goals for themselves and have stayed focused each day of this young season. This is an incredible group of young men who I love having the opportunity to coach. With many talented teams in the county this year, and us coming off a challenging season last year, we believe we have the ability to be in the mix once county play comes to an end.”

Dulaney head coach Kyle Fiat returns for his ninth season as Dulaney head coach. (Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media )

Towson

Coach: Pat O’Connor, first season

Last season: 9-2, Lost in the 3A state championship to Urbana, 7-6.

Top returning players: Seniors Will Derbyshire (M) and Hayden Tyler (M); juniors Will Kennedy (A) and Ben Ellis (M).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Nick Dance (FOGO); sophomore Jackson Gister (D).

Coach’s outlook: After graduating 17 seniors from our runner-up state championship team last season, we are now a very young team with only three experienced seniors returning. We are very young and will work to improve ever day as our underclassman gain experience. My preseason county poll would have Catonsville as No. 1 and Hereford, Dulaney and Towson as Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in no particular order.”

Towson goalie Michael Giordani makes a save on a shot by an Urbana opponent during the Class 3A boys lacrosse championship game at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Girls lacrosse

Coach: Kristi Korrow, 17th season

Last season: 8-3, lost to Broadneck in state semifinals

Top returning players: Seniors Malorie Brody (G), Megan Hoskins (A) and Ellie Puente (G); junior Natalie Crowley (M).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Mia Connor (A) and Elena Emde (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Fast, athletic midfield squad anchored by our double-headed goalie team. We are looking to make another run at states and have a very competitive schedule to help prepare us. We are young, eager and looking to develop our young players into impact athletes on both ends of the field.”

Catonsville's Adele Jones and Dulaney's Kenzie Sims, right, take the draw in a game last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Loch Raven

Coach: Sarah Miller, first season

Last season: 2-3

Top returning players: Senior Emily Ryan (A, 22 goals); sophomore Alexandra Henning (M, 14 goals).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Rian Shinnick (goalie); freshmen Emmaline Bell (C) and Cierra Cadden (DM).

Coach’s outlook: “With our blend of veteran players and athletic newcomers, we are excited to join a new division and show our competitive side. While we have a majority of underclassmen, many have lacrosse talent and are sure to strengthen our program long term. Our newcomers are soaking in information and applying new knowledge and skills each day. It has been amazing to watch their progress so far. The confidence I have in our veteran players is priceless. We are so lucky to have so many girls lending support and leadership to guide us to be the best version of ourselves on the field. We look forward to playing in a new division with Sparrows Point, Western Tech, Carver, Pikesville and Eastern Tech. The last time we played Sparrows Point was in 2019 in a hard-fought win for the regional championship. We look forward to more engaging games like that this season.”

Towson's Avery Briggs, left, moves with the ball, drawing pressure from Dulaney's Bridget Prunkl during a girls lacrosse game at Dulaney High School last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Towson

Coach: Taylor Carhart, first season

2021 record: 5-3, lost to C. Milton Wright in regional final

Top returning players: Seniors Kara Janishefski (A, 13 goals, 6 assists, 3 ground balls), Isabella Sabatino (D, 8 ground balls, 2 draw controls, 5 caused turnovers); juniors Mary Claire Heubeck (A, 4 goals, 1 assist, 4 ground balls, 3 draw controls), Brigid Vaikness (M, 15 goals, 2 assists, 4 ground balls, 4 caused turnovers, 11 draw controls).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Finley Harmon (M).

Coach’s outlook: “Our strength will come from the leadership of the returning players. We are young, fast and smart. With experienced returners teaching our young players, we will quickly acclimate ourselves on the field leading to a successful season. Our core experience will help Towson High School be extremely competitive this season. I am looking forward to conference and county play. Baltimore County has really strong, talented and competitive teams. Towson is one of those teams. We work hard to get better individually, as a team, and strive every day to be a leader in the county.”