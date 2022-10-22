Hereford’s Snider, Dulaney’s Dailey earn Baltimore County cross country titles; Hereford girls, Towson boys win

Hereford's Sylvia Snider, right, edges out Overlea's Temi Ariyo at the finish to win the varsity girls race of the Baltimore County Cross Country Championships at Dulaney High School on Saturday, October 22, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hereford sophomore Sylvia Snider and her coaches have seen her win several cross country races before, but never with a dramatic kick in the final 50 meters.

That’s what she did after leading most of the race by a comfortable margin at the Baltimore County championship meet held Saturday at Dulaney.

Overlea senior Temi Ariyo started closing the gap in the final half-mile and even passed Snider in the final 100 meters. But before they hit the finish line, Snider regained the lead and won at the wire.

“In the two years, we’ve been working with Sylvia, generally the instruction is if you want to win a race, you are doing it from 1,000 meters out or 800 or 600 meters out, she’s not the one we expect to win in the last 50,” Hereford coach Adam Hittner said. “That’s not our typical recipe for her.”

Snider finished in 18 minutes, 42.8 seconds and Ariyo was a half-second behind.

Last year, Snider was third behind winner Hallie Shepard of Catonsville in a time of 19:02.09. Ariyo was 34th in 23:28.54, but she learned something in that race.

“I remember when I ran it last year, the same happened, there was a girl in front of me, I was in like 30th but it was a girl in front of me and I caught her and I remembered it and I was like, ‘This is it, it’s going to come together again, you have to get it right there,’” said Ariyo, who praised Snider for regaining the lead. “I’m proud of her and she is only a sophomore.”

The Overlea runner, who was on the Falcons’ state champion 4x400 relay team in the spring, also overcame an obstacle during the race.

“We were all together and I took a wrong turn and I was like, ‘I cannot let this go, I have to get back on this,’” she said.

Snider’s performance helped the three-time state champion Bulls win their second straight county title.

Hereford finished with 36 points, followed by Towson (51), Dulaney (58), Catonsville (105), Overlea (133) and Western Tech (169).

Hereford’s top five also included Sylvia’s older sister, senior Estelle Snider (third, 10:01.7), Rebekka Hillier (fourth, 19:07.6), Ridley Lentz (12th, 20:28.5) and Charlotte Levis (16th, 21:04.1).

“We are excited about our team. We have so many talented athletes on there,” Hittner said. “Our girls really took control of the race by putting our three girls in that top five pack and as the pack splinters we stay in that front group and really sort of dictate things and it’s really tough to beat a team that goes 1-3-4.”

Individual results (top 10)

1. Sylvia Snider (HER) 18:42.8

2. Temi Ariyo (OV) 18:43.2

3. Estelle Snyder (HER) 19:01.7

4. Rebekka Hillier (HER) 19:07.6

5. Catherine Campbell (DUL) 19:21.7

6. Hallie Shepard (CAT) 19:47.9

7. Cassie Weymouth (DUL) 19:53

8. Isabel Aldana (TOW) 19:56

9. Anna Wendt (TOW) 20:09.8

10. Cecelia Van Lierop (TOW) 20:12.8

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey won the Baltimore County cross country championship at Dulaney High School on Saturday with a time of 15:42.5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Boys: Dulaney’s Tyler Dailey earns second straight county title; Towson wins

Dulaney senior Tyler Dailey won his second straight Baltimore County title on his home course by cruising to a convincing victory.

His time of 15:42.5 was just over 28 seconds faster than Towson’s Kieran Mischke (16:10.6), who nipped Generals teammate Ryan Wahler (16:10.8).

Dailey prepared for the meet with more rest than usual.

“I was really focusing this week on recovery and taking it easy so I could come out and just really grind it out,” Dailey said. “I’ve been working the workouts really, really hard, working on those paces.”

Dailey had another goal in mind, but he took a big early lead in the first mile and never pushed his pace.

“I wanted to set the course record, so I was really going for that by myself and I’ve also been working hard to go sub-15 all season,” he said, noting the record is 15:22. “I’m just going to take it one thing at a time and doing it by myself is not easy.”

While Dailey dominated the individual race, the Towson boys overwhelmed the field to win the team championship for the first time since 2009.

Towson had 21 points, followed by 2021 champion Dulaney (56), Hereford (91), Catonsville (92) and Perry Hall (169).

The Generals placed six runners in the top nine, led by Mischke and Wahler.

“Kieran caught him by two-tenths at the end, but it’s totally friendly,” Towson coach Gil Stange said. “Kieran has been just ahead of Ryan the whole way, but having them as that one-two punch and working together, that sets up the rest of the race for us because the other guys kind of run off them and they know what their pace is.”

Towson’s Evan Cline and Jack Blanchfield fiinished fourth and fifth, respectively, while Max Abubucker placed seventh and John Grandsire came in ninth.

“We knew we were going to run as a pack, we weren’t going to worry about individual times and we practiced that last week,” said Stange, noting they learned from last year’s 4-point loss to Dulaney.

“Last year they nipped us because our guys weren’t ready for the intensity they came out with,” Stange said. “This year they were ready, they had that experience. We have the pack and they believe in themselves. We want to make a run at states.”

Individual results (top 10)

1. Tyler Dailey (DUL) 15:42.5

2. Kieran Mischke (TOW) 16:10.6

3. Ryan Wahler (TOW) 16:10.8

4. Evan Cline (TOW) 16:36.8

5. Jack Blanchfield (TOW) 16:42.6

6. Nikhil Manicam (DUL) 16:47

7. Max Abubucker (TOW) 16:57

8. Haben Tesfay (CAT) 16:59.3

9. John Gransire (TOW) 17:10

10. Connor McGeehan (DUL) 17:14.7