Michael Stamatos hits grand slam, gives Towson baseball breathing room in 8-1 win over Pikesville

The Towson baseball team is making a strong case this week as the team to beat in Baltimore County. Two days after winning at Dulaney, the Generals defeated another county frontrunner, Pikesville, 8-1. The Generals (8-1, 6-1 Baltimore County) scored seven combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Tariq Talley gave Towson the lead in the fifth on an RBI double to center field. Noah Korman added to the lead with an RBI single to right to extend the Generals lead to 3-1 after five.

The floodgates opened the following inning. Three walks loaded the bases and Michael Stamatos hit a grand slam to right-center field to break the game open.

“We’ve been looking for a breakout inning and we got it there in the sixth with the grand slam, put together some good at-bats,” Towson coach Shawn Tormey said. “I was happy with that. We’ve been struggling to score runs all year and it was nice to have a big inning.”

The Panthers (7-2, 7-2) scored their only run in the third on an RBI single by Noah Lichter.

“It was a great learning experience for us, we finally been able to be put in this situation to face a great team in the county,” Pikesville head coach Dominic Peters said. “So this is a measuring stick for us. We’ve never been able to play a top-tier team like Towson so we look forward to the challenge. We just gotta go back to the drawing board and get ready to go tomorrow.”

For the Generals on the mound, Jackson Huck and Ryan Boice combined on a four-hitter with 10 total strikeouts.

Towson’s offense was led by Stamatos who finished 2-for-4 with the grand slam. Talley went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

“We haven’t been putting it together at the beginning, so we haven’t been giving ourselves any breathing room,” Tormey said. “Every inning, every at-bat for our pitching staff and our defense is high pressure. The grand slam lets us exhale a little bit and relax.”

Colby Mekiliesky started for Pikesville and went five innings. He allowed five hits, two earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.

“He always gives us an outstanding performance, got a little tired at the end and they took advantage of it.” Peters said about Mekiliesky.

For the Panthers, Mekiliesky led them offensively with a 2-for-3 day. One of his hits deflected off the third baseman and into left field in the fifth.

With the win, Towson extended their winning streak to seven games.

“They kept grinding, it’s easy to get frustrated with this game,” Tormey said. “This is a game of failure, you can get frustrated but you keep grinding because things like the sixth inning happen.”