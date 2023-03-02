Towson girls basketball’s Leslie Howe gets 13 steals in 47-29 victory over Aberdeen in regional final

Host Towson trailed Aberdeen by two at halftime and senior Leslie Howe was not about to let that lead expand in the second half in the Class 3A North Region II title game.

She stole a pass and scored on a short jumper just 16 seconds into the half and, eight seconds later, stole another and scored again, giving the Generals a lead they would never relinquish en route to a 45-29 victory.

It was Towson’s first regional championship since 1998 and fourth in school history.

Howe finished with 13 steals, including eight in the second half, but she didn’t just show off on the defensive end. Her assist to Janessa Horwitz (13 points) for a short jumper with seven minutes left was followed by another Howe assist to Sam Zellwegger (10 points) for a 3-pointer that completed a 9-0 run and gave the Generals (16-5) a 24-17 lead.

“Leslie was just like, ‘I’m going to strap this team on my back, we are not losing this game,’” Towson coach Tim Gavin said. “You saw me jumping around and the girls feed off that. I wasn’t nervous at all and I told everybody don’t worry at all and Leslie comes out and gets a steal, makes a layup and we get another basket and I think from then there out everybody calmed down.”

Howe was confident herself coming out of halftime.

Towson senior Leslie Howe, guarded by Aberdeen's Kimara Sewell, finished with 13 steals and nine points in the Generals' 47-29 victory over the Eagles in the regional title game. (Photo by Craig Clary)

“All year we’ve been striving to win the third quarter and we just wanted to come out at halftime with a lot of intensity and just blow teams out of the water in the second half,” said Howe, who added nine points.

Aberdeen (8-14) held Towson to just five points the rest of the quarter and the Eagles chipped away thanks a 3-pointer by Morgan Hargrove and a pair of baskets from Janiya Doyle and Jazmyn Kemp.

The Eagles cut the lead to 29-27 on a layup by Doyle less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but a putback by Lucy Weir started 6-0 run before a steal and layup by Sumer Edwards broke the surge with 3:22 left.

Towson finished the game by scoring the final 12 points. They forced 39 turnovers, including 24 in the second half.

“The turnovers are what killed us from the beginning,” Aberdeen coach Jimmia McCluskey said.

Towson missed its first nine field goal attempts, but rallied to take an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We’ve been in regionals before and I think that really helped us this year, so we can go into those cold spells and we can keep our confidence up and know as long as we keep our chins up and our positive attitude we can get out of it,” Howe said.

Aberdeen's Jazmyn Kemp blocks the shot of Towson's Janessa Horwitz in the first half of the Generals' 47-29 victory. Horwitz finished with 13 points and Kemp had 12. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Five points from Kemp in the second quarter helped the Eagles take the halftime lead, before Towson came out in the second half with a press and intensity.

“We switched defenses, our bread and butter is usually our 1-3-1, but that team was very big and we were getting beat on the backside long shots and our team is very small and they were getting second and third chance opportunities, so we played a 2-3 and I think that made all the difference in the world, their second and third chance scores went down to nothing,” Gavin said.

“Once we hit that change in the second quarter, I was like ‘OK, we got us a rhythm, we got the aggressiveness, the movement, the talking,” McCluskey said. “We are coming back from our deficit of being down, but we are moving in the right direction and that’s where we hit halftime and after that their momentum picked up that was the hard part.”

In addition to Howe, Lucia Brino added five steals and Sam Zellwegger and Audri Adama added three each.

“This team is so deep, we can put any player out on the floor and make it work and that was our goal,” Gavin said.

Five players scored in the fourth quarter, led by eight points from freshman Horwitz and five from Zellwegger.

“They are a hustling team, so you’ve got to keep moving, you can’t lag, you’ve got to continue to play defense, you’ve still got to talk, like do those things in basketball that make a difference,” said, McCluskey, whose team loses only two seniors. “Last year, we only won two games and we only won our first playoff game. To get this far was progression and to win all those games compared to last year was a major improvement, especially with this young group of girls.”

Towson moves to the state quarterfinals on Friday, which is exactly where Gavin had planned they would end up.

“The first day we had a team meeting before we even stepped on the floor and we went through all of our goals,” said Gavin, whose squad lost to C.M. Wright in the regional title game last year. “We had a very inexperienced team at that time, playoffs was something new, that team meeting, the last slide I put up was our goal was to win the regional championship, it hadn’t been done since ‘98.”

Towson 47, Aberdeen 29

T-Janessa Horwitz 13, Sam Zellwegger 10, Leslie Howe 9, Lucy Weir 8, Audri Adams 3, Lucia Brino 2, Robin Brino 2; A-Jazmyn Kemp 12, Murray Hargrove 5, Sumer Edwards 5, Janiya Doyle 4, Kimara Sewell 2, Nyjah Harris 1.

Halftime 17-15 Aberdeen