Towson boys cross country, Dulaney girls win Class 3A North Region titles; Towson’s Kieran Mischke wins individual title

The Towson boys cross country team continued on its mission of a repeat trifecta when it captured the Class 3A North Region championship Thursday at the Baltimore County Agricultural Center.

“That’s the second leg of the triple crown,” said Towson coach Gil Stange, whose squad also won the Baltimore County championship.

Towson placed four runners in the top five and finished with 18 points. Manchester Valley (62), Dulaney (96), Catonsville (113), Westminster (132) and Bel Air (135) rounded out the top six teams that advance to the state championship meet Nov. 11 at Hereford High.

The Generals will be gunning for a second straight state title after also winning counties and regionals last year.

Towson senior Kieran Mischke won the boys region race convincingly in 16 minutes, 10.64 seconds.

“I liked the course. I think I can definitely make some tweets like in strategies and all that, but mainly I was just trying to go out fast and again, lose anybody that was trying to go with me and then the rest of the race just be on cruise control,” said Mischke, who also won the Baltimore County individual championship.

Last year at states he finished second behind Wilde Lake’s Henry Hopper (16:11.62). Hopper also beat Mischke at this year’s Bull Run Invitational, held at the state championship course. Hopper’s Wildecats, however, are in a lower classification this year.

“I feel really good,” Mischke said. “We’ve stayed off like the harder workouts to give us more time to recover and be at our maximum for every race we encounter because it is championship season after all.”

Mischke went out in front in the first mile and was never threatened.

“That’s something he’s learned how to do, to have the toughness and run with the lead,” Stange said. “That is something that he’s worked on through indoor, outdoor last year and all this season too and it’s paying off.”

Towson's Jack Blanchfield, left, and Evan Cline run together for the Generals, who captured the Class North Region championship. Cline was second and Blanchfield was third. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Mischke’s teammates in the championship race included Evan Cline (second, 16:33.07), Jack Blanchfield (third, 16:38.53), Theodore Brown (fifth, 16:56.50) and Trent Raffaellli (seventh, 17:07.03).

“[Cline and Blanchfield] are doing well and Evan was feeling a little bit under the weather I think at counties, but Jack Blanchfield, who is a senior, has been like kind of coming into form this season and he finished ahead of him at counties and now he’s with him and that’s powerful up front,” Stange said.

Manchester Valley’s Logan Amis (fourth, 16:41.06) and Christian Childs (sixth, 17:02.55) were the only ones to break into the Generals’ front pack.

Dulaney's Michael Ijeomah (90), Samuel Arnklev (88) and Sean Lookingbill (93) run in a pack for the Lions, who finished third in the regional championship meet. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Dulaney’s third-place finish was provided by a young group that included sophomore Oliver Katz (12th, 17:30.23), junior Ciaran McGeehan (13th, 17:31.61), junior Samuel Arnekler (22nd, 18:04.92), sophomore Sean Lookingbill (23rd, 18:06.27) and sophomore Michael Ijeomah (26th, 18:24.02).

“Our goal was top three. I think we had us and Catonsville pretty evenly matched throughout the whole season, so I think our guys in the middle there like our three through five really needed to step up and just run solid and I’m happy with that on regionals day,” Dulaney coach Eric Walz said. “I’m not really looking for those big pop-off races, just get the job done.”

Catonsville’s fourth-place squad included junior Degenet Riggs (15th, 17:37.66), sophomore Sebastian Wautel (18th, 17:55.17), junior Justin Bretiere (24th, 18:10.78), freshman Aiden Bauhaus (25th, 18:14.95) and sophomore Oliver Graves-Abe (31st, 18:30.27).

Albert Einstein won the Class 4A boys title with 23 points and Einstein’s Patrick Mozden (16:51.37) won the race.

Perry Hall was fourth (100) and Parkville was sixth (161).

The Gators’ top finisher was Andrew Hemler (10th, 18:19.77) and the Knights’ top runner was Montre Harris (11th, 18:27.23).

The Dulaney girls wait at the starting line before winning the Class 3A North Region championship. (Photo by Craig Clary)

Dulaney girls win Class 3A North Region crown

The Dulaney girls placed three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 20 on the way to winning the regional championship with 49 points. Towson (72), Bel Air (104), Catonsville (111), Edgewood (114) and Manchester Valley (117) rounded out the top six.

Dulaney was led by sophomores Catherine Campbell (fourth, 20:22.27), Keegan Clarke (seventh, 20:56.67), Kathryn Delaney (eighth, 20:57.80), juniors Charlotte Pohl (11th, 21:05.63) and senior Alice Lu (20th, 22:15.47).

“It was a close race with Towson. We got them by only one single point at counties, so it could have gone either one today, so we definitely had our eye on them,” Dulaney coach Emily Kachik said. “We did it collectively as a team. Nobody had major PRs, we had some small PRs today, but a lot of our pack really packed up in kind of two groups and we really worked together.”

Edgewood’s Brielle Whitworth won the girls race in a time of 19:35.35.

Towson was led by juniors Cecelia van Lierop (second, 19:54.14), Alexandra Lohse (third, 19:54.19), freshman Catherine van Lierop (sixth, 20:46.57), sophomore Isabel Backer (28th, 22:34.64) and freshman Audrey Sorenson (35th, 23:17.02).

Cecelia van Lierop had the most exciting race to the finish line with Lohse as they sprinted together for the final 50 meters.

‘They have been going at each other,” Stange said. “Alex is in her first season of cross country, I think she played soccer last year and of course, Ceceiia was in the top 25 in states as a freshman and also as a sophomore last year. So she kind of knows what she is doing. It was like a dead heat, Cecelia got her at the line with a lean.”

Catonsville’s fourth-place finish was led by senior Charlotte Kearns (10th, 21:04.48), junior Linnea Gierasch (17th, 21:54.64), freshman Peyton Snyder (18th, 22:06.47), senior Isabella Bianco (26th, 22:29.96) and senior Molly James (44th, 24:14.89).

Catonsville coach Sandra Gallagher-Mohler was most impressed with Gierasch.

“She dropped like three minutes, Gallagher-Mohler said. “She just ran her fastest mile in the middle of a 5K. She is normally our number six.”

In the Class 4A North girls race, John F. Kennedy’s Maryn Murray won the individual title in 21:18.66.

Kenwood’s Ayanna Alark (sixth, 23:19.78) and Parkville’s Skylar Brooks (seventh, 23:27.04) and Ava Green (ninth, 23:37.10) had top 10 finishes.