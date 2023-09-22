Towson volleyball makes statement with 3-0 victory over No. 11 Perry Hall: ‘We’re here to win’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Towson Generals are the Aretha Franklin’s of Baltimore County volleyball. They’re just looking for a little respect.

“I think in recent years, other teams have been counting Towson out,” Generals coach Sarah Nugent said. “We have just slowly been building and gaining more strength in our program. Now we’re here to win volleyball [matches].

Towson did exactly that on Thursday, using an aggressive offense and a dominance at the net to defeat No. 11 Perry Hall, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18, in a Baltimore County Division I game. The loss was the first of the year for the visiting Gators.

“We knew we had to stay strong and finish with a positive mindset,” said Towson outside hitter Tyla Herndon (11 kills, three blocks). “We knew they had a great reputation, but we knew we could win this.”

The Generals (3-2, 3-0) pulled away in the first set, using kills by Herndon and a tip kill by Isabel Reed, one of her eight kills, to break up a 17-17 tie. Leia Mazhari served four straight winners to build separation. Perry Hall (4-1, 3-1) could only manage three more points in the set, which saw Towson win, 25-20.

Perry Hall looked to gain life in the beginning of the second set, taking a 7-0 lead behind a kill by Morgan Perzan, one of her six, and three aces by Addison Dunlap (3 kills, 3 assists). Gradually, Towson cut into the lead. The Generals eventually caught up, tying it at 19, using two aces of their own by Sophie Pleszkoch. The teams traded the lead until it was 21-21, then Towson outscored the Gators, 4-1, to take the set, 25-22.

“That was the biggest comeback we’ve had in a set this year,” Nugent said. “I think it kind of set the tone for how we played.”

The third set was the inverse of the second. Towson jumped out to an 8-0 lead and Perry Hall never got closer than four points as the Generals recorded a 25-18 win to win the match.

“Hitting and passing cost us the match,” Perry Hall coach Laura Britton. “Whenever we hit in the negative, we don’t win, and we were in the negative in every single set. We had a lot of balls that didn’t hit the floor, but there was a lot of confusion out there.”

“It was exciting for us for sure,” said Towson’s Pleszkoch. “We played with a lot of energy. We controlled the net and came up with a lot of kills and blocks. We practice blocking a lot, and they were hitting balls just above the net.”

Nugent said that the Generals program, which has struggled for a few years, is ready to take the next step and compete in a crowded Baltimore County Division I race.

“We hear a lot of talk about other teams, but why not us?” Nugent said. “I think we can compete with any team in the county, and it’s been our goal to do that since the season began. Don’t count us out.”