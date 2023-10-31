Towson boys soccer shuts out Dulaney, 3-0, to win 3A North Region I championship

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Towson Generals midfielder Graham Gleason (center) celebrates his goal against the Dulaney Lions with Jake Del Viscio (right) as Collin Taylor (5) trails during the 2023 MPSSAA Class 3A Boy's Soccer regional finals at County Home Park on Oct. 31, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Towson midfielder Graham Gleason lined up for a penalty kick against rival Dulaney and fired the ball off the underside of the crossbar and into the goal.

Everything was going the Generals’ way this day.

Gleason scored twice and Jake Del Viscio added another goal as Towson rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Lions in the Class 3A North Region I Final at County Home Park in Cockeysville.

The Generals have found their rhythm on offense, scoring 22 goals in their past five games. Towson won its second straight regional title and has all of the components to make a deep run toward the state title game.

“We have a lot of intricate parts and everyone is pitching in and doing their thing,” Generals long-time coach Randy Dase said. “I’m so proud of these kids because Dulaney just ran off eight wins in a row and they’re tough as nails.”

The teams traded scoring chances early but it was Towson that capitalized.

Just eight minutes into the game, Gleason scored off a loose ball played inside the penalty area by Del Viscio that managed to trick its way past three defenders.

The Generals (10-2-5) kept pressuring Dulaney’s defense and Will Heacock was effective with his long throw-in that also wreaked havoc around the penalty area.

Towson boosted the lead to 2-0 on an impressive goal by Del Viscio, who found the top of the net from about 25 yards.

“We came out with some good energy and got that first goal like we were supposed to,” Gleason said. “We kept that pressure on them all game.”

Towson midfielder Jake Del Viscio (4) celebrates the team's second goal against Dulaney with teammate Zach Hochrein during Tuesday's regional final game at County Home Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Generals continued to create scoring chances in the second half but Dulaney goalie James Culhan managed several critical saves.

However, Towson was able to put the game away when Gleason converted the penalty kick with 29 minutes remaining.

Dulaney (8-4-4) created several scoring opportunities, most notably from Caleb Margolis, Herkus Vaitekunas and Ryan Grogan, but their shots sailed wide or over the goal.

Towson and the Lions played to a scoreless draw during the regular season.

Generals goalie Matthew Spencer stonewalled Dulaney’s attack and kept the rest of the defense organized.

Several Lions players were left in tears after the game, but coach Daniel LaHatte was proud of their effort and the overall success this fall.

“The season was an amazing journey,” said LaHatte, a 2006 Dulaney grad and three-year member of the varsity soccer team. “We had to overcome some early adversity. We made a couple of personnel changes and we changed formation a little and we just challenged them: ‘What do you want to be?’ They absolutely rose to the occasion and played some really strong ball.”

Towson 3, Dulaney 0

Goals: T - Gleason 2, Del Viscio; Assists: T – Del Viscio; Saves: T-Spencer 5; D - Culhane 6

Half: T — 2-0.