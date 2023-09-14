Towson field hockey beats Catonsville, 7-3, behind 5 goals from freshman Lilyann Richard

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Catonsville’s Alison Capka tries to maintain possession of the ball against Towson’s Lilyann Richard during the face-off between Towson High School and Catonsville High School at Towson High School in Towson, MD on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Towson field hockey didn’t let its foot off the gas pedal from the first quarter all the way to the end of Wednesday’s game against Catonsville, displaying excellent ball movement, defense and offense throughout.

It was the second straight year the Generals got the best of the Comets, shutting out Catonsville, 4-0, on the road last season.

Towson’s offense didn’t waste any time getting started as freshman forward Lilyann Richard scored an electrifying goal within the first couple seconds of the game.

“The girl who passed it to me was my sister and I feel like we just have chemistry, “Richard said. “I knew that when she passed it to me, I knew to pull right and shoot.”

Despite being a freshman, Richards is one of the leaders of the team and as a long career ahead of her. She finished Wednesday’s game with five goals and one assist, all while also playing a great game defensively.

“We have to keep the communication up, talk, bond and have chemistry,“ Richard said when asked what her team hopes to take from Wednesday’s game to the rest of the season.

Every time Catonsville looked like it was beginning to move the ball, Towson would take it right away. Catonsville was trying to swing momentum late in the second quarter, creating a good scoring chance, but a shot went wide of the goal.

The game was close early, tied at 2 after the first quarter. Then, Towson went on an offensive barrage, scoring four straight goals to end the half.

Coming out of the half, Towson coach Ashley Fallon was still looking for more energy out of her team.

“We just wanted to pick up the pace a bit. We thought we started off slower than we usually do,“ Fallon said.

Towson’s Lilyann Richard clears the ball down the field past Sabrina Xu during Wednesday's game against Catonsville. (Haldan Kirsch/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Towson did pick up the pace, adding another goal at the end of the third quarter to make it 7-2 before Catonsville finally got back on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter.

Many of Townson’s goals came off penalty corners. They earned nine corner opportunities to Catonsville’s six, but the Comets weren’t able to capitalize on as many as the Generals. .

Fallon was highly impressed with her team’s performance.

“I am so impressed with my team, I think that they wanted the win,” she said. “They wanted to get the big season opener for conference play and they did.”

Despite this great victory, Fallon knows her team has to go back to the drawing board and keep improving as the season wears on.

“We need to move better to the ball and adjust their feet to move and get open for the ball,” she said.