Sparrows Point boys soccer upsets Baltimore County champion Eastern Tech, 2-1, in regional final

The Sparrows Point boys soccer team entered Tuesday’s Class 2A North Region I final on a three-game winning streak, while Eastern Tech was fresh off winning the Baltimore county championship.

Both teams came in playing its best soccer looking for a spot in the state quarterfinals. But Sparrows Point, which entered the postseason as the region’s three-seed, was the one to keep its hot streak going, knocking off top-seeded Eastern Tech, 2-1

The Pointers picked up their momentum after the Mavericks scored the first goal early in the game. Tyler Germer capitalized on a free kick opportunity, scoring a goal from 20 yards out to put the Mavericks ahead.

After that, it seemed as though the Pointers offense and defense woke up.

Shortly after, senior midfielder Chase Stubel scored an electrifying goal on an assist from freshman Gavin Goodenough early in the first period.

With the game tied, both teams were able to create scoring chances, but neither was able to score a go-ahead goal.

That is until Sparrows Point junior midfielder Gavin Modecki put his team ahead off an assist from Stubel.

“As my teammate was running in, I just looked for the space on the out wide as a midfielder should,” Modecki said. “Then, I came in and called for the ball and slided it in with finesse which put us up 2-1.”

The Pointers defense was on full display in the second half, stopping the stopped the Mavericks from even getting into the box. Additionally, the Pointers did not let the Mavericks start a string of passes, constantly disrupting their ball movement.

Sparrows Point coach Joe Lambert was highly impressed with how his defense played and believed that was the reason they won the game.

“All year long, we did not really have a really great record,” Lambert said. “But we had six shutouts throughout the season and in two of the games, we only gave up one goal.”

As seconds were winding down on the clock, the Pointers got possession and ran the rest of the clock out, earning the region championship.

The Pointers were jumping up and down in celebration of their win.

“It feels great right now. Even though we didn’t have a great season that we wanted to begin with, coming out on top means a lot,” Modecki said. “We are ready and we are going to work for playoffs, for states and hopefully have a run.”

Lambert was ecstatic with the win, too, and believes that it showcased the talent the team really has.

“Like I said before, we kind of had a rough season and competed in a lot of games,” Lambert said. “But our record did not show as good as we really were. I think this win showed what we are capable of.”