Sparrows Point field hockey gets team effort it was looking for in 5-1 win over Carver A&T

The Sparrows Point field hockey team knocked off previously-unbeaten Carver A&T on Monday, 5-1. (Keylin Perez)

The rain did not dampen Sparrows Point’s adrenaline as the Pointers relentlessly pressured Carver A&T’s cage.

Carver entered Monday’s game unbeaten, but the winning streak couldn’t survive Sparrows Point’s attack as the Pointers dominated in a 5-1 win.

Advertisement

“Super proud of the girls tonight,” Sparrows Point coach Katherine Stack said. “They were talking to each other and moving the ball, which is something we really been working on.”

The victory was led by seniors Ramsey Coffman, a Salisbury University commit.

Advertisement

Throughout the game, Coffman lead a stingy defense that kept the ball out of it’s end. As each ball went to midfield, the Pointers had a steady pace to ensure each push and dribble would advance an attack to the goal cage.

The Pointers (4-2) showcased their connectivity against Carver in a bounce-back effort after a recent loss to Franklin. Toppling the undefeated Wildcats had the team feeling ecstatic.

“It makes us feel good going into it and we got some tough competition coming up, so some of our hardest games are coming,” Stack said. “Each game is another victory. Seeing the team build together has been beautiful.”

Senior Riley Brubach scored the first goal in the second quarter, assisted by Rocki Rode. Freshman Jaslyn Coffman had two goals, one assisted by her sister, Ramsey. Senior Emma Hittle also had two goals with assists from Brubach on a corner and Rode’s second of the night.

Carver (6-1) added a goal late in the game.

The Pointers stated they will use today’s forcefulness to attack each upcoming game and continue the communication that was successful Monday night.