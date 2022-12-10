Pikesville girls basketball has huge first-half run to spark 77-19 win over Western Tech

She may not have started the game, but Bree Taylor’s impact was felt as soon as she stepped onto the court Friday night.

After a slow offensive start for Pikesville, the junior guard subbed in halfway through the first quarter and quickly helped her teammates rattle off 36 unanswered points.

Advertisement

The eye-popping first-half run — highlighted by forced turnovers, blocked shots and fast break layups — helped the Panthers cruise to a 77-19 season-opening victory over Western Tech.

The decisive win in front of the home crowd marked the first time the Panthers (1-0) took the court since capturing the Class 1A state championship last season. Prior to tip-off, last year’s title team was honored in a brief ring ceremony at midcourt.

Advertisement

The Pikesville girls basketball team receives rings before Friday's season opener against Western Tech for winning last season's Class 1A state championship. (Ben Heck)

“We’re extremely excited to be back out here,” Pikesville coach Mike Dukes said. “We know we have some challenges with some people moving on, but we’re excited about the challenges and we think we really have a balanced team this year. A lot of people don’t know just how balanced this team can be, so we’re excited about that.”

Amori Jarrett led the team as a freshman last season with 19 points per game, while senior point guard Amayah Frazier added 3.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game for the 18-4 state champion Panthers.

But, with Frazier graduated and Jarrett transferring to another school this past fall, the Panthers will be looking to upperclassmen such as Bree Taylor, Amya Moore, Kelsey Parker, Aliyah Taylor, Tykeisha Hill and Jayda Mayles to replace that lost production.

[ High school sports roundup from Dec. 9. ]

“We’re going to replace them (Frazier and Jarrett) with a balanced offense,” Dukes said. “We’re not looking for any particular player to average 20 points, but we know we have a number of kids who can average double figures.”

Eight different Panthers scored points in Friday’s win, wth Bree Taylor’s 17 points off the bench leading the way.

Moore netted 13 points, with junior Aliyah Taylor adding 12, Hill netting nine and freshman guard Mariah Jones-Bey also putting up nine.

For the first three-and-a-half minutes against Western Tech (0-2), Pikesville’s offense managed just four points, due primarily to missed open shots and turnovers.

Trailing 7-4 at the 4:30 mark, Bree Taylor and Darielle Weems were subbed into the game and just moments later the two girls combined to score the Panthers’ next eight points to ignite a 20-0 run to end the opening quarter with a 24-7 lead.

Advertisement

I think we are balanced as a team — everybody is good — so if everyone does their job, I think we can really balance it out this year. — Bree Taylor, Pikesville

The defensive pressure and fast-break chances carried over into the second quarter as the Panthers put up the first 16 points of the quarter. Taylor scored six of those points, all of which she set up by stealing the ball and turning it into a quick two at the other end.

“My coaches say my defense helps my offense get better, so I’ve really been focusing on my defense,” she said. “I think we are balanced as a team — everybody is good — so if everyone does their job, I think we can really balance it out this year.”

Taylor continued to be a force defensively for the remainder of the game, causing disruptions on almost every Western Tech possession and turning many of her steals into fast-break points.

After going into the halftime break with a 49-11 lead, Pikesville’s defense surrendered just eight points in the second half, including three in the fourth quarter, on the way to the 58-point win.

Even with a lopsided win to open the season, Dukes noticed plenty of little things that he’d like his team to work on in practice before the team can truly hit its stride.

“Those little things we have to clean up,” he said. “We have to make our free throws, we have to finish those breakaway layups that we missed and we just have to stay disciplined on defense. I think if we can do those three things, we’ll have a really successful season.”